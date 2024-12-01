TOP astrologer RUSSELL GRANT looks at what the WINTER stars have in store for you . . .

ARIES (Mar21/Apr20)

December: Learning a foreign language, listening to music from other countries and watching Christmas movies are all possibilities that will give you pleasure. Be open to experiment in traditions that are alien to you on the 15th. The Full Moon will bring a variety of exciting and unusual experiences. Have fun developing your creative abilities on the 19th. Avoid extravagant spending on the 28th. You will need to stick to a limited budget to get back on top of finances. Hold back from making hasty decisions on the 24th just to please an older friend or relative. The New Moon on the 30th encourages you to set some serious New Year Resolutions.

January: As you step into this pristine new year, Aries, an array of possibilities for self-reflection and personal growth awaits. Mars, your celestial guide, shifts into Cancer on 6 January, steering you towards an introspective journey that prioritises emotional well-being. This period is ideal for aligning with your inner values, reflecting on past experiences, and crafting future plans that truly resonate with your heart. On 29 January, a New Moon in Aquarius marks a powerful moment for fresh starts and forward-thinking. It’s a chance to celebrate your uniqueness, welcome inventive ideas, and forge connections with those who envision a brighter future. Trust in your creative power; be unafraid to take bold strides towards your dreams, embracing ambition and innovation.

February is a dynamic month for Aries, marked by passion, creativity, and self-expression. With Venus entering Aries on the 4th, confidence and charm are elevated, empowering them to pursue their passions with renewed intensity. The Full Moon in Leo on the 12th highlights Aries’ 5th house, bringing a focus on love, creativity, and leadership. It’s the perfect time for Aries to showcase their talents and embrace their playful side. However, with Saturn, Uranus, and Pluto activating key houses, there’s a deeper call for transformation. Challenges may arise around control and outdated beliefs, urging Aries to release old patterns and embrace growth. This month is a powerful blend of creativity and self-discovery, guiding Aries to confront obstacles and step confidently toward becoming their best selves.

March marks a powerful phase for Aries as Saturn’s entrance into your sign on the 24th initiates a new 28-year cycle. This is a rare opportunity for long-term growth and accountability, encouraging you to take charge and shape a solid foundation for future achievements. The New Moon on the 29th amplifies this energy, offering a prime moment to set fresh goals, embrace new beginnings, and act boldly on your dreams. Additionally, with Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune in your 12th house, introspection is essential this month. Themes of spirituality, faith, and self-discovery will be prominent, prompting you to explore your inner depths and trust in the universe’s guidance. March encourages Aries to approach life with resilience, courage, and self-reflection. With cosmic support, it’s time to break old habits and trust in your path towards becoming a stronger, more authentic version of yourself.

TAURUS (Apr21/May21)

December: Financial matters need to be considered on the 1st when the New Moon asks: do you carry on as usual when it comes to making money and spending cash or will you face the sobering realities of your situation? If you’re shopping for Christmas gifts around the 12th, you will find something practical and something unusual; both items are bound to delight a close friend or loved one. The Full Moon on the 15th pushes you to get a move on. It is time to finish a job you long to see the end of. Your social prospects will pick up over the festive season. Working with a large group on a volunteer or fund-raising exercise will feel tremendously rewarding. Be ready to repay debts on the 18th even if it means taking money out of other parts of your budget. Determination pervades under the New Moon on the 30th.

January: A month radiating futuristic energy and promising an exciting journey of personal, emotional, and spiritual growth. The month opens with powerful celestial influences in Capricorn energising your 9th house, which governs learning, exploration, and philosophy. You’re encouraged to break old patterns, challenge your beliefs, and dive into experiences that broaden your view of the world. As the 29th of January approaches, the New Moon in Aquarius rises, impacting your 10th house of career and public image. This brings fresh energy and innovation to your professional life, urging you to showcase your talents and step out of your comfort zone. It’s a prime moment for career growth and long-term ambition, pushing you to new heights.

