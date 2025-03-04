TOP ASTROLOGER RUSSELL GRANT LOOKS AT WHAT’S IN STORE FOR YOU THIS SPRING . . .

ARIES (March 21st – April 20th)

March 2025 marks a powerful phase for Aries as Saturn’s entrance into your sign on the 24th initiates a new 28-year cycle. This is a rare opportunity for long-term growth and accountability, encouraging you to take charge and shape a solid foundation for future achievements.

The New Moon on the 29th amplifies this energy, offering a prime moment to set fresh goals, embrace new beginnings, and act boldly on your dreams. Additionally, with Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune in your 12th house, introspection is essential this month.

Themes of spirituality, faith, and self-discovery will be prominent, prompting you to explore your inner depths and trust in the universe’s guidance. March encourages Aries to approach life with resilience, courage, and self-reflection.

With cosmic support, it’s time to break old habits and trust in your path towards becoming a stronger, more authentic version of yourself.

APRIL: The start of the month brings unexpected news that may alter existing plans, marking the beginning of a new phase in your life. Embrace this change and trust in your ability to navigate any challenges that arise. A young family member’s ambitions may also come to the fore during this time.

The second week of April sees an unexpected offer sparking your ambition, leading to a flurry of ideas and a strong sense of progress. There’s a strong focus on individuality – you don’t need to convince others of your path, but rather trust in your own direction.

In the third week, it’s essential to consider the potential cost of your anticipated success. Your ambition could lead to conflicts within your personal relationships. It’s crucial to understand your actual goals and ensure that your ambition leads to wholesome fulfillment rather than a hollow victory.

By the end of the month, any early troubles should dissipate quickly. Unexpected career opportunities may present themselves, making it essential to maintain self-confidence to avoid missing out. Consider ways to improve efficiency and productivity, like restructuring your daily routine. April promises to be a transformative month for Aries, filled with personal growth, ambition, and careful consideration of personal and professional goals.

MAY: Aries, you may face some initial challenges in new tasks but remember, perseverance is key. Seek assistance when needed and remain optimistic. You will also make valuable connections through friends that could potentially aid your career progression. Your confidence will soar during the second week, enabling you to work hard towards your dreams. This is a wonderful time to explore your creative side and join communities with similar interests, potentially leading to both personal and romantic connections.

In week three, expect to surprise those around you with your assertive communications. A female acquaintance will ignite your creative spark on a new project. Towards the end of the month, your research skills will be heightened, providing you with solutions to complex problems and leading to some profound self-discoveries. New perspectives may arise from meaningful conversations.

As the month concludes, discussions and strategic planning for the future will be a central focus. You’ll feel the need to take control of your life and financial growth, but remember to practice patience and consider all options carefully before making any commitments. Be mindful of strong expressions of your thoughts towards the end of the month, as some individuals may display an unusual level of stubbornness. Overall, this month promises personal growth, creativity, and rewarding connections.

TAURUS (April 21st – May 21st)

March is transformative for Taurus, inviting introspection, spiritual growth, and personal renewal. Saturn moves into your 12th house of spirituality and inner healing from the 1st, supporting a profound journey into self-awareness and healing that lasts until 2026.

This period encourages you to address hidden fears, release old habits, and reconnect with your core values. The New Moon in Aries on the 29th in your 12th house intensifies themes of reflection, offering a perfect time for emotional cleansing and healing. Let go of past traumas and embrace inner peace as you prepare for a fresh start.

March’s energies call for quiet reflection and spiritual insight, allowing Taurus to reconnect with a deeper sense of purpose and self-understanding. Embrace solitude, trust in the universe, and allow this transformative period to guide you toward a brighter, more aligned future.

April: Taurus, peace and privacy will be your main focus, providing a chance for self-reflection and prioritising your creative and spiritual needs. Any disagreements at work should be handled with discipline.

