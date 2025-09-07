TOP astrologer RUSSELL GRANT looks at what the autumn stars have in sore for you …

ARIES (21 Mar – 20 Apr)

Sep: A sedentary routine is draining your spark. Shake things up with a daily walk, a swim, or even a bit of dancing in the kitchen—anything to get your body moving. This isn’t just about fitness, it’s about rekindling your creativity and wellbeing. If you’ve felt sluggish or blocked, physical movement could be the missing piece. And don’t forget to make time for whatever feeds your soul—music, painting, or just a moment of stillness in nature.

Oct: A quiet colleague could surprise you with just how much they know. Take a moment to listen and draw them into the fold—they’ve got more to offer than you realise. You’ll learn something useful, and they’ll appreciate the encouragement. Toward the end of the month, you’ll want results, not just ideas, so focus your efforts on completing that one task that’s been lingering too long.

Nov: You’re stepping into the month with strong emotions and even stronger intentions. You’ve got goals, and you’re not afraid to go after them—but take time to listen to those close to you, especially around the 5th. You might learn something that shifts your thinking. Midway through the month, a bit of quiet reflection does wonders. By the end, you’ll feel braver and ready to embrace something new. Keep your actions intentional and your words kind.

TAURUS (21 Apr – 21 May)

Sep: Creativity takes centre stage this month. Whether you’re dabbling in arts and crafts or daydreaming about starting your own business, your imagination is in fine form. What begins as a hobby could become something more significant, especially around mid-month. Don’t rush it—follow what feels joyful. A little indulgence, like booking a pampering spa break or a peaceful escape, will do you the world of good.

Oct: Don’t let self-imposed limits hold you back. Sometimes a bit of routine—sorting bills, baking, stocking up the cupboards—can bring clarity when your mind feels cluttered. Mid-month reveals who’s truly there for you, and you might need to draw a line or two to protect your peace. Stick to your choices with confidence as October closes—you know what’s best for your home life.

Nov: This month nudges you to reassess what really feels nourishing in your life—not just familiar. Breaking old patterns takes courage, but you’re ready. A relationship could reach a turning point, and honesty will be essential. Don’t shy away from the big conversations. Things might feel a bit shaky at home mid-month, so give yourself time. By the final week, new ideas will start to take shape. Your self-respect will be your greatest strength.

GEMINI (22 May – 21 Jun)

Sep: There’s a strong sense of clarity in the air as September gets underway. Instead of charging ahead, take time to weigh up your options and really listen to those around you. Family chats and thoughtful exchanges can bring surprising insights. Decisions made from a well-rounded perspective will prove the most rewarding. This month, patience and good communication are your secret weapons.

Oct: You’re bursting with energy and can’t bear to feel cooped up. If you’re stuck in one place—or one conversation—you’ll be itching to escape. Inject some fun into your days with a last-minute outing or a change of scenery. Getting away, even briefly, will do wonders for your mood and get you back on track with the things you’ve been meaning to finish.

Nov: You may feel stretched in several directions at once. Take a breather. A situation that’s been swept aside may surface again—deal with it gently. If your body’s sending signals, don’t ignore them. Mid-month could bring some confusion in conversations, so double-check the fine print and pause before pressing send. You’ll spot an exciting opportunity later this month—but don’t rush in. Move with interest, not impatience.

CANCER (22 Jun – 23 Jul)

Sep: You’re itching to dive into something new, but before you chase adventure, there are practical matters to handle. Those admin jobs, forms or forgotten deadlines need attention. It’s not glamorous, but getting them sorted will set you free later. Use this time to brush up on skills or gain a qualification—it’ll pay off. And remember, small steps now can lead to big doors opening down the line.

Oct: A decorating bug bites early on, and you’ve got bold ideas brewing. Whether it’s a new lick of paint or a full-on makeover, your home is your canvas. Working on a tight budget? Restoring old pieces might be the answer. Soak up time with family while you can—someone close may be preparing to move away. And if an offer sounds too good to be true later on… it probably is.

Nov: You may feel stretched in several directions at once. Take a breather. A situation that’s been swept aside may surface again—deal with it gently. If your body’s sending signals, don’t ignore them. Mid-month could bring some confusion in conversations, so double-check the fine print and pause before pressing send. You’ll spot an exciting opportunity later this month—but don’t rush in. Move with interest, not impatience.

