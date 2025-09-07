“All Things Must Pass”, they say. Well, George Harrison’s name will live on forever.

Something About George – The George Harrison Story, the musical biopic tribute about the so-called “quiet” Beatle is back. West End actor and musician Daniel Taylor tells the story.

l Oct 9-10: Playhouse, Liverpool.

l Oct 31: Brindley, Runcorn.

l Nov 1: The Atkinson, Southport.

l Nov 16: Grand, Blackpool.

Here’s your super autumn theatreguide with some of the many treats in store . . .

SEPTEMBER

Sep 9-13: Housemates. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. In the 1970s on an unassuming street in Cardiff, a revolution started. It was a revolution that rocked the world. It began when Alan, a young man born with Down’s syndrome, crashed into the life of student Jim. Alan had lived as a resident in an institution since childhood. All Alan wanted was to live in a house and be in a band. Jim wanted to make a difference in the world, but didn’t know how. Together with their friends, they embarked on an experiment that transformed how things were done, how people were treated and who got to tell you how to live. This was the beginning of the end of institutionalised care and the birth of Supported Living. Wonderfully warm, funny and deeply moving, Housemates by Tim Green brings this remarkable true Welsh story to life on stage. Performed by a cast of neurodivergent and neurotypical actor-musicians, Housemates packs a punch and touches the heart. Audio described Sep 11; signed Sep 13.

Sep 9: Miriam Margoyles: From A-Z. Empire, Liverpool.

Sep 10-13: The Spongebob Musical. Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 10: That’ll be the Day – 40th Anniversary Tour. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 11-13: Murder Mystery: A Matinee Murder – Afternoon Tea. Everyman, Liverpool.

Sep 11: Movicals – A Movie Musical Extravaganza. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 11: Fast Love. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. George Michael tribute show

Sep 11: The Return of the Legends. Empire, Liverpool. Strictly dancers Brendan Cole, James Jordan, Pasha Kovalev, Vincent Simone and Ian Waite.

Sep 12-Oct 18: Derby Days. Royal Court, Liverpool. Dave Derby and Debbie Day are happily married. Well, they’re not married really. And they’re not that happy on Derby day because Dave’s a die-hard red and Debbie’s a proper blue. Even their cat’s got two names. Signed, Sep 30; audio described, Oct 1. Sep 12: Saving Grace. Empire, Liverpool.

Sep 12: An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona. Pavilion, New Brighton. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 12: That’ll Be The Day: 40th Anniversary Show Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Pop hits from the 50s through to the 80s.

Sep 12: An Evening with Jimmy Anderson. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. England’s greatest ever fast bowler with stories from inside the changing room.

Sep 12: A Vision of Elvis. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Sep 12: Russell Kane: Hyper-Active. Storyhouse, Chester.

Sep 12: Paul Chowdhry – Englandia. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 13-Oct 4: Romeo & Juliet. Everyman, Liverpool. United by passion but forced apart by their families, the young lovers are caught in the middle of their feuding households. Captioned Sep 18; signed Sep 27; audio described Oct 2.

Sep 13: Thank Abba for the Music. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show.

Sep 13: Oh What a Night. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. The music of Frankie Vallet & The Four Seasons.

Sep 13: Mersey Beatles. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Sep 13: Suzi Ruffell: The Juggle. Playhouse, Liverpool. Comedy.

Sep 14: Susie Dent – Word Perfect. The Lowry, Salford. Britain’s best-loved wordsmith.

Sep 14: Russell Kane: Hyperactive. Grand, Blackpool.

Sep 15-Oct 4: Snake in the Grass. Theatr Clwyd Weston, Wrexham. Darkly comic thriller about family, secrets and manipulation. Signed Sep 20, Oct 2; captioned Sep 24, Oct 4; audio described Sep 25, Oct 3.

Sep 15-16: Showstopper! The Improvised Musical. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Whether you fancy Hamilton in a hospital, Sondheim in the Sahara or Les Misérables on Moel Famau, you suggest it and The Showstoppers will sing it!

Sep 15: Chris McCausland: Yonks! Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 16-20: Matthew Bourne’s The Midnight Bell. Playhouse, Liverpool. Dance theatre. In 1930s London, people emerge from cheap boarding houses nightly to pour out their passions, hopes and dreams in the pubs and fog-bound streets of Soho and Fitzrovia. Audio described Sep 19.

Sep 16-18: Rambert X (LA) Horde. The Lowry, Salford. Dance. Audio described/touch tour, Sep 18.

Sep 16-17: Austen’s Women – Lady Susan. Shakespeare North Playhouse. Jane Austen as you’ve never seen her before.

Sep 16: The Greatest Love of All starring Belinda Davids Concert. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 17: An Evening with Katie Price and Kerry Katona. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Sep 17: The Ripper Files! Brindley, Runcorn. Spine-tingling whodunit.

Sep 17: Dara O Briain. Regent, Stoke.

Sep 18-20: Wagatha Christie. Brindley, Runcorn. Smash-hit play about the courtroom battle of the footabllers’ wives.

Sep 18-20: Uncanny – Fear of the Dark. The Lowry, Salford. Danny Robins with accounts of hauntings, apparitions, poltergeists, UFOs and events that seem to defy logical explanation. You also get the chance to share your own experiences.

Sep 18: RUSH – Sisters with Soul. Theatr Clwyd, Mold.

Sep 18: The Poldark Show presents El Mistico. Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 18: As We Were. Theatre Royal, St Helens. The history of Oasis and beyond.

Sep 19: Josh Jones: I Haven’t Won The Lottery So Here’s Another Tour Show. Storyhouse, Chester.

Sep 19: Black is the Colour of My Voice. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Inspired by the life of Nina Simone, and featuring many of her most iconic songs.

Sep 19: The Secret Histories of Rome with Mary Beard. The Lowry, Salford.

Sep 19-20: Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 19: Diana Reigns Supreme. Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Sep 20: Harry Hill: New Bits and Greatest Hits. Grand, Blackpool.

Sep 20: Holding Back The Years. Brindley, Runcorn. Simply Red tribute show.

Sep 20: Buffy Revamped. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Funny, satirical and bursting with 90s pop-culture references.

Sep 21-Oct 12: 13 Going on 30 – The Musical. Opera House, Manchester. Hilarious and inspiring new musical about the choices we make, the friends we choose and the beauty of never losing your sparkle. A feel-great reminder that being yourself never gets old. Starring Lucie Jones.

Sep 21: Harry Hill – New Bits and Greatest Hits. The Lowry, Salford.

Sep 21: The Illegal Eagles. Lyceum, Crewe.