The second week brings confidential information and proposals that require consideration of new strategies, potentially involving relocation or embracing a new belief system. Intense family discussions mark the third week, focusing on home improvements or fulfilling a loved one’s aspirations.

Resources are accessible, but financial prudence is advised. Commitments, both personal and professional, will trigger significant supportive actions. The final week requires adaptability and open-mindedness towards change.

Your success will depend on how you handle surprises and embrace new possibilities. Avoid forcing impracticable outcomes and listen to your intuition for guidance.

May promises to be a transformative month for you, marked by a strong desire to move on from disappointments and towards opportunities that improve your life. A partner’s unexpected support will surprise and encourage you. If you’re single, the month begins with a vibrant social outing.

Your hard work and accomplishments won’t go unnoticed this month, which brings not only recognition but also a motivational boost. You’re encouraged to take control of your own path and make a determined effort to reach your goals.

Mid-month sees significant changes impacting your personal life and relationships. Even if these changes seem daunting, remember that you’ve been subconsciously preparing for this. Embrace the fresh start and explore new paths with the confidence that success is within your reach.

As the month progresses, your energy levels will surge, and you’ll be keen to showcase your accomplishments. You’ll have a strong inclination to follow your heart in matters of love and fun. However, avoid situations or people that don’t pique your interest to maintain your self-discipline. Expect to be a source of advice for others, particularly a housemate.

The month ends on a challenging note with unforeseen financial demands possibly causing stress. An older relative may provide some relief. Despite feeling overwhelmed by responsibilities, remember that you don’t have to shoulder everything alone. Work-related restrictions or delays may occur but should be resolved by the month’s end.

GEMINI (May 22nd – June 21st)

March is a month of deep transformation and spiritual awakening. The New Moon in Aries and a Solar Eclipse on the 29th shine on your 12th house of inner exploration, urging you to confront subconscious patterns and release old limitations.

Saturn’s influence suggests this won’t be an easy journey, but it’s one filled with growth and self-discovery. Challenges faced this month will help you redefine your values, gain clarity on your life’s purpose, and align more closely with your true self.

Be prepared for introspection and patience, as each challenge encourages deeper self-awareness and inner resilience.

March calls you to explore your psyche, question established beliefs, and embrace a path of authentic personal development. Trust the journey, as these transformative experiences lead you toward lasting fulfilment.

Throughout April, you are likely to experience a period of unpredictability and sudden changes in both their work and financial circumstances. The initial weeks will bring frustrations in professional matters and financial transactions, and it is crucial to remain calm and resilient through these challenges.

In the mid-month, social responsibilities may increase, straining Gemini’s relationships at work and at home. During this time, focusing on improving these relationships and their living situation will be beneficial.

The third week of April will present challenges in accepting guidance, potentially hindering Gemini’s growth. It’s vital for them to identify their goals for the next six months and start working towards them.

As the month concludes, they should be cautious to avoid unnecessary conflicts, particularly with older family members. Walking away from potential arguments and working independently could be beneficial.

The end of April should also be utilised to reflect on future goals. Despite the challenges, immense personal growth and notable changes are anticipated throughout the month, potentially in ways Gemini has never imagined.

May promises to be a vibrant, dynamic month for you. The month begins with a focus on team efforts, possibly related to a work contract under review. You may need to renegotiate the terms of this long-term agreement, so be ready for that. As you meet new people throughout the week, remember to maintain connections with old friends as well.

In the week beginning on the 10th, you may experience feelings of confusion or uncertainty. Don’t hesitate to ask a trusted friend for guidance. Expressing your thoughts will be healthier than keeping them bottled up. Consider showing appreciation for someone’s kindness by hosting a small dinner party.

From the 17th, there will be opportunities to monetise your writing, blogging, speaking skills, or online services. Changing your environment, even briefly, will enhance your thinking clarity and ability to appreciate beauty. Your positivity and belief in your dreams can have a ripple effect on those around you.

The week starting on the 24th sees you yearning for new experiences and deeper conversations. Don’t resist this urge to break from your routine. Engaging with different groups of people could provide meaningful connections.