LEO (24 Jul – 23 Aug)

Sep: If you’ve been feeling a bit off-kilter, turn your attention to your wellbeing. A fresh fitness routine could be just what you need to clear your head. Money-making ideas are also buzzing about—take note of the ones linked to your passions. What starts as a scribble in a notebook could turn into something lucrative. As the month wraps up, a family talk brings comfort and renewed understanding.

Oct: A project that once lit you up now feels a little stuck. That’s okay—take a breather and come back to it later. In the meantime, focus on your health. Small changes now can lead to big wins later. Start that new fitness habit and be mindful of your eating patterns. A let-down from a friend may sting this month, but actions always speak louder than words.

Nov: Take a breather—you’ve earned it. The first half of the month calls for stillness, and even silence, so you can hear yourself think. Around the 14th, a few things may get stuck or stall. Rather than forcing progress, let things unfold in their own time. By the end of the month, your creativity returns with a bang, and you’ll feel re-energised and inspired once more.

VIRGO (24 Aug – 23 Sept)

Sep: It’s your time to shine, but not in the way people might expect. Your urge to help others is strong, yet this month, you’re being nudged to prioritise yourself. Recharge with creative hobbies, time in nature, or a home makeover that soothes your soul. Mid-month is ideal for sorting important paperwork or laying foundations for future plans. You thrive in calm, beautiful surroundings—make space for both.

Oct: Home and family matters are taking up space in your thoughts, but you’re struggling to find the time—or the motivation—to tackle them. If your heart’s not in a social event, politely bow out and do something that brings you joy instead. And at work, be careful not to let others dump extra duties on your shoulders. You’re helpful, yes—but not a doormat.

Nov: You’re craving answers, but the first part of the month may offer more questions instead. Travel or learning experiences could spark a new way of thinking. You’ve been focused on duty for so long—don’t forget what brings you joy. Hold off on major decisions mid-month and trust your inner knowledge. As November ends, a sense of direction returns, clearer than ever.

LIBRA (24 Sept – 23 Oct)

Sep: You’re craving harmony, and this month brings plenty of chances to nurture your closest relationships. Even if life’s been hectic, a heartfelt message or a spontaneous gesture of affection can work wonders. Make time for what matters and create boundaries between work and home life. Around the 22nd, an uplifting note from someone special will remind you that love is always close at hand.

Oct: It’s time to stop giving people the benefit of the doubt when they’ve shown you who they really are. Someone’s been pushing their luck and taking advantage of your goodwill—it’s time to walk away. Prioritise connections built on loyalty and warmth. Stay focused on long-term goals this autumn and avoid taking any reckless chances. Come month’s end, you could be celebrating a success worth shouting about.

Nov: Balance is your buzzword, and this month asks you to apply it to your emotional life too. Look closely at who and what you’re giving your time to. Mid-November might bring a few crossed wires—slow down and really listen. A fresh opportunity to build trust and security will arrive before the month is out. You’re moving towards decisions that serve your happiness—not just everyone else’s.

SCORPIO (24 Oct – 22 Nov)

Sep: A sense of unease may linger as summer fades and autumn approaches. Try not to let it throw you—this seasonal shift is simply stirring your instincts to prepare and plan. By mid-month, your focus sharpens and decisions feel easier to make. Organisation is your superpower now, especially when a major choice lands around the 25th. Keep this one to yourself for now—it’s not ready to be shared just yet.

Oct: You’re spinning plates between home and work, and things may clash early on. If you can’t juggle it all alone, bring in a bit of help—a sitter, a friend, or a little breathing space. Later in the month, opportunities arise for social fun, so be sure to include others in your plans. Someone close has a cracking idea that could make for a lovely day out.

Nov: This is a month of letting go and starting again. Relationships come into sharper focus early on—some need space, others need cutting loose. Try not to react too quickly mid-month. Take your time and choose your words with care. By the 20th, the tide turns and you’ll be ready to take your next steps. You’re wiser than before, and more grounded too—trust that you’re on the right path.

SAGITTARIUS (23 Nov – 21 Dec)

September offers fresh opportunities and a few behind-the-scenes hiccups. Stay on top of your workload by double-checking details and keeping lines of communication open with colleagues. A simple act of kindness could land you an invite to a sparkling social do—so don your glad rags and say yes. Looking your best will boost your confidence more than you expect.