Sep 21: Nik Kershaw – Musings and Lyrics. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 22-27: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. The Lowry, Salford.

Sep 22: Omid Djalili: Namaste. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 23: Hello Again. Pavilion, New Brighton. The music of Neil Diamond.

Sep 23-27: SIX – The Musical. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. Signed Sep 25; captioned Sep 27.

Sep 23-27: The Shawshank Redemption. Grand, Blackpool. Despite protests of his innocence, Andy Dufresne is handed a double life sentence for the brutal murders of his wife and her lover. Incarcerated in the notorious Shawshank facility, he quickly learns that no one can survive alone.

Sep 23-27: Blood Brothers. Regent, Stoke.

Sep 23: Fiddler on the Roof. Empire, Liverpool. Musical. It’s 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker. As each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

Sep 24: Dragged to the Musicals. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 24: Queen of the Night. Pavilion, Rhyl. Whitney Houston tribute show.

Sep 26-Oct 4: Agatha Christie’s Death on The Nile. The Lowry, Salford. On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective untangle the web of lies and solve another crime? Captioned Oct 3; audio described/touch tour Oct 4.

Sep 24-27: The Woman in Black. Storyhouse, Chester.

Sep 25: Elis & John – That Feels Significant Live! Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Britain’s youngest podcast-first broadcasters are coming on tour and this time they’re bringing Dave!

Sep 26: Scott Bennett: Stuff. Storyhouse, Chester. The story of a lawyer obsessed with a curse that he believes has been cast over his family.

Sep 26: Henning When – Acid When. Pavilion, New Brighton.

Sep 27: The Night Sky. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool. Astronomer and author Adrian West (aka VirtualAstro) presents a glorious visual and thought-provoking experience for everyone that looks up and wonders.

Sep 27: 80s Live. Pavilion, Rhyl.

Sep 28: Kerry Ellis – Queen of the West End. Brindley, Runcorn.

Sep 29-Oct 4: 2:22 A Ghost Story. Regent, Stoke. Funny and adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear… Jenny believes her new home is haunted, but her husband Sam isn’t having any of it. They argue with their first dinner guests, old friend Lauren and new partner Ben. Can the dead really walk again?

Sep 30-Oct 18: The Book of Mormon. Empire, Liverpool. The outrageous musical comedy following the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries sent on a mission to a place that’s about as far from Salt Lake City as you can get. Audio described, Oct 4; captioned, Oct 17.signed, Oct 11.

Sep 30-Oct 4: Blood Brothers. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Willy Russell’s legendary nusical tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences. Captioned Oct 1; signed Oct 2.

Sep 30-Oct 4: King Arthur. Octagon, Bolton. Camelot is in trouble. King Arthur knows that if he doesn’t turn things around, this civilisation will be forgotten, and be known as nothing more than a rather dull time in British history. But when three hapless squires approach him about changing that legacy… a legend is born.

Sep 30: Saving Tinderella. Brindley, Runcorn. Alex works as an outreach mental health nurse who has launched from one disastrous relationship to another. With the support of her dear Uncle Padraig, she navigates the complex labyrinth of online dating.

Sep 30: Level 42. Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool.

OCTOBER

Oct 1-2: Eddie Izzard’s Hamlet. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 1: The Drifters. Venue Cymru.

Oct 1: Baga Chipz: Chip off the Old Block. William Aston Hall, Wrexham. Adults only!

Oct 1: Tom Robinson: Then and Now. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 2-5: Castaway presents Shrek the Musical. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 2-4: Uncanny: Fear of the Dark. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Oct 2: Ravel La Valse. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 2: I Like It. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Gerry Marsden tribute show.

Oct 2: The Jerseys Live. The Brindley, Runcorn. Frankie Vallet tribute show.

Oct 2: Sweet and Sour: The Ultimate Tribute to Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 3-25: The Tempest. Shakespeare North Playhouse. Music, mayhem and mishaps! Relaxed/audio described, Oct 23.

Oct 3: The 80s Show. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 3: The Magic of Motown. Rhyl Pavilion.

Oct 4: The Bohemians – Queen’s Greatest Hits. Rhyl Pavilion.

Oct 4: Big Girls Don’t Cry. Grand, Blackpool. Tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Walk Like a Man, Rag Doll, Oh What a Night, Silence is Golden. . . in one incredible concert show! Time to hang on to what you got. . .

Oct 4: Anything for Love – The Meat Loaf Story. Venue Cymru.

Oct 4: Grace Petrie: This is no Time to Panic. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 4: Celebrating Celine. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Oct 4: The Sound of Music. Philharmonic, Liverpool. The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Oct 4: Hannes Langolf – How About Now. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 5: Nigel Planer – Young Once Live. The Lowry, Salford. Afternoon show.

Oct 5: Kae Kurd: What’s O’Kurd. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 5: Joanne McNally: Pinotphile. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 5: Hundley Street Country Club. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 5: Elkie Brooks – The Long Farewell Tour. Grand, Blackpool.

Oct 6: Junyan Chen. Theatr Clwyd, Mold.

Oct 6: Stewart Copeland: Have I Said Too Much. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Oct 7-11: The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Regent, Stoke. When 16 year-old Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek God, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined.

Oct 7: Graham Nash – More Evenings of Songs and Stories. Philharmonic, Liverpool. Special guest – Peter Asher.

Oct 7: Adam Frost: Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 7: Reckless Sleepers: Binary Opposition. The Lowry, Salford. Dance.

Oct 8-11: Black Sabbath – The Ballet. The Lowry, Salford. Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Oct 8-9: National Dance Company Wales – Surge. Theatr Clwyd, Mold.

Oct 8: Far Gone. The Lowry, Salford. Northern Uganda. When Okumu’s village is attacked by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), he and his brother’s lives are changed forever.

Oct 8: Jazon Mountford: A Manford All Seasons. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 8: Al Stewart. Philharmonic, Liverpool. Celebrating his 80th birthday.

Oct 8: Gary Clarke Company – Detention. Dance theatre show exploring the impact of Section 28: a piece of largely hidden legislation from Margaret Thatcher’s Conservative Government in 1988, which “prohibited the promotion of homosexuality”, forcing people from the LGBT+ community into a place of secrecy, fear and shame at a time when the country was in industrial turmoil and the gay community was being ravaged by the onslaught of AIDS.

Oct 8: The Illegal Eagles. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 8: It’s a Beautiful Noise. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute show.

Oct 8: Dirty Dusting. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 9: Freak Out! The Brindley, Runcorn. The world’s biggest disco hits.