As the month winds down, strive to balance personal growth, home life, and work. Unexpected opportunities could arise that may transform your life. Social events will be enjoyable, though they may conflict with your personal life. An old issue could re-emerge, prompting you to re-evaluate joint arrangements. Embrace

CANCER (June 22nd – July 23rd)

March brings rejuvenation and growth for Cancer, especially within relationships. As the Sun moves into Aries on the 20th, a new astrological year begins, revitalising personal connections.

The New Moon in Aries on the 29th signals a fresh start in your relationship dynamics, inviting you to redefine key bonds. For those in relationships, it’s a period to reaffirm commitments and strengthen mutual understanding.

Single Cancerians may find significant connections that resonate with their evolving values. March’s cosmic energies encourage harmony, open-heartedness, and clarity in all relationships.

After February’s challenges, the Sun in Aries breathes new life into your personal sphere, fostering supportive partnerships and encouraging deeper bonds.

Embrace this period of connection, growth, and renewal, as the energies help align your relationships with your inner values.

April: Your career and personal goals will take centre stage, making it an ideal time to lay a robust foundation for your future. This could involve enhancing your qualifications or updating your existing skills, which could also serve to keep your motivation high.

Plans revolving around travel, publishing, media projects, and higher education are set to progress. This could bring you closer to your heart’s desires, but it’s essential to avoid becoming distracted and to prepare thoroughly. Be vigilant of potential power struggles, particularly with individuals from diverse cultures or countries, as these could dilute your energy and focus.

Your interest in travel, international destinations, publishing, media, and higher education will deepen. These areas signify your commitment to broadening your experiences and knowledge. As you explore these opportunities, you’ll find the support of family and friends reassuring as you work towards your aspirations.

Towards the end of the month, you’ll find yourself assessing your self-presentation and contemplating how to enhance it. This could be particularly important for interviews or important meetings where first impressions count. Meditation, yoga, specialised classes, and acquiring new skills could be beneficial activities to consider as you strive to improve your life.

May begins on a high note with improved organisational skills fostering teamwork and leading to surpassing expectations. It’s an opportune time to share hobbies with friends and family, and engage in conversations filled with mutual understanding.

By the second week, your competitive spirit will take hold, fuelling your desire to achieve goals through teamwork. Despite certain friendships feeling delicate, you will thrive in professional settings, particularly conferences and meetings. Enjoy some quality time with a young relative who is eager to be with you.

The third week calls for avoiding conflict and navigating relationships with sensitivity and compassion. Your positive actions will not go unnoticed, garnering attention from superiors and important figures.

However, be prepared for some intense discussions in the fourth week that may leave you feeling undervalued. Try not to let criticism affect you; instead focus on nurturing your closest relationships and adjusting to your partner’s changing moods. If you’re single, the potential for meeting someone special online arises.

The final week brings changes to your workplace routines. Agreements should be finalised by week’s end, with the support of friends and family crucial for moving forward. Be aware of secret plans involving legal matters or holiday arrangements that may conflict with your intentions, and be prepared to compromise if necessary.

Leo (July 24th – August 23rd)

March is a month of new horizons and opportunities for Leo. Saturn’s move into your 9th house on the 24th marks a period of exploration and growth, lasting until February 2028.

This transit inspires you to expand your boundaries through travel, study, or business ventures, encouraging you to embrace challenges with discipline and resilience.

The New Moon in Aries on the 29th further supports this adventurous spirit, presenting an ideal time to set new goals, take calculated risks, and trust in your ambitions. Whether embarking on a journey, pursuing higher education, or launching a project, March encourages Leo to embrace life’s possibilities.

With the universe’s backing, it’s a time of significant growth, adventure, and self-discovery. Step into this transformative period with confidence and curiosity, knowing that boldness will lead to personal fulfilment.