February brings Taurus a month of emotional renewal, spiritual growth, and transformative change. With the Sun in your 10th house, career opportunities flourish, offering a chance to boldly showcase your unique talents. The Full Moon in Leo on the 12th illuminates your 4th house, focusing on home, family, and emotional foundations. This is an ideal time to nurture relationships, create a supportive environment, and reconnect with your roots for inner stability. Embrace healing by letting go of past hurts, forgiving yourself, and strengthening personal bonds. This month encourages growth in both personal and professional realms, allowing you to navigate change with confidence. Embrace your individuality, trusting in your power to shape your path.

March is transformative for Taurus, inviting introspection, spiritual growth, and personal renewal. Saturn moves into your 12th house of spirituality and inner healing from the 1st, supporting a profound journey into self-awareness and healing that lasts until 2026. This period encourages you to address hidden fears, release old habits, and reconnect with your core values. The New Moon in Aries on the 29th in your 12th house intensifies themes of reflection, offering a perfect time for emotional cleansing and healing. Let go of past traumas and embrace inner peace as you prepare for a fresh start. March’s energies call for quiet reflection and spiritual insight, allowing Taurus to reconnect with a deeper sense of purpose and self-understanding. Embrace solitude, trust in the universe, and allow this transformative period to guide you toward a brighter, more aligned future.

GEMINI (May22/June21)

December: Spending time with someone you love will feel enriching on the 1st. You enjoy a variety of friendships and the New Moon favours the company of your family or your partner. Harness new technology to drive and support your creativity on the 7th. You will wish you had more time for leisure pursuits on the 12th. A restless Full Moon on the 15th makes you eager for a change. Your usual surroundings will lose their appeal. If it feels like your energy has nowhere to go, go for a walk. Getting together with friends on the 23rd will put you in the Christmas spirit as you are able to forget mundane matters for a short while. Even in a close relationship, a clash of opinions over a political or environmental issue on the 27th should not be taken personally. You can’t expect to agree on every single matter. The New Moon on the 30th cautions you to think twice about a buy now pay later scheme.

January opens with celestial energies perfectly aligned to enrich your life. With five planets in ambitious Capricorn igniting your 9th house of philosophy, travel, and learning, you’re likely feeling a deep pull towards expanding your horizons—whether through study or exploring new destinations. This is a potent time for intellectual and personal growth, as this alignment fuels curiosity and drives you to break free from the ordinary. Simultaneously, Saturn’s presence in your 12th house underscores the importance of balancing your adventurous pursuits with inner reflection. Known as the cosmic teacher, Saturn might guide you towards spiritual practices, encouraging introspection through meditation or mindfulness. This transit offers an opportunity to confront hidden fears or address unresolved emotions, fostering spiritual maturity and self-awareness.

February promises an energetic and socially engaging month for Gemini. With Venus in your sign from the 8th, you’ll experience an influx of harmony and affection, enhancing your relationships. The Full Moon on the 12th lights up your 11th house, drawing you into a bustling social scene. However, Saturn encourages you to avoid superficial interactions, advising you to cultivate meaningful connections instead. Prioritising deeper conversations and truly understanding those around you will bring greater fulfilment. Aquarius’s influence this month further inspires you to celebrate your individuality. Embrace any unique qualities you possess, allowing them to shine within social circles. Although the energy is lively, remember to maintain a balanced approach. Staying grounded will help you enjoy the social buzz without becoming overwhelmed. This month encourages you to cherish genuine bonds and to reveal your true self confidently.

March is a month of deep transformation and spiritual awakening. The New Moon in Aries and a Solar Eclipse on the 29th shine on your 12th house of inner exploration, urging you to confront subconscious patterns and release old limitations. Saturn’s influence suggests this won’t be an easy journey, but it’s one filled with growth and self-discovery. Challenges faced this month will help you redefine your values, gain clarity on your life’s purpose, and align more closely with your true self. Be prepared for introspection and patience, as each challenge encourages deeper self-awareness and inner resilience. March calls you to explore your psyche, question established beliefs, and embrace a path of authentic personal development. Trust the journey, as these transformative experiences lead you toward lasting fulfilment.