Oct 9-10: Something About George. Playhouse, Liverpool. “All Things Must Pass”, they say. Well, George Harrison’s name will live on forever. Something About George – The George Harrison Story, the musical biopic tribute about the so-called “quiet” Beatle is back following a hugely successful 2024 UK and Ireland tour.

Oct 9: Broken Chair Improv Present: The Films That Never Were. Everyman, Liverpool.Oct 9: The Phantoms starring Lea Mead. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 9: Michael starring Ben. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 9: Nick Helm: No One Gets Out Alive. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 9: Sophie McCartney. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 9: WNO – A Night at the Opera. Venue Cymru.

Oct 10-18: Sunny Afternoon. Palace, Manchester. The story of the Kinks. Follow the lads back to those golden days astride the conservative Fifties and free-wheeling Sixties, where Ray Davies, his brother Dave and their band work their way to chart success in Britain, then the States, before getting barred for their on-stage rowdy antics at the height of the British Invasion.

Oct 10-13: The Spongebob Musical. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 10-11: An Evening Shared with Jasper Carrott and Alistair McGowan. Theatr Clwyd, Mold.

Oct 10: Pet Shop Boys, Actually. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 10: The Giggle Shack Comedy Night. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 10: Stan Boardman – My Life Story. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 10: Maximum Rhythm and Blue with the Manfreds. Grand, Blackpool.

Oct 10: Forbidden Nights. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 10: Man in the Mirror: A Tribute of Michael Jackson. Rhyl Pavilion.

Oct 10: Sleeping Beauty. Storyhouse, Chester. Dance.

Oct 10: The Best of Queen. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Oct 11: I Like It. Theatre Royal, St Helens. The Gerry Marsden story.

Oct 11: Jack Dee: Small World. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 11: London Symphonic Rock Orchestra. Rhyl Pavilion.

Oct 11: Eddie Izzard – Hamlet. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Oct 11: The Ultimate Class Rock Show. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 11: Beyond the Barricade. Grand, Blackpool. Songs from the great musicals.

Oct 11: Dead Ringers – The 25th Anniversary Tour. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 11: WNO: Tosca – Puccini. Venue Cymru.

Oct 12: Bootleg Beatles in Concert. Venue Cymru.

Oct 12: Griff Rhys Jones: The Cat’s Pyjamas. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 12: Tim Peake’s Astronauts. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 12: The 80s Show. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 12: Listen Very Carefully: The Allo Allo Podcast – Live! The Lowry, Salford. Afternoon show.

Oct 12: Dead Ringers: The 25th Anniversary Tour. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 12: Josie Long – Now is the Time of the Monsters. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 12: Swan Lake. Grand, Blackpool.

Oct 12: Ardal O’Hanlon – Not Himself. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 13: Tim Peake – Astronauts. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 13: Daniel O’Donnell. Venue Cymru.

Oct 14-18: Lost Atoms. Playhouse, Liverpool. Frantic Assembly return.

Oct 14-18: Little Women. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 14-18: Inside No.9 Stage/Fright. Opera House, Manchester. Expect the unexpected as Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith’s acclaimed BBC TV series comes to life on stage, fresh from a sell out West End run.

Oct 14: Shon Dale-Jones: Stories from an Invisible Town. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. A fond tribute to childhood, full of gratitude and warmth.

Oct 14: Francis Rossi. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 14: Tim Peake. Astronauts: The Quest to Explore Space Tour. Venue Cymru.

Oct 15-25: Pride & Prejudice. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. When it comes to the subject of marriage, headstrong Lizzy Bennet is determined to resist the mounting pressures and expectations from society. But can she resist love, especially when theinfuriatingly intriguing Mr. Darcy keeps popping up at every turn? Captioned, Oct 17; signed, Oct 22; audio described, Oct 24.

Oct 15-18: Noel and Gertie. Grand, Blackpool. The fascinating friendship between two of the 20th century’s most iconic figures – Noël Coward and Gertrude Lawrence. Featuring numbers from many Coward works including Private Lives and the classic song, Don’t Put your Daughter on the Stage, Mrs Worthington.

Oct 15: Dragged to the Musicals. Venue Cymru. Starring Divina De Campo.

Oct 15: Tom Ball. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 15: Iain Stirling: Relevant. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 15: Rick Wakeman. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 15: Martha Tilston. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 15: Dirty Dusting. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Oct 16-17: Romeo a Juliet. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Two families, two languages and a pair of young lovers who are ready to risk everything.

Oct 16: The Christians & The Blow Monkeys. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 16: An Evening with Sir Jimmy Anderson. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 16: Black Power Desk. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 16: Andy Fairweather Low & The Lowriders. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 16: Northern Live. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 16: Elkie Brooks. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 16: An Evening with Paul Merson. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Oct 17: Chuckl. St Helens. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Oct 16: Max Boyce. Venue Cymru.

Oct 17: Sing the Musicals. Venue Cymru.

Oct 17: The Country Hits Live Show. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 17: Russell Watson – The Evolution Tour. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 17: Rumer. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 17: Roy Orbison and The Travelling Wilbury’s Experience. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 17: Man of the World: The Music of Peter Green. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 17: Tony Christie ‘The Great Farewell’. Rhyl Pavilion.

Oct 18: The World Famous Elvis Show – Chris Connor Live. Rhyl Pavilion.

Oct 18: Timeless Soul performed by Chantel Cole. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 18: Huw Chiswell and Cor Y Pentan. Theatr Clwyd, Mold.

Oct 18: Wet Wet Wet. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 18: How Sweet It Is. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Greatest hits of Motown.

Oct 18: An Evening with Nigel Owens MBE. Venue Cymru. The most decorated referee in World Rugby recounts stories from his life and career.

Oct 19: Uncanny: Fear of the Dark. Regent, Stoke. This is NOT an ordinary podcast show. This is story-telling and paranormal investigation at its peak.

Oct 19: Victoria Firth: Batty! Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 19: Queen by Candlelight. Grand, Blackpool.

Oct 19: Nina Conti: Whose Face Is It Anyway? Opera House, Manchester.

Oct 19: Gordon Giltrap and John Etheridge. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 19: Jack Dee: Small World. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 19: UK Pink Floyd Experience. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Oct 19: Wet Wet Wet plus special guest Heather Small. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 19: Simply Dylan. The Lowry, Salford. Musical journey through the career of Bob Dylan.

Oct 20-Nov 1: Fiddler on the Roof. Palace, Manchester. The smash-hit musical telling the struggles of the poor Jewish milkman in the rapidly changing world of the early 1900s, against the backdrop of the pogroms and forced expulsions of Jewish shtetls in Russia.