April: You’re expected to confront numerous challenges, many of which are ongoing. However, your ability to effectively collaborate will help you achieve remarkable results.

Although you’ll need to secure additional funding, maintaining focus on your future goals is crucial. The second week might bring conflicts, potentially involving colleagues or a younger relative or pet. Stay strong and utilise any surge in energy towards improving your health and well-being.

Your strong opinions on significant topics such as politics, religion, or racial matters will resonate with your friends and the broader community in the third week. Use your energy to collaborate with others and find solutions that benefit everyone rather than wasting it on arguments.

The final week of the month promises exciting professional changes, possibly involving new responsibilities or opportunities. Pay attention to unusual behaviours from those in authority as these could signal upcoming changes. As you anticipate big aspirations, establishing a sense of security at home is essential to turning them into reality.

May: Your openness and willingness to compromise will be appreciated by those around you, leading to a harmonious atmosphere and newfound respect. However, expect to be burdened with additional responsibilities as colleagues fall ill or go on holiday.

Despite these extra tasks, you will astonish even yourself with your productivity and organisational skills. A long-term project will be greenlit, giving you an exciting prospect to look forward to.

Towards the end of the month, your expertise will be sought for a community project, leading to new friendships and recognition from a person in power. An unexpected offer from this individual will be a pleasant surprise.

The month concludes with a need for clarity on a significant work or family matter. You’re ready to tackle this head-on, carefully exploring underlying issues to find effective solutions.

The latter part of the month is a favourable time for public speaking and expressing your thoughts.

VIRGO (August 24th – September 23rd)

March is a key time for personal growth and relationship transformation. Saturn enters your 7th house on the 7th, shifting focus toward meaningful partnerships, both personal and professional.

This transit encourages you to evaluate connections, seeking relationships that foster mutual growth.

The New Moon in Aries on the 29th falls in your 8th house, bringing attention to intimacy, shared resources, and transformation. This is a time for emotional healing, openness, and financial reassessment.

Embrace vulnerability, let go of past hurts, and trust in the transformative power of change.

March encourages Virgo to deepen bonds, release what no longer serves, and welcome fresh starts. With introspection and authenticity, this period is ripe for significant personal and relational progress, guiding you toward a more fulfilling future.

April: Your focus will be on finances. You may indulge in some shopping if you can afford it and will be considering how to enhance your life through your income and possessions.

Long-term investments, financial opportunities, and planning future creative projects could be on your radar, with chances of financial returns from the government or a large institution.

Exciting opportunities are within your reach, which could see you excel in sports, unleash your creativity in the arts or find yourself in a position to mentor others. However, be cautious as this energy could also lead to over-competitiveness, conflicts, or creative blocks.

There’s a growing desire to broaden your horizons through travel, potentially learning a new language or immersing yourself in diverse cultures. Reading, writing, and studying are also favourable activities for this period.

Towards the end of the month, you may encounter disputes over inheritance, issues with shared property, or insurance complications. Conflicts with influential individuals are likely, but remember to stand up for your beliefs and maintain your right to make independent decisions

May promises to be a significant month for Virgos, marked by support, change, confrontation, discretion, and learning experiences.

You will begin the month by providing support to a younger relative, fostering a sense of kindness and acceptance. This period will also offer opportunities for bonding over shared interests during a sporting event.

The second week may bring an unexpected change of plans, potentially opening the door to new romantic opportunities. If you’re single, prepare to meet someone significant. This period will also allow for a therapeutic change of scenery with a pleasure trip on the horizon.

In the third week, confrontational situations will arise, but easing up on your resistance could let your talents shine. This time will be an excellent opportunity to engage in community projects and explore picturesque locations with your loved ones.

By the fourth week, maintaining discretion about your plans and ambitions will be crucial, particularly with those you don’t know well. If you are seeking a promotion, your dedication and strong work ethic will play a significant role in your success.

You will engaging in learning experiences and experimenting with new ideas. Striking a balance between everyday routines and new matters will bring positive benefits to your home life and relationships. This period will also see the discussion of new strategies to achieve long-term success in your workplace.