CANCER (June22/July23)

December: You will discover you share many similar views and interests with someone you work or mix with socially on the 1st. The New Moon suggests this could develop into a strong friendship and even romance if you are single. You will enjoy developing new projects with colleagues on the 5th. Passions are boiling over on the 12th. Local protests will cause some disturbances and disruptions. The 13th is a great time to submit a request or make a presentation. The Full Moon on the 15th will bring an apology from someone who will admit they have wronged you in the past. They blame themselves for a misunderstanding and hope now to settle differences. The 24th isn’t a good time to believe unverified information. Through pooling your resources, you will get a lot accomplished on the 30th and the New Moon suggests you will feel good about it too.

January: As we enter 2025, the cosmic energy beckons you to return to your essence. This January, a powerful alignment of planets in Pisces illuminates a path toward deep introspection, emotional renewal, and a profound reconnection with your roots. This celestial gathering calls you to pause and reflect, offering you the space to cleanse old emotional patterns and reconnect with what truly lies within. Though life around you may appear steady, a quiet, powerful reawakening stirs within, ready to ignite your spirit with renewed empathy and a sense of purpose that mirrors your authentic self. During this period, you’re invited to embark on a journey through the landscapes of your inner world. Attuning to your soul’s unique rhythm, you may find yourself delving into thoughts, emotions, and memories that define your truest nature. This is a time to rediscover the parts of yourself that may have been overshadowed, bringing them forward to integrate fully into who you are becoming. It’s an ideal moment for self-examination and emotional detoxification, creating space for a gentle yet powerful spiritual resurgence.

February is a transformative month for Cancer, filled with opportunities for growth and self-realisation. Mars retrogrades in Cancer on the 6th, encouraging the resolution of lingering emotional matters, while Uranus aligns with the North Node on the 7th, sparking deep inner insights. The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Leo on the 12th brings potential changes in relationships, creative pursuits, and self-image, marking a pivotal shift. As Mars moves direct in the latter part of the month, you regain momentum, feeling re-energised. The New Moon in Pisces on the 27th offers a powerful time for setting intentions and planning for the future. This month’s energies support authentic transformation, helping you align actions with true desires and paving the way toward a brighter, purpose-driven path.

March brings rejuvenation and growth for Cancer, especially within relationships. As the Sun moves into Aries on the 20th, a new astrological year begins, revitalising personal connections. The New Moon in Aries on the 29th signals a fresh start in your relationship dynamics, inviting you to redefine key bonds. For those in relationships, it’s a period to reaffirm commitments and strengthen mutual understanding. Single Cancerians may find significant connections that resonate with their evolving values. March’s cosmic energies encourage harmony, open-heartedness, and clarity in all relationships. After February’s challenges, the Sun in Aries breathes new life into your personal sphere, fostering supportive partnerships and encouraging deeper bonds. Embrace this period of connection, growth, and renewal, as the energies help align your relationships with your inner values.

LEO (July24/Aug23)

December: You will feel happiest on the 1st when you’re spending time with people you can meet on your own level. The New Moon highlights friendship and romance as being a profound source of pleasure. Eat small meals to avoid overloading your digestive system on the 12th. Look after your health. A close relationship will tread new ground on the 13th. Someone who is new to your life will disappoint you mid-December. A group effort is not satisfactory and the Full Moon on the 15th will make you realise this situation cannot continue as it is. You will meet an interesting person at a festive gathering on the 23rd. If you’re spending money on the 27th, let it be on practical things. The New Moon on the 30th places emphasis on health and fitness. Be willing to make positive lifestyle changes for your health and well-being.

As January unfolds, prepare for fresh beginnings and new adventures. Mars enters nurturing Cancer on the 6th, activating your 12th house of spirituality, urging introspection and self-reflection. Take time for quiet activities, like journaling or creative expression, that help you process emotions. On the 13th, a Full Moon in Aries highlights your 9th house of travel and learning, sparking revelations and opportunities to broaden your horizons. Embrace your curiosity and passion, exploring new philosophies or cultures, perhaps through travel or study. This month is a transformative period, blending self-care with intellectual growth. Mars encourages nurturing routines like mindfulness or meditation, while the Full Moon energises your drive for discovery. Dive into experiences that deepen your understanding of yourself and the world.