Oct 20: James May: Exporers – The Age of Discovery. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 20: Strange But True Crime with Jennifer Ross. Opera House, Manchester.

Oct 20: Sherlock Holmes & The Sign on Four. The Brindley, Runcorn. A radio lay live on stage.

Oct 20: Myra’s Story. The Lowry, Salford. Direct from the West End. Myra has fallen on hard times and is homeless living on the streets of Dublin.

Oct 21-25: Breaking the Code. Playhouse, Liverpool. The tragic story of Alan Turing, famed for cracking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park, effectively securing victory for the Allied forces in WWII.

Oct 21-22: Stewart Lee vs The man-Wulf. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 21: Shock Horror: A Ghost Story. Grand, Blackpool. Herbert grew up in the Metropol. The eerie old cinema was his playground and prison – a place where endless late-night horror films were his only window to the world. A chilling journey into a haunted past. Combining live performance and big-screen action, it’s full of shivers, shrieks and shocking revelations.

Oct 21: Dreamcoat Stars. The Brindley, Runcorn. All the hits from some of the great musicals.

Oct 21: David Ford. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 21: Rosie Jones: I Can’t Tell What She’s Saying. Everyman, Liverpool.

Oct 22-26: Slava’s Snow Show. Opera House, Manchester.

Oct 22-25: Oliver! Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 22: New Dawn Fades – A Play About Joy Division and Manchester. Grand, Blackpool. The story of four lads who, inspired by the punk revolution of 1970s Manchester, came together to form one of the most influential bands of all time, Joy Division. Following the untimely death of lead singer Ian Curtis, the band went on to huge world-wide success as New Order.

Oct 22: Ruth Lyon. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 22: Nick Mohammed is Mr Swallow – Show Pony. Royal Court, Liverpool.

Oct 23-25: Black is the Colour of my Voice. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 23-25: The Signalman. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Extended adaptation of the hugely successful production of Charles Dickens’ nerve-tingling masterpiece.

Oct 23-25: English National Ballet – The Sleeping Beauty. Empire, Liverpool.

Oct 23-25: Les Miserables School Edition. The Brindley, Runcorn. Presented by A Place For Us Theatre.

Oct 23: Johnny Cash Roadshow. Grand, Blackpool.

Oct 23: James Acaster: Work in Progress. Everyman, Liverpool.

Oct 23: Dermot Daly Book Launch – Being Black and British: Before, During and After Drama School. Everyman, Liverpool.

Oct 23: An Evening with Mary Beard. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 23: NT Live: Mrs Warren’s Profession. Theatr Colwyn. Imelda Staunton joins forces with her real-life daughter Bessie Carter (Bridgerton) for the first time, playing mother and daughter in Bernard Shaw’s moral classic.

Oct 24-25: Looking For Me Friend – The Music of Victoria Wood. Grand, Blackpool.

Oct 24: Ukelele Orchester of Great Britian: 40th Anniversary. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 24: Daniel O’Reilly – Let’s Have It. Grand, Blackpool.

Oct 24: Rohan Roy Collective. Philharmonic, Liverpool. Indian classical music.

Oct 24: Simply Dylan. Philharmonic, Liverpool. The songs of Bobb Dylan.

Oct 24: Two P’s in a Podcast Live – Let That Be a Lesson. Rhyl Pavilion.

Oct 24: The Billy Joel Songbook. Venue Cymru.

Oct 25-31: The Wizard of Oz Autumn Panto. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Oct 25-26: Pirates Love Underpants. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 25: Defying Gravity – West End Women. Rhyl Pavilion.

Oct 25: Mersey Wylie. Philharmonic, Liverpool. Liverpool-based singer songwriter and her band.

Oct 25: Haunted Halloween Party. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 25: Bjorn Again. Venue Cymru. Abba tribute.

Oct 26: Flowers and Friendship Bracelets – The Ultimate Pop Concert. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 26: The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight. Regent, Stoke.

Oct 26: Steve Steinman’s Anything for Love – The Meat Loaf Story. Grand, Blackpool.

Oct 26: The Australian Pink Floyd. Empire, Liverpool.

Oct 26: The Nutcracker. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Imperial Classical Ballet.

Oct 26: Dallahan. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 26: An Audience with Sir Bradley Wiggins. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 26: Jack Dee: Small World. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 26: This Flight Tonight: The Songs of Joni Mitchell. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 27-Nov 1: The Smeds and The Smoos. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 27: Jason Byrne – Head in the Clouds. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 27: Rude Science. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 27: Dinosaur Adventure Live. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 27: Justin Hayward Forever Autumn plus special guest Mike Dawes. Venue Cymru.

Oct 28-Nov 1: Blithe Spirit. Grand, Blackpool. Novelist Charles Condomine’s quest for character inspiration for his new book takes an unexpected turn when he and his wife Ruth invite eccentric medium Madame Arcati to hold a séance.

Oct 28-Nov 1: Top Hat. Empire, Liverpool. Musical based on the classic 1935 film starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Witty dialogue, stunning choreography, lavish sets and gorgeous costumes. Irving Berlin’s irresistible score includes some of Hollywood’s greatest songs, the immortal Cheek to Cheek, Let’s Face the Music and Dance, Top Hat White Tie and Tails and Puttin’ on the Ritz.

Oct 28-Nov 1: The Signalman. Theatr Clwyd, Mold.

Oct 28-31: Riverdance 30: The New Generation. Regent, Stoke.

Oct 28: The Enchanted Princess Ball. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Oct 28: Justin Hayward. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Oct 28: An Evening with Susia Wolff. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 28: Ivo Graham: Orange Crush. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 28-Nov 1: The Gruffalo’s Child. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Oct 28: Jack Dee: Small World. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 28: Princess Live! Rhyl Pavilion.

Oct 28: Chris Smither. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 28: Hans Zimmer and Film Favourites Illuminated. Venue Cymru.

Oct 29-30: Garth Marenghi – This Busted Earth Tour. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 29: The Simon and Garfunkel Story. Venue Cymru.

Oct 29: Steve Bracknall. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 29: One Night in Dublin. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 29: An Evening with Trevor Horn. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. From Seal to Frankie Goes to Hollywood, from ABC to Yes, from Grace Jones to Belle and Sebastian, and from Robbie Williams to Pet Shop Boys, Trevor Horn has been at the heart of some of Britain’s most important pop music of the past 50 years.

Oct 29: John Lydon: I Could Be Wrong, I Could Be Right. The Brindley, Runcorn. An evening with the Sex Pistols icon

Oct 29: The Sound of Music. The Brindley, Runcorn. Youth edition, presented by First Act Arts.