Libra (September 24th – October 23rd)

March brings transformation and empowerment for Libra. Saturn’s entrance into Aries on the 1st prompts a renewed focus on personal aspirations and taking control of your life.

The New Moon in Aries on the 29th illuminates your 7th house, highlighting the importance of partnerships and collaboration. This is a time for teamwork, adaptability, and shared dreams.

Whether it’s a project, business venture, or relationship, value unity and trust in mutual support. March’s energies encourage Libra to embrace calculated risks, nurture meaningful connections, and boldly pursue their ambitions.

Remember, strength lies in unity, and the month’s celestial influences support balanced growth in relationships and personal goals. Embrace change, trust your intuition, and confidently step into a future aligned with your aspirations.

April: You will experience a surge in charm and charisma, making it an excellent time for persuasion, teaching, performing and selling. There will be a focus on long-term plans, especially those for property or home improvements. Short trips will bring joy and youthful energy.

Health and work improvements are also on the horizon, with motivation already pushing you halfway towards your goals. Social interactions will be fruitful, especially with artists and creative individuals. The universe will respond positively to your wishes, leading to unexpected learning opportunities and possible travel.

Your presentation and first impressions will be key, particularly in meetings, tests, and interviews. Kindness and approachability are vital for building friendships. A decluttering spree is in order, with the possibility of treating yourself to a luxury item.

Towards the end of the month, you will reflect on your long-term future and relationships. Be mindful of the signals you’re sending out to your friends, as they often reflect your own beliefs about friendship. This is a time for setting new goals and strengthening close relationships.

May promises to be an eventful month for Librans, filled with opportunities for growth and self-discovery.

The month begins with a need for vigilance, particularly in legal and financial matters, to avoid future complications. However, changes in your home life will be welcomed with open arms.

As we move into the second week, intuition will guide your relationships. It’s a time to reduce commitments and focus on creative pursuits and those who truly matter to you. A special romantic date could be on the cards.

The third week may bring some misunderstandings, particularly with neighbours or colleagues. Avoid quick judgement and consider your own actions before blaming others. Open conversations with close friends will help clear the confusion.

The fourth week will showcase your talents, prompting admiration from those in power. Stand up for those unable to help themselves and use your voice in a way that gets you noticed.

Valuable information comes your way, leading to exciting new adventures. Relationships will thrive and joint long-term plans will rejuvenate existing partnerships. The month ends with a green light for previously discussed deals.

Remember, while this month is filled with change and excitement, keep your wits about you and make time for yourself and your loved ones.

Scorpio (October 24th – November 22nd)

March is a powerful month for transformation and renewal for Scorpio. With Saturn moving into Aries on the 24th, this period calls for greater responsibility and commitment in health, career, and daily routines.

March encourages Scorpio to embrace new beginnings, shedding old patterns and welcoming a more authentic self.

The New Moon in Aries on the 29th coincides with a Partial Solar Eclipse, illuminating your 6th house and sparking opportunities for growth in work, health, and service. Set new goals and take decisive steps to enhance well-being and productivity.

This month’s cosmic events support Scorpio’s journey towards self-improvement, courage, and resilience. Embrace the change, trust your instincts, and know that every challenge faced this month paves the way for a stronger, more empowered future.

May sees a focus on health and relationships. You’re encouraged to address any negative influences on your health, such as poor eating habits or a potentially toxic social circle.

A change in exercise routine could be beneficial. Intriguing developments in your professional life may present new responsibilities that, despite initial confusion, will ultimately work out in your favour.

Financial concerns, particularly those relating to children, home, and travel, will occupy your thoughts, but this is not necessarily negative. Such worries can help you focus on what truly matters. Despite feeling overwhelmed initially, by mid-month, you’ll be able to take control of your finances with a solid plan supported by partners.