February marks a significant and transformative period for Leo, setting the stage for personal growth and self-expression. The Full Moon in Leo on the 12th shines a spotlight on your deepest desires, creativity, and individuality, empowering you to embrace your unique qualities and leadership skills. As Mars moves into Cancer from the 23rd, you emerge from a phase of introspection, equipped with newfound insights into your emotional needs and inner patterns. By month-end, your quiet confidence and courage guide you into a new chapter, ready to seize fresh opportunities with clarity and purpose. This month, the cosmos encourages Leo to overcome obstacles and reshape their path, with unwavering support to align with their true potential.

March is a month of new horizons and opportunities for Leo. Saturn’s move into your 9th house on the 24th marks a period of exploration and growth, lasting until February 2028. This transit inspires you to expand your boundaries through travel, study, or business ventures, encouraging you to embrace challenges with discipline and resilience. The New Moon in Aries on the 29th further supports this adventurous spirit, presenting an ideal time to set new goals, take calculated risks, and trust in your ambitions. Whether embarking on a journey, pursuing higher education, or launching a project, March encourages Leo to embrace life’s possibilities. With the universe’s backing, it’s a time of significant growth, adventure, and self-discovery. Step into this transformative period with confidence and curiosity, knowing that boldness will lead to personal fulfilment.

VIRGO (Aug24/Sept23)

December: You may need to think carefully about family arrangements when the New Moon on the 1st draws attention to home and domestic concerns. Any repairs being made to your home on the 4th will require your supervision. You need to know the work is being carried out to your satisfaction. It can be all fun and games when it is appropriate but the Full Moon on the 15th suggests a need to be sensible, practical and focused. The 18th is going to be a tricky day when you’re dealing with some awkward people who are more critical than supportive. You won’t be turning your back on all commitments on the 22nd but you will be easing off on the more serious side of life to add more fun into your days. Compassion flowers under the New Moon on the 30th when if someone has wronged you in the past, you will be prepared to push past old hurts and forgive and forget.

January: A month brimming with potential for growth and renewal. The Sun’s journey through your 5th house boosts confidence, inspiring joy, risk-taking, and creativity. This is a period to embrace self-expression and perhaps explore new artistic interests, adding creativity to both work and relationships. On 29th January, the New Moon in Aquarius activates your 6th house, bringing a prime opportunity for setting fresh goals around health, work, and routines. It’s an ideal time to improve self-care, reorganise routines, and seek a balanced work-life dynamic. Romantically, the Sun’s influence may spark passion, encouraging boldness in both new and existing relationships. The month closes with an invitation to enhance your daily life through constructive change, setting the stage for ongoing self-improvement.

February brings a time of introspection, healing, and personal growth for Virgo. The Sun’s focus on your 7th house of relationships encourages you to invest energy into deepening both personal and professional connections. The Full Moon in Leo on the 12th, occurring in your 12th house, highlights spirituality and emotional release, offering a valuable chance for inner transformation. This lunar energy invites you to release limiting beliefs and past hurts, making way for fresh perspectives and a renewed mindset. Embrace this period to foster nurturing relationships, adopt healthier habits, and align with your true self. It’s a month for self-care and meaningful connections, paving the way for a positive new beginning.

March is a key time for personal growth and relationship transformation. Saturn enters your 7th house on the 7th, shifting focus toward meaningful partnerships, both personal and professional. This transit encourages you to evaluate connections, seeking relationships that foster mutual growth. The New Moon in Aries on the 29th falls in your 8th house, bringing attention to intimacy, shared resources, and transformation. This is a time for emotional healing, openness, and financial reassessment. Embrace vulnerability, let go of past hurts, and trust in the transformative power of change. March encourages Virgo to deepen bonds, release what no longer serves, and welcome fresh starts. With introspection and authenticity, this period is ripe for significant personal and relational progress, guiding you toward a more fulfilling future.