Oct 30-Nov 1: Even More . . . Ghost Stories by Candleight. Shakespeare North Playhouse. Oct 30: Lipstick on your Collar. The Brindley, Runcorn. Back-to-back hits form the 60s.

Oct 30: Too Much Too Young. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. The smash hit Ska spectacular.

Oct 30: Jimeoin Pandemonium. Lyceum, Crewe.

Oct 30: The Dinosaur That Pooped. Storyhouse, Chester.

Oct 30: The Spare Rib. Everyman, Liverpool. A night of spine-tingling sexiness.

Oct 31-Nov 28: Stephen Bailey: Tart. The Lowry, Salford.

Oct 31: Only Men Aloud – 25 Years Celebration. Venue Cymru. The one-time UK biggest boyband of 25 is now a condensed eight-piece whose day jobs include pharmacy, teaching, gardening, but mostly music and musical theatre.

Oct 31-Nov 1: Murder Mystery: City of Curses – A Murder Mystery by Trial. Everyman, Liverpool. Afternoon tea special.

Oct 31: Nosferatu: A Halloween Special with Live Piano. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Oct 31: Walk Right Back: The Everley Brothers’ Story. Rhyl Pavilion.

Oct 31: Something About George. The Brindley, Runcorn. The George Harrison story.

NOVEMBER

Nov 1-2: Peppa Pig’s Big Family Show. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 1: The Bends: A Tribute to Radiohead with Mike Ryan & The Street Spirit Band. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 1: The Amy Winehouse Band. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 1: Tom Gates Epic Stage Show. Storyhouse, Chester.

Nov 1: Rat Pack – Swingin’ at the Sands. Venue Cymru.

Nov 1: ELO Again. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Nov 1: Suzanne Vega – Flying with Angels. Regent, Stoke.

Nov 1: Day of the Dead: Family Festival. Noon. Blue Lounge, Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. a vibrant and unforgettable family festival inspired by the rich traditions of Mexico’s Día de los Muertos!

Nov 1: Dr Richard Shepherd: Time of Death – More Unnatural Causes. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 1: Jimmy Cricket’s Big Birthday Gala Show. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 2-16: Victoria Wood’s Acorn Antiques the Musical. Opera House, Manchester. Come along to Manchesterford, a place full of quaint, old-fashioned shops such as “Acorn Antiques” run by sisters Miss Babs and Miss Berta. They are assisted by business partner Mr Clifford, elderly tea lady Mrs Overall, and two ‘pitiful adolescents.

Nov 2-8: Mischief Theatre: Christmas Carol Goes Wrong. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 2: Ardal O’Hanlon: Not Himself. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 2: Rosie Jones: I Can’t Tell What She’s Saying. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 2: Fairport Convention. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 2: Chris Difford. Philharmonic, Liverpool. The double Ivor Novello Award-winning Chris Difford returns, playing music from Squeeze’s back-catalogue and material from his solo albums.

Nov 2: Russell Kane. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 2: Dara O Briain. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 2: Big Night of Musicals. Lyceum, Crewe. In support iof the Alzheimer’s Society.

Nov 2: Blackpool Symphony Orchestra. Grand, Blackpool.

Nov 3-Nov 22: The Red Rogue of Bala. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Hilarious, fast-paced comedy in the heart of Denbighshire. 1913. In a dark, dingy pub, stood on a table top soaked in beer and ale, John Jones – rogue and scoundrel – holds the crowd in the palm of his hands with stories of mischief and misdemeanours. But when his son falls for the daughter of the local landowner trouble is not far behind. Signed, Nov 8, Nov 13; captioned, Nov 18, Nov 22; audio described, Nov 12, Nov 20.

Nov 3-8: The Bodyguard – The Musical. Regent, Stoke. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard Frank Farmer is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge – what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

Nov 3: An Evening with John Cleese. Storyhouse, Chester.

Nov 3: Francis Ross. The Brindley, Runcorn. Songs from the Status Quo songbook.

Nov 3: Josh Widdicombe: Not my Cup of Tea. Venue Cymru.

Nov 4: Magic of the Bee Gees. Venue Cymru.

Nov 4-15: Miss Saigon. Palace, Manchester. Legendary musical that’s set in the final days of the Vietnam War, and charts the burgeoning romance of an American GI, Chris (Chris Peluso), and a vulnerable local girl, Kim (Noblezada), who works in a steamy Saigon go-go bar.

Nov 4-8: Little Women. Playhouse, Liverpool. Anne-Marie Casey’s new adaptation.

Nov 4-8: The Shawshank Redemption. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Based on Stephen King’s 1982 novella, this thrilling stage production examines friendship and hope behind the claustrophobic bars of a maximum-security prison.

Nov 4- 8: Fawlty Towers – The Play. Opera House, Manchester. Join Basil (Danny Bayne), the bumbling Major (Paul Nicholas) and Polly (Joanne Clifton), with an 18-strong cast as they bring to life all the great moments from the show’s 12 TV episodes.

Nov 4: Frankenstein. The Brindley, Runcorn. Macabre storytelling at its best.

Nov 4: The Everleys & Friends. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Nov 4: Josh Widdicombe: Not My Cup of Tea. Storyhouse, Chester.

Nov 4: Jim Jefferies: Son of a Carpenter. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 4: Gareth Malone – Sin g-a-long-a-Gareth: 50 Years of Song. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 4: Mark Radcliffe & Dave Boardman. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 5-8: Sherlock Holmes: The Hunt for Moriarty. Shakespeare North Playhouse.The great detective is back for another adventure in this world premiere production.

Nov 5: Maximum Rhythm and Blues with The Manfreds. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 5: Horse – The Same Sky 35th Anniversary Show. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 5: Uncanny: Fear of the Dark. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Danny Robins and his team of experts are back with thrillingly new and terrifying real-life stories and witness accounts that will have you utterly gripped.

Nov 5: Uptown Girl: The Billy Joel Collection. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 6-7: An Evening without Kate Bush. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 6: George Lewis: Storyhouse, Chester.

Nov 6: Dreamboys 2025 World Tour. Venue Cymru.

Nov 6: Two Pints Podcast Live. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 6: The Drifters. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Nov 6: Sara Pascoe: I am a Strange Gloop. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 7-Jan 17: The Scouse Christmas Carol. Royal Court, Liverpool. Jacob Marley is dead and nobody knows who bumped him off. Mary Marley, his missus, is going to track down the killer and she’s got one man in her sights – Scrooge. But how can she make him cough to the crime? Signed, Nov 25/Jan 6; audio described, Nov 27; captioned, Jan 14-17.