Your determination to get organised and improve your well-being will be a key theme. Reflect on your work approach – you’re not just working for your employer but for yourself. Whether you are happy with your efforts or somewhat disillusioned, there are always ways to improve. Keep in mind that work you love won’t feel like a job at all.

Finally, the last week of the month offers a chance for significant changes in your living situation. This could involve renovations, redecoration, or a move. Potential improvements might include bathroom updates, plumbing fixes, or furniture restoration.

This period also provides an opportunity to strengthen relationships with housemates, in-laws, and parents. Now is the time to initiate those personal and career improvements you’ve been contemplating.

This May, you’ll find a deep connection with your work or romantic partner, almost as though you can read each other’s minds.

This bond will help you predict their responses and meet their needs and expectations. You’re not one to demand much, but remember to refuse less than you deserve. You’ll find progression in joint projects, thanks to thoughtful planning.

However, don’t rush into giving up on a new friendship that doesn’t seem as compatible as initially thought. Your creativity will flow, particularly beneficial if you’re involved in the Arts, theatre or entertainment business.

You’ll feel a sense of generosity, especially towards family and relatives who’ve been there for you. Your kindness is your strength, and the more you give, the more you’ll receive.

There’s a strong urge to connect with others, building meaningful relationships based on cooperation. If your feelings for someone are changing, take time to reflect before discussing it with them, being mindful with your words and actions.

By the end of the month, there are high chances of success in both your professional and personal life, although tension could arise in a close relationship. Be mindful of how you express your thoughts to avoid disagreements.

There’s an opportunity to improve your financial situation mid-month, reassessing what was once considered impossible. It’s a good time to infuse fresh ideas and make your dreams a reality.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd – December 21st)

March is a month of growth, creativity, and personal development. With Saturn entering your 5th house, focus shifts toward romance, creativity, and self-expression. This transit encourages maturity in relationships and a disciplined approach to creative pursuits.

The New Moon in Aries on the 29th, also in your 5th house, offers an ideal moment to set fresh goals, initiate projects, and strengthen personal connections. March’s energies support a balance between ambition and creativity, urging you to approach dreams pragmatically.

This period invites you to be bold, pursue passions with confidence, and turn your aspirations into reality. Embrace the journey, as March provides a foundation for meaningful growth, fulfilment, and new beginnings that align with your inner desires.

April promises a period of vibrant energy and significant accomplishments. As you begin, you’ll find yourself in a position to utilise a great amount of energy, which could lead to remarkable achievements, earning you praise and recognition.

This period could mark a significant milestone in your career. However, be cautious of potential conflicts that might hinder your progress.

Your determination will be evident in the second week, with steadfast plans and a firm belief in your actions. You’re likely to receive the support you need from others, making this an ideal time for socialising and deepening personal relationships. Community engagement will be especially beneficial by week’s end.

Week three will be a period of reflection on the importance of home and family. Various situations will make this truth evident and knowing what you value will guide you to protect your interests.

Consider ways to improve your living situation and nurture your family relationships, even the mere contemplation of these actions could lead to a constructive direction.

Towards the end of April, expect warm moments with your family and a reinforced reputation amongst your friends. An exploration of your inner self will provide insights into your external experiences. Seize the opportunity to contribute positively to a community or charity, as it will bring immense personal satisfaction.

This May, you’re set to have an engaging and dynamic month. Start by diving into group projects early on. Not only will this provide you with enjoyment and challenges, but it will also open doors to new friendships and a supportive network. The first week will be about teamwork and unity, and you’ll find strong support from your superiors.

In the following week, your cheerful and fun-loving disposition will positively impact your relationships. You’ll find your ideas receiving praise and your ability to connect with children will be particularly notable.

The focus shifts to romance and friendships in the third week. Be proactive and let your emotions guide your actions; this week isn’t about overthinking. A weekend party invitation provides a chance to reconnect with an old friend, and any disagreements will be quickly resolved.