LIBRA (Sept24/Oct23)

December: Your future security will be your main concern on the 1st as the New Moon turns your attention to possible plans for the future. It will help you to know your partner shares similar goals and aspirations. A spiritual practice on the 13th will prevent you from getting too bogged down with material concerns. The Full Moon breathes life into an ongoing project as new information received on the 15th can be used to your benefit. Some good news about a legal matter on the 24th will allow you to relax and enjoy the spirit of Christmas that is now all around you. It will be a big relief to be able to put a stressful situation behind you. On the 30th the New Moon will leave your loved ones in no doubt about your feelings as you find ways to prove your loyalty, support and dedication to your relationships.

January brings renewal, growth, and exciting prospects. Mars enters your 4th house on the 6th, sparking a focus on home and family life. You may feel inspired to refresh your living space or spend quality time with loved ones, creating a setting that resonates with your style and values. On the 13th, the Full Moon in Cancer illuminates your 10th house, highlighting career and public image. This marks a time to celebrate your achievements and enjoy well-deserved recognition. Step confidently into the spotlight, embracing the rewards of your hard work. This month encourages you to cherish home comforts, embrace success, and seize new opportunities for self-improvement and growth.

February invites Libra to focus on relationships and self-expression. With the Sun in Aquarius illuminating your 5th house, you’re encouraged to embrace your individuality and stand out. The Full Moon in Leo on the 12th highlights your 11th house, emphasising the significance of your social circle and the power of supportive connections. This period promotes both growth and self-discovery, urging you to celebrate your unique qualities while nurturing meaningful bonds. Transformative energy from the Leo Full Moon may inspire you to reassess friendships, prioritising those that uplift and inspire. Embrace the journey, as these connections will play a vital role in your life’s path.

March brings transformation and empowerment for Libra. Saturn’s entrance into Aries on the 1st prompts a renewed focus on personal aspirations and taking control of your life. The New Moon in Aries on the 29th illuminates your 7th house, highlighting the importance of partnerships and collaboration. This is a time for teamwork, adaptability, and shared dreams. Whether it’s a project, business venture, or relationship, value unity and trust in mutual support. March’s energies encourage Libra to embrace calculated risks, nurture meaningful connections, and boldly pursue their ambitions. Remember, strength lies in unity, and the month’s celestial influences support balanced growth in relationships and personal goals. Embrace change, trust your intuition, and confidently step into a future aligned with your aspirations.

SCORPIO (Oct24/Nov22)

December: Friends will be getting together to raise money for a charitable venture as the month begins. The New Moon on the 1st suggests this is a great opportunity for you to get involved with like-minded people. Are you single? Enjoy online friendships but there’s nothing like human personal connection on the 7th. Think about using technology to improve the stories you can tell on the 13th. Start a blog, launch a website or record a podcast. A business meeting will have a hostile feel to it on the 15th when some senior colleagues are too quick to make objections. The Full Moon increases the tension. Expect to be communicating more with in-laws on the 18th. A future event or celebration that has nothing to do with the current festivities is being arranged. The New Moon on the 30th will get you thinking on how decisions you are making for the future might affect others.

January heralds transformation and growth, urging you to release the past and welcome fresh beginnings. This journey, though potentially challenging, is guided by cosmic support, leading you to self-discovery and healing. On 2nd January, asteroid Vesta moves into your sign, intensifying your passion and dedication. Your commitment to your goals strengthens, impacting those around you positively. Mars, your ruling planet, goes retrograde in Cancer, your 9th house, from 6th January to 23rd February. This phase invites reflection on your beliefs and ambitions, opening you to new insights. The Full Moon in Cancer on 13th January illuminates opportunities in travel, education, or spirituality, encouraging you to trust your intuition and venture beyond your comfort zone.

February brings profound transformation for Scorpio, focusing on emotional healing and spiritual growth. This month encourages self-discovery and overcoming inner fears, helping you to become a more authentic version of yourself. Venus moves into Aries on the 4th, bringing passion to your romantic and creative pursuits, inspiring boldness in expressing your desires and talents. The Full Moon in Leo on the 12th illuminates your 10th house, highlighting career and public image. This is a pivotal moment for professional recognition and success, urging you to trust in your abilities and step into the spotlight. Embrace the journey, as February’s energy supports positive change and self-empowerment.