Nov 7: Thank Abba for the Music. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Nov 7: The Chicago Blue Brothers. Rhyl Pavilion.

Nov 7: Ocean Film Festival. Venue Cymru.

Nov 8: The Big Pants Party. Rhyl Pavilion.

Nov 8: Joanne McNally: Pinotphile. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 8: Uncanny: Fear of the Dark. Grand, Blackpool.

Nov 8: The Princess Proms. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 8: The Hive. Philharmonic, Liverpool. New semi-staged opera.

Nov 8: Adam Ant. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 8: The RAH Band. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 8: Nik Kershaw: Musings and Lyrics. Storyhouse, Chester.

Nov 8: Miss Americana – A Tribute to Taylor Swift. Venue Cymru.

Nov 9: The Stylistics. Venue Cymru.

Nov 9: Jon Ronson: Psychopath Night. Storyhouse, Chester.

Nov 9: David Olusoga. Storyhouse, Chester.

Nov 9: Nathan Carter; Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 9: Josh Jones: I Haven’t Won the Lottery so Here’s Another Show. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 9: The Wittering Whitehalls: Barely Alive. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 9: The Psychology of Dogs. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tips from dog whisperer Paula O’Sullivan.

Nov 9: Justin Moorhouse: The Greatest Performance of my Life. Opera House, Manchester.

Nov 10-11: Illegal Eagles. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Nov 10: Sir Simon Rattle and the BRSO. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 10: David Olusoga: A Gun Through Time. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 10: Comedy Club. Theatr Clwyd, Mold.

Nov 11-15: Frantic Assembly – Lost Atoms. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 11-15: Fawlty Towers – The Play. Empire, Liverpool. Join Basil (Danny Bayne), the bumbling Major (Paul Nicholas) and Polly (Joanne Clifton), with an 18-strong cast as they bring to life all the favourite moments from the show’s unforgettable 12 episodes.

Nov 11-15: Inside No.9 Stage/Fright. Regent, Stoke. Touch tour, Nov 12.

Nov 11-15: Midsomer Murders: The Killings at Badger’s Drift. Storyhouse, Chester.

Nov 11-12: A Christmas Carol. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 11: Walk Right Back. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. The Everly Brothers’ story.

Nov 11: Ross Noble. Opera House, Manchester.

Nov 11: Grayson Perry: Are You Good? Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 11: The Nutcracker. Venue Cymru. A lavish ballet for the festive season.

Nov 12-15: Carlos Acosta’s Nutcracker in Havana with Acosta Danza. Grand, Blackpool.

Nov 12: Crown Ballet – The Nutcracker. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Nov 12: Alan Davies: Think Ahead. Opera House, Manchester.

Nov 12: Russell Watson: The Evoloution Tour. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 12: Anton du Beck at the Musicals. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 12: Sleeping Beauty. Venue Cymru. Spectacular fairy-tale ballet.

Nov 13: The Illegal Eagles. Venue Cymru.

Nov 13: Johnny Cash Roadshow – 20th Anniversary Tour. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 13: Sara Pascoe: I am a Strange Gloop. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 13: Country Superstars Theatre Tour. Rhyl Pavilion.

Nov 13: Friends Funny Girls Christmas Spectacular. Grand, Blackpool.

Nov 13: John Shuttleworth: Raise The Oof. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Nov 14-15: Dara O’Briain: Re:Creation. Opera House, Manchester.

Nov 14: An Evening with John Illsley. Philharmonic, Liverpool. The extraordinary story of the ex-Dire Straits bass player.

Nov 14: Elvis: Viva Las Vegas! Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 14: Josienne Clarke. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 14: Tiny Tim’s Biggest Adventure. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 14: Garth Marenghi: This Bursted Earth. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 14: Kerry Godliman: Bandwidth. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Nov 14: Rave On. Rhyl Pavilion.

Nov 14: Opera North: Susanna. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 14: That’ll be Christmas. Venue Cymru. All the Christmas pop hits.

Nov 15-Jan 17: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto: Jack and the Beanstalk. Everyman, Liverpool. Signed, Nov 20; Dec 19; captioned, Dec 12; relaxed, Jan 6; audio described, Jan 8

Nov 15: Northern Soul & Modern Soul. Rhyl Pavilion.

Nov 15: The Crooners Christmas Show. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 15: Josie Jones: Now is the Time of the Monsters. Playhouse, Liverpool. Comedy.

Nov 15: Cirque de Celine. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 15: Rob Lamberti presents Perfectly George. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 15: Steve Knightley & The Winter Yards Band. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 15: Opera North: The Big Opera Mystery. The Lowry, Salford. Afternoon family show.

Nov 15: Radio GAGA. Venue Cymru. Queen tribute show.

Nov 15: Lottery Winners plus Special Guests. Venue Cymru. Known for their great live shows, the band are set to get you rocking in your seats.

Nov 16-17: Cirque: The Greatest Show Reimagined. Venue Cymru.

Nov 16: Buddy Holly Lives – The Music Never Died. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 16: Stephen K Amos: Now We’re Talking. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 16: Adam Ant. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 16: Ashley Campbell. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 16: Something About George. Grand, Blackpool. West End actor and musician Daniel Taylor tells the remarkable tale of one of music’s most understated icons – ex-Beatle George Harrison.

Nov 16: Uptown Girl – The Billy Joel Collection. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 16: Smile It’s Christmas. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 16: An Evening with Harry Redknapp. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 17-18: A Fairytale for Christmas. Opera House, Manchester. An Irish Christmas night out you won’t forget.

Nov 17: An Evening with Janina Ramirez. Storyhouse, Chester.

Nov 17: ABC: The Lexicon of Love. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 18-22: The Talented Mr Ripley. The Lowry, Salford. Tom Ripley is a nobody—scraping by in New York, forging signatures, telling little white lies—until a chance encounter changes everything. When a wealthy stranger offers him an all-expenses-paid trip to Italy to bring home his wayward son, Dickie Greenleaf, Tom leaps at the opportunity. Audio described, Nov 21.

Nov 18-22: The Addams Family Musical. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Nov 18-22: Inside No.9 Stage/Fright. Empire, Liverpool.

Nov 18-22: Blood Brothers. The Lowry, Salford. Matinees, Nov 19/20. Signed, audio described, touch tour, Nov 20.

Nov 18: Neil Bryden. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 18: Ray Quinn Christmas Show. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 18: Crown Ballet presents Swan Lake. Rhyl Pavilion.

Nov 18: Milton Jones: Ha!Milton. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 18: The Australian Pink Floyd. Regent, Stoke.