The fourth week will be significant as decisions made with a close friend or partner could have lasting implications. Open and honest conversations will be key to mutual comfort. Those of you who are single might meet someone special in a serene setting, leading to transformative experiences.

As the month concludes, be mindful of potential issues in joint matters and partnerships, as health or trust issues may arise. Despite the hard work taking a toll on your energy levels, there’s recognition and fulfilment to look forward to in your professional life.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd – January 20th)

March brings Capricorn a period of introspection and transformation. Saturn, your ruling planet, moves into Pisces on the 1st, shifting focus to communication, learning, and personal beliefs.

This transit encourages you to question established views, expand horizons, and engage with like-minded individuals. The New Moon in Aries on the 29th highlights your 4th house of home and family, supporting healing, forgiveness, and fresh starts in personal life.

This month’s energies inspire Capricorn to embrace change, let go of outdated patterns, and trust the journey toward self-discovery.

Embrace new perspectives, nurture close relationships, and allow this transformative period to guide you toward deeper self-understanding. With resilience and openness, March offers Capricorn an enriching phase of growth and realignment.

In April, your focus will be on family and work responsibilities. It’s essential to remain focused, completing all tasks before moving onto new ones. You may experience some nervousness in meetings with authority figures, but you’ll manage to navigate these situations with ease.

As you confront various challenges, you’ll realise your responsibilities to others and might need to assert your authority. Speak for your goals and support those who can’t stand up for themselves.

Towards mid-April, give yourself the freedom to enjoy life. It’s crucial to balance work and play, as leisure time can significantly boost your spirits and enhance your well-being. Consider treating yourself to a holiday or a romantic getaway to keep life exciting.

By the end of the month, take a short break to recharge. Keep your needs a priority and enjoy the generosity of friends. If you’re single, you might meet someone intriguing, potentially starting a special romance. Participate in group activities and social events, which will have an exciting, quirky feel. Expect the unexpected, and make the most of your peak communication skills.

Throughout May, your professional life will be filled with significant discussions. Mistakes that have long been hidden may come to light, prompting you to stand in support of those in need. Social activities and the company of cheerful friends will help uplift your spirits.

Financial concerns may press heavily on your mind, leading to an exploration of new income sources and innovative ways to repurpose possessions. Family discussions should proceed smoothly, fostering a positive atmosphere at home.

Mid-month, expect sudden changes in travel or educational plans as conversations with others prompt a reconsideration of your beliefs and philosophies. Displaying kindness and generosity to those in need will be a rewarding experience.

Towards the end of the month, sharing strong opinions with superiors might not be in your best interest. Instead, focus on home improvements and spend quality time enjoying personal pursuits.

Finally, as the month concludes, seize any business opportunities that present themselves. Despite added responsibilities, your involvement in new group projects will provide a platform for your creativity. Your openness to new possibilities will lead to professional growth and garner support from your social and professional network.

AQUARIUS (January 21st – February 19th)

March is an exciting month for Aquarius, marked by growth, transformation, and self-realisation. Saturn’s move into your sign on the 7th begins a 30-month cycle, urging you to set clear goals, establish boundaries, and embrace personal growth.

Challenges this month present opportunities for resilience and self-improvement. The New Moon in Aries on the 29th in your 3rd house invites fresh beginnings in communication and skill development. This period encourages truth-speaking, skill acquisition, and connection with others.

Embrace adaptability, as March supports your journey toward your ultimate life purpose. Trust the process, embrace each challenge, and remember that the universe is guiding you toward your destiny.

April: Aquarius may face some disagreements within their communities, whether that’s at work, amongst friends, or in other social groups. People’s differing perspectives could lead to conflict, and you might feel the need to distance yourself from these situations. However, taking a hard line could create more issues in the future.

The second week of April encourages a reflection on friendships and social relationships. It’s a time to examine the roles you and others play in each other’s lives, and the universe will be prompting you to share your future aspirations. This might seem intimidating but embracing this emotional openness will be beneficial.