Oct: This month, your social calendar doubles as a networking goldmine. Even a relaxed get-together could spark something professionally promising. Your ideas will be well-received mid-month, especially by those who matter. You’re determined to see things through, and that determination is catching. Whatever your goal, you’ll find a way to make it stick.

Nov: This month brings a quiet check-in with your health and habits. If things haven’t been going well, this is your cue to make gentle changes. Around the 11th, avoid big decisions—there’s too much noise to think clearly. But don’t worry: your energy comes back with a flourish later in the month. By then, you’ll have a clearer sense of purpose and a fire that burns bright again.

CAPRICORN (22 Dec – 20 Jan)

Sep: The travel bug bites, but your wallet may be saying otherwise. If a real getaway isn’t on the cards, bring the world to your doorstep. Try cooking something exotic, watching foreign films, or planning for future adventures. It’ll lift your spirits and scratch that itch for something new. Even if your feet stay firmly planted, your imagination is free to roam.

Oct: You’ve no time for mood-hoovers or drama. Surround yourself with people who energise you and give the gossip crew a wide berth. Protect your energy and say no when you need to. A local fundraiser or community event later in the month will lift your spirits and remind you of the power of giving. Sharing your talents—be it reading, cooking or crafting—will be more rewarding than you expect.

Nov: November gives you the opportunity to review what—and who—brings joy to your life. Are you living from duty or desire? Someone’s casual comment might bother you, but don’t take it to heart. A moment of clarity later in the month helps you reconnect with what matters most. Get ready to move forward with something that feels truly yours—your next project could be exactly what you need.

AQUARIUS (21 Jan – 19 Feb)

Sep: A financial windfall—perhaps an overdue payout or settlement—brings a sigh of relief. Keep it under wraps or you might attract attention from someone with sticky fingers and shallow pockets. This is a good time to play the long game with money—think savings or investments. If someone in authority offers advice that feels off, trust your own judgement. And if you’ve been longing for a spiritual escape, start mapping it out.

Oct: You’re planning ahead, and right now, it’s important to trust your own vision. Others might try to steer you off course, but stay true to what feels right. Give yourself time to reflect and rest early in the month—your imagination needs room to roam. Mid-October brings the thrill of a fresh adventure or an exciting twist, so stay open and ready to embrace it.

Nov: Big themes like work, direction, and reputation are up for review. Something at home or deep within might need tending before you push ahead. Around mid-month, delays may feel frustrating—use the time to reflect rather than react. The pace will pick up again soon. As November ends, you’ll feel steadier and more aligned with where you’re heading. Let past lessons guide you into a more self-assured future.

PISCES (20 Feb – 20 Mar)

Sep: You’re feeling more focused than usual and ready to tackle your to-do list with fresh resolve. A tidy workspace, a clear plan, and a bit of structure will do wonders for your peace of mind. You may feel like you’re doing most of the heavy lifting in a shared task—don’t be afraid to call in a favour. By month’s end, a change of scene, even a local one, will do your heart good.

Oct: It’s time to speak up and put your needs first. You’ve been bending over backwards for others, and it’s beginning to wear thin. Set some healthy boundaries and stop letting guilt guide your decisions. A bit of quiet distance from someone draining may do you good. As the month draws to a close, talk to a friend about the change you’re craving—they might help you find just the right spark.

Nov: This month offers a mirror to your thoughts and beliefs. Something you’ve been avoiding may come into the light—and it might surprise you. Wait before jumping to conclusions mid-month, when confusion lingers. Instead, take care of yourself and rest if needed. The New Moon gives your spirit a quiet lift. As the month wraps up, you’ll feel a sense of peace returning, along with curiosity for what’s next.

Monthly Horoscope – December 2025

Aries (21 Mar – 20 Apr)

You’ve got a lot on your plate this December, but don’t ignore your body’s signals. Rest early on is vital—pushing through tiredness won’t do you any favours. Prioritise good sleep and grounding meals mid-month. The New Moon on the 20th is ideal for a style refresh or setting health goals. As the festive rush peaks, make time for movement and mindfulness to stay centred. You’ll finish the year on stronger footing.