Nov 18: Gareth Malone. Venue Cymru.

Nov 19: The Australian Pink Floyd. Venue Cymru.

Nov 19: The ELO Experience. Regent, Stoke.

Nov 19: Gareth Malone. Storyhouse, Chester.

Nov 19: A Country Night in Nashville. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 19: A Fairytale for Christmas. Grand, Blackpool. The ultimate Irish-inspired Christmas concert.

Nov 19: An Orchestral Tribute to Tim Burton and Dark Fantasy by Moonlight. Opera House, Manchester.

Nov 20-21: A Christmas Carol. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Exciting musical adaptation of the Dickens’ classic.

Nov 20: Wolf and Owl Live. Opera House, Manchester.

Nov 20: Sara Pascoe. William Aston Hall, Wrexham.

Nov 20: 80s Live. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Nov 20: Jon Ronson: Psychopath Night. Regent, Stoke.

Nov 20: The Golden Dregs. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 20: The Nutcracker performed by The Crown Ballet. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 21-Jan 10: Cinderella. Shakespeare North Playhouse. Tia Larsen takes the title role in the fairytale favourite with a very special Prescot twist. Relaxed, Dec 19; Relaxed and audio described, Dec 22; signed, Dec 23.

Nov 21: Paul Merton and Suki Webster’s Improv Show. Storyhouse, Chester.

Nov 21: Sky Full of Stars. Lyceum, Crewe. Coldplay tribute show.

Nov 21: The Kings of British Blues. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 21: Fast Love – The George Michael Tribute. Grand, Blackpool.

Nov 21: Sam Avery: Thunderstom. Playhouse, Liverpool. Comedy.

Nov 22- Jan 17: Cinderella: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Panto. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. The acclaimed panto returns with live music and the biggest rock, pop and soul hits! Expect magic, romance and wicked sisters, rocking tunes and funny tongue twisters! Phylip Harries is Dame Hettie Hardup and Whistler’s Mother; Rhianna Goodwin, Cinders; Elliot Parchment-Morrison; Prince Charming; and Robert Wade, Buttons. Audio described, Dec 6, 14, Jan 10; signed, Dec 13, Jan 9; captioned, Jan 3, 15; relaxed, Jan 14.

Nov 22: Myra Dubois: Cosmic Empath. Playhouse, Liverpool. Comedy.

Nov 22: Sky Full of Stars – Tribute to Coldplay. Grand, Blackpool.

Nov 22: Mersey Beatles. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 22: Suzi Ruffell – The Juggle. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 22: Two Pints Podcast Live. Regent, Stoke.

Nov 22: A Fairytale for Christmas. Rhyl Pavilion.

Nov 22: The Sensational 60s Experience. Venue Cymru.

Nov 23: Suzi Ruffell: The Juggle. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 23: The Dinosaur That Pooped. Regent, Stoke.

Nov 23: The Spice Girls Experience. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 23: The Dr Hook Songbook. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Nov 23: John Widdicombe – Not My Cup of Tea. Grand, Blackpool.

Nov 23: Jim Henson’s Labyrinth in Concert. Empire, Liverpool. Experience the 80s Cult Classic on screen with the iconic soundtrack performed by a live band with David Bowie’s legendary vocals.

Nov 23: Go Your Own Way – The Fleetwood Mac Legacy. Opera House, Manchester.

Nov 24: Milton Jones. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Comedy.

Nov 24: The Elvis Years at Christmas. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 25-Jan 3: Tina – The Tina Turner Musical. Palace, Manchester. Get ready for an electrifying journey through Tina’s life, with dazzling choreography, blazing soul, and a whole lotta love!

Nov 25-29: Top Hat. Opera House, Manchester. Musical based on the classic 1935 film starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers. Heady romantic cocktail laced with sparklingly witty dialogue, stunning choreography, lavish sets and gorgeous costumes. Irving Berlin’s score includes Cheek to Cheek, Let’s Face the Music and Dance, Top Hat White Tie and Tails and Puttin’ on the Ritz.

Nov 25-29: The Red Shoes. The Lowry, Salford. Audio described, Nov 29.

Nov 25-29: Here & Now – The Steps Musical. Empire, Liverpool. Heart-warming musical based on the songs of the multi-million-selling pop band.

Nov 25: Christmas Memories. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Afternoon show. Neil Sands with all your favourites Christmas songs and carols.

Nov 25: Andy Irvine. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 25: A Fairytale for Christmas. Venue Cymru. Imagine a St Patrick’s Day party on Christmas Day!

Nov 26-30: Kinky Boots – The Musical. Regent, Stoke. After inheriting his family’s failing shoe factory and with a relationship on the rocks, life is proving to be very challenging for Charlie Price. That is until he meets Lola, a drag queen whose sparkle and unsteady heels might just hold the answer to saving the struggling business.

Nov 26-29: Nativity! The Musical. Grand, Blackpool. Dec 2-Jan 4: Matilda The Musical. Empire, Liverpool. The story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Signed, Dec 12; audio described, Dec 20; captioned, Dec 28; relaxed, Dec 31.

Nov 26: Katie Nicholas. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 26: The 80s Show. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 26: Katie Nicholas. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 26: Step into Christmas. Venue Cymru. Feel-good show.

Nov 27-29: A Vicar of Dibley Christmas. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. The second coming… The story continues when Hugo and Alice return from their honeymoon and Alice finds she is putting on weight; she turns to Geraldine for advice.

Nov 27-28: Rachmaninov with Sir Stephen Hough. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 27: The Elvis Years at Christmas. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Nov 27: Tom Allen and Suzi Ruffell – Like Minded Friends. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 27: Fisherman’s Friends. Venue Cymru.

Nov 28-Jan 11: Dick Whittington – The Christmas Panto. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Emmerdale’s Matthew Wolfenden as Dick Whittington, alongside St Helens favourites Lewis Devine as Idle Jack and Timothy Lucas as the villainous King Rat.

Nov 28: Genesis Connected. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Nov 28: Take it to the Streets – TGA Street Dance. Lyceum, Crewe.

Nov 28: Two Pints Podcast Live. Venue Cymru.

Nov 29: Ben Portsmouth – This is Elvis. Venue Cymru.

Nov 29: The Stylistics. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 29: Mama Africa. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 29: The Wittering Whitehalls: Barely Alive. The Lowry, Salford. Afternoon show.

Nov 30: Count Arthur String’s A Christmas Carol. The Lowry, Salford.

Nov 30: Richard Durrant: Songs of the Solstice. Theatr Clwyd, Mold.