In the third week, your persuasive power will be at its peak, making it an ideal time for communication-related tasks like writing, acting or teaching. Your charisma and passion will make your words impactful and inspiring. This is also a good time to think about innovative ways to generate extra income, perhaps by repurposing items you already own.

Rounding off the month, you may encounter disagreements with people in your daily life, such as neighbours or siblings. However, you can choose to divert your mental energy towards more positive pursuits. Fields like sales, marketing, teaching, or writing could prove fruitful. Start the final week by deciding on what you truly wish to do, and the rest of the month should fall into place.

May: Aquarians may find themselves dealing with a challenging household matter. A disagreement may arise about future plans, but open discussions could help resolve tensions and improve romantic prospects.

The following week, you’ll likely be drawn to creative and social activities, leading to passionate debates on various topics. While your strong beliefs can make you assertive, be careful to avoid potential conflicts.

Your intuition will be heightened mid-month, making you particularly aware of those around you. This clarity will enhance your interactions and may lead you to offer help to someone in need. Towards the end of the month, you might experience confrontations at home, potentially with older relatives. Channel this tension into productive activities such as home improvement projects.

As the month draws to a close, you may feel hesitant to commit to anything, as things can quickly become complex, particularly in relationships. If you’re away from home, anticipate receiving intriguing updates or information about property transactions.

Prioritise your health throughout the month and consider making changes to your exercise and diet routines. The month promises to be a roller coaster of emotions, so prepare yourself accordingly.

PISCES (February 20th – March 20th)

March is a transformative month for Pisces, focusing on introspection and personal growth. Saturn’s entry into Pisces at the start of the month initiates a period of inner exploration, inviting you to confront fears, release limitations, and connect with your true purpose.

The New Moon in Aries on the 29th illuminates your 2nd house, bringing fresh perspectives on wealth and self-worth. This is a time for proactive financial planning and aligning material goals with spiritual values.

March supports self-discovery, healing, and growth, empowering Pisces to step confidently into a new phase of life. Embrace this opportunity for inner transformation and renewal. Knowing the universe is guiding you toward alignment and fulfilment.

April brings many challenges and growth opportunities. From the outset, you will grapple with substantial pressure, primarily underpinned by financial struggles. You will need to be innovative in your problem-solving approach, as some issues will not yield to conventional methods.

It’s crucial that you separate personal relationships from monetary matters. A peculiar event towards the end of the first week may necessitate a reassessment of your current objectives.

The subsequent week will witness work-related pressures seeping into your domestic life, creating tension. Concerns about your occupation could potentially impact your close relationships.

Any misunderstandings within your family or between friends could adversely affect your professional performance. Should a person in power intervene, be open to their suggestions and maintain a level-headed approach?

In week three, you will embark on a journey of self-improvement driven by multiple factors. You will aim to become more active, lose weight, organise your paperwork, tidy your workspace, and update your wardrobe. However, sticking to the same routine can lead to a sense of stagnation. Hence, ensure to incorporate leisure time into your schedule.

During May, you may find friends or neighbours often calling upon yourself for favours. Be mindful of setting boundaries so as not to be taken for granted. Community matters may require your attention, and you’re urged to ensure those in power learn from past mistakes.

In the second week, you’ll need to be patient with a friend going through a tough time. Reflecting on the past may stir up nostalgia, but remember to focus on the future and personal growth too.

In week three, you may feel stifled by criticisms from an elderly relative. Despite this, continue to cultivate your creativity and consider ways to present a stronger impression to those around you.

As the month progresses, trust your intuition but understand that you can’t help everyone. Your health is important too, so avoid tasks requiring intense focus. Instead, have deep, meaningful conversations with loved ones.

By the end of May, conversations around home, family, and finances will take centre stage. Be cautious when making financial decisions to avoid stirring up intense emotions.

Mid-week, set new goals and prepare for potential workplace tensions due to criticism. Remember to approach each day with patience and optimism.