Taurus (21 Apr – 21 May)

This month calls for steady rhythms and small comforts. If things feel scattered at the start, reduce screen time and keep things simple. Around the 13th, emotions could lead you to reach for quick fixes—opt for nourishing rather than numbing. The New Moon brings a chance to gently shift habits that no longer serve you. Quiet time in nature will help recharge your batteries before the year closes.

Gemini (22 May – 21 Jun)

You’re full of energy as the month opens, but don’t overdo it. That buzz could turn to burnout if you’re not careful. Limit online chatter and stick to a manageable social calendar. Christmas temptations might hit your tummy hard, so be mindful of what you eat and drink. Find the joy in moderation—you’ll enjoy the season more if you pace yourself. Rest is every bit as important as activity now.

Cancer (22 Jun – 23 Jul)

You’re feeling the festive pressure and keen to make things just right—but perfection can wait. Take some slow breaths and ease off the expectations. A quieter moment mid-month helps you notice what’s sapping your energy. Small shifts to your daily habits bring long-lasting peace. Try gentle movement and spend time with those who truly lift you. A restful close to the year will do you the world of good.

Leo (24 Jul – 23 Aug)

You’re keen to balance festive cheer with everything else on your to-do list. If some traditions no longer spark joy, don’t be afraid to mix things up. Your heart—and your heart rate—deserve attention: a good walk or dance session will help keep things ticking nicely. Mid-December may bring a bit of burnout, so carve out space to rest, eat well and share some laughs. You’ll shine brighter for it.

Virgo (24 Aug – 23 Sept)

This month calls for you to step back and slow down, especially around the Full Moon. You’re sensitive to your surroundings, so be selective with who and what you engage with. Let go of anything that’s outdated—whether it’s habits or social obligations. Choose simple pleasures and healthy routines that feel supportive. When you’re grounded, you’ll enjoy Christmas more and find strength in small moments of joy.

Libra (24 Sept – 23 Oct)

Early December feels a bit chaotic—so much to do, so little time. The trick is to take things one step at a time. Don’t skip meals or sacrifice rest for the sake of your list. Around mid-month, emotions may ripple through your appetite and energy levels. Create little havens of calm—a tidy space, a warm bath, a quiet walk. Later in the month, build in one useful new habit. Think simple and sustainable.

Scorpio (24 Oct – 22 Nov)

The month opens on a tense note, but don’t let it take over. A mix of warm baths, early nights and comfort food will work wonders. Your instincts are strong, so pay attention to what your body’s trying to tell you. By mid-month, things will settle and you’ll feel more confident about where you’re heading. With clarity comes commitment, and you’re ready to stick with the choices that matter most.

Sagittarius (23 Nov – 21 Dec)

December starts in classic Sagittarian style—lively, social and full of movement. But you’ll need to pace yourself. As the month progresses, you’ll be more focused and intentional. The New Moon in your sign on the 20th is your cue for a fresh start—ideal for setting bold but balanced goals. Try gentle exercise and light, nourishing meals to support your system. Make time for fun, but don’t forget to relax.

Capricorn (22 Dec – 20 Jan)

You’re craving quiet before the celebrations begin. Early December is best spent behind the scenes, catching your breath. Sleep may be disrupted by festive pressures, so aim for slow mornings and early nights. Work is buzzing, but family time matters too. The New Moon brings a personal reset—trust your intuition. As the Sun enters your sign, your energy picks up and you’re ready to head into the new year with purpose.

Aquarius (21 Jan – 19 Feb)

You’ve been tuned into everyone else’s needs, but what about your own? The Full Moon highlights patterns of stress that are overdue for change. Be gentle with your nervous system—avoid overstimulation and find time to switch off. Mindful walks and digital breaks will do wonders. As the year draws to a close, it’s time to lay the groundwork for habits that last. Rest, calm, and connection are your best allies now.

Pisces (20 Feb – 20 Mar)

Emotions might bubble up early in the month, especially in close relationships. Try not to overreact—space and silence can be healing. Festive events will lift your spirits, but take care not to overdo it. Mid-month brings insight into how you handle pressure. The New Moon offers a beautiful opening for new self-care practices. As Capricorn season arrives, you’ll feel more grounded and better prepared for what’s ahead.