Nov 30: Down in Laurel Canyon. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Nov 30: Josh Widdicombe. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

DECEMBER

Dec 1: Christmas by Candlelight. Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 1: Love Actually in Concert. Philharmonic, Liverpool. The Christmas classic film and a full orchestra.

Dec 2: Llanast! Theatr Clwyd, Mold. What happens when two sets of parents meet up to deal with the unruly behaviour of their sons? Comedy.

Dec 2: Step into Christmas. Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 3-Jan 11: The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe. The Lowry, Salford. Step through the wardrobe into the magic kingdom of Narnia where a world of wonder awaits. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they meet new friends, face dangerous foes and learn the lessons of courage, sacrifice, and the power of love. Audio described, Dec 10/Jan 11; signed, Dec 13/Jan 7; touch tour, Dec 10/Dec 18/Jan 11; captioned, Dec 20.

Dec 3-Jan 3: Mel Brooks’ Young Frankenstein – The Musical. Playhouse, Liverpool. Grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, Frederick inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania.

Dec 3-6: Nativity! The Musical. Regent, Stoke.

Dec 3: John Barrowman – Camop as Christmas. Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 4-6: Murder Mystery: Murder at Hope Manor. Everyman, Liverpool. Afternoon tea.

Dec 4: All Killa No Filla: Live! At Christmas. Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 5-Jan 4: Beauty and the Beast. Storyhouse, Chester. Magical adventure bursting with pop favourites, laughter, and unforgettable moments, all wrapped up in a heartwarming story for the whole family. Audio described, Dec 21; relaxed, Dec 28; signed, Jan 3.

Dec 4: An Evening with the Fast Show. Venue Cymru.

Dec 5-Jan 11: Unfortunate – The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch. The Lowry, Salford. The story of everyone’s favourite Disney Diva, Ursula, as she gives her take on what really happened all those years ago under the sea. The legendary queer queen spills the tea in this tale of sex, sorcery and suckers! Audio described, Dec 18; signed, Dec 27; touch tour, Jan 3.

Dec 5-Jan 4: Beauty and the Beast. Grand, Blackpool. Leading the all-star cast is Marc Baylis, best known as Coronation Street’s notorious bad boy. Audio described/signed, Dec 14/28; relaxed, Dec 28

Dec 5: Count Arthur. Strong is Charles Dickens in A Christmas Carol. Lyceum, Crewe.

Dec 5: Tony Hadley. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Dec 5: Lindisfarne. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Dec 6: A Feeling of Christmas with Rebecca Ferguson. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Dec 6-Jan 4: Robin Hood. Opera House, Manchester. Starring Jason Manford and Ben Nickless.

Dec 6-Jan 4: Sleeping Beauty. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. With dazzling sets, chart-topping musical hits, fabulous costumes, and jaw-dropping special effects, this year’s Sleeping Beauty promises to be the most spellbinding pantomime ever to hit the Floral Pavilion stage – a spectacular treat for all ages! Signed, Dec 13; relaxed, Jan 4.

Dec 6-Dec 31: Sleeping Beauty. Rhyl Pavilion. Panto time. Relaxed, Dec 29.

Dec 6: Nana Funk’s Christmas Party. Everyman, Liverpool.

Dec 7: The Bootleg Beatles in Concert. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Dec 8: Comedy Club. Theatr Clwyd, Mold.

Dec 9-21: There’s a Monster in Your Christmas Show. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in this festive show 10-Jan 4: The Enormous Crocodile – The Musical. The Lowry, Salford. Roald Dahl’s wickedly funny musical adventure, perfect for the whole family! Signed, Dec 17; audio described, Dec 18; captioned, Dec 21; relaxed, Dec 28; touch tour, Jan 3.

Dec 10: Kate Rusby – Christmas is Merry Tour. Venue Cymru.

Dec 11-Jan 11: Cinderella. The Brindley, Runcorn. Signed, Dec 29; relaxed, Dec 30

Dec 12-Jan 4: Jack and the Beanstalk. Lyceum, Crewe. Starring Jenniufer Ellison, Malcolm Lord and Ste Johnson. Signed, Dec 29; relaxed, Dec 30.

Dec 11: Rob Bryden & His Fabulous Band: A Festive Night of Songs & Laughter. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Dec 11: The Albion Christmas Show. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Dec 12-Jan 4: Cinderella. Regent, Stoke. Touch tour, Dec 29; relaxed, Jan 2.

Dec 12-Jan 3: Cinderella. Venue Cymru. TV favourites and Dancing Duo AJ and Curtis Pritchard and John Evans return by popular demand. Signed/audio described, Dec 21; relaxed, Dec 30.

Dec 12-16: Santa’s Christmas Party. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Dec 12: Sleeping Beauty – Adult Night. Rhyl Pavilion.

Dec 12: LIPA Christmas Concert. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Dec 12: The Spare Rib: X-Rated Xmas Xtravaganza. Everyman, Liverpool.

Dec 12: Murder Under the Spotlight! A Christmas Murder Mystery. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Dec 13: Storytime with Santa. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Dec 13: A Christmas Gaiety: A Queer Festive Extravaganza. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Dec 17: Live at Christmas: Simon Astell, Lucy Beaumont, Phil Wang, Sarah Keyworth. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Dec 18: Horrible Histories: Horrible Christmas. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Dec 19-20: Spirit of Christmas. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Dec 19-20: Murder Mystery: The Talent Search – You Decide. Everyman, Liverpool.

Dec 19-20: A Christmas Carol. The Brindley, Runcorn. Craig Cowdroy’s one man show.

Dec 20: Murder Mystery: The Talent Afternoon Show. Everyman, Liverpool. Afternoon tea.

Dec 20: Family Concert: Santa’s Christmas Party. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Dec 20: Sleeping Beauty – Adult Prank Night. Rhyl Pavilion.Dec 21: It’s a Wonderful Life. Philharmonic, Liverpool. Film.

Dec 22-23: Spirit of Christmas. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Dec 22: Christmas Organ Recital with Ian Tracey. Philharmonic, Liverpool.

Dec 24: It’s a Wonderful Life. Philharmonic, Liverpool. Film.

Dec 24: The Muppet Christmas Carol. Philharmonic, Liverpool. Film.

Dec 28-Jan 4: Little Bear and the Christmas Lights. The Lowry, Salford. It’s almost Christmas and Little Bear and her friends are getting ready for the most magical day of year.

Dec 28-29: Jurassic Park in Concert. Philharmonic, Liverpool. Film.

Dec 31: New Year’s Eve: Boogie Wonderland. Philharmonic, Liverpool.