March is a powerful month for transformation and renewal for Scorpio. With Saturn moving into Aries on the 24th, this period calls for greater responsibility and commitment in health, career, and daily routines. March encourages Scorpio to embrace new beginnings, shedding old patterns and welcoming a more authentic self. The New Moon in Aries on the 29th coincides with a Partial Solar Eclipse, illuminating your 6th house and sparking opportunities for growth in work, health, and service. Set new goals and take decisive steps to enhance well-being and productivity. This month’s cosmic events support Scorpio’s journey towards self-improvement, courage, and resilience. Embrace the change, trust your instincts, and know that every challenge faced this month paves the way for a stronger, more empowered future.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov23/Dec21)

December: The New Moon on the 1st marks this as your time to draw on the magic that’s within you. Whatever goal you are aiming for, set aside some time every day to visualise yourself achieving it. Keep thinking positively on the 5th and believe in your ability to turn dreams into reality. The Full Moon on the 15th invites you to open up your heart to others. Put time into building a partnership or a team with others who are on the same wavelength as yourself. Don’t throw in the towel if aspects of your life seem to be going wrong on the 18th. Redirect your energy when things are going south. This proves to yourself and others that you have not given up. Another New Moon on the 30th highlights money matters, suggesting financial affairs will have reached a point where you need to make firm decisions.

January: Sagittarius anticipates a year of personal growth and self-discovery. Mars retrograde in your 8th house, tied to transformation and shared assets, may bring hidden fears or challenges in intimacy and finances to the surface. This period offers a powerful opportunity to confront and overcome inner struggles, strengthening and empowering you. On 13th January, the Full Moon in Cancer shines on your 8th house, enhancing emotional depth and healing. Trust your instincts, express your feelings to those close, and release old grievances or harmful patterns. This time invites a fresh start in relationships, fostering deeper connections and intimacy.

February brings Sagittarius a month of excitement, personal growth, and spiritual exploration. With Venus entering your 5th house, expect an upsurge in romance and creativity, encouraging you to express your unique talents and passions. The Full Moon in Leo on the 12th illuminates your 9th house, sparking shifts in academic interests, travel, or your spiritual journey, pushing you to broaden your horizons. This period calls for boldness, inviting you to step beyond your comfort zone and embrace transformative experiences. Trust your intuition and be open to new ideas, as February’s energy supports self-discovery and deep personal growth.

March is a month of growth, creativity, and personal development. With Saturn entering your 5th house, focus shifts toward romance, creativity, and self-expression. This transit encourages maturity in relationships and a disciplined approach to creative pursuits. The New Moon in Aries on the 29th, also in your 5th house, offers an ideal moment to set fresh goals, initiate projects, and strengthen personal connections. March’s energies support a balance between ambition and creativity, urging you to approach dreams pragmatically. This period invites you to be bold, pursue passions with confidence, and turn your aspirations into reality. Embrace the journey, as March provides a foundation for meaningful growth, fulfilment, and new beginnings that align with your inner desires.

CAPRICORN (Dec22/Jan20)

December: Protecting your privacy will be a priority on the 1st when the New Moon encourages a strong desire for solitude. Some time spent alone will enable you to recharge your emotional and spiritual batteries in readiness for whatever the rest of the month might bring. On the 4th, you can trust your intuition about new creative pursuits. A playful interlude on the 7th will feel refreshing. Keeping a sense of humour has its benefits. If improvements are to be made in the workplace, the Full Moon on the 15th calls for a major change. Spending quality time with children and pets will be therapeutic on the 20th. Throwing a festive party or attending a big gathering on the 23rd will be more rewarding than expected. Your hard working efforts will be rewarded by the New Moon on the 30th as you venture on a new path of personal discovery.

January brings transformative change and empowerment, with the cosmos fully backing your aspirations. The alignment of the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Pluto in your sign fuels you with purpose, determination, and confidence, making this the perfect moment to set clear goals and work toward them. On 29th January, the Capricorn New Moon acts as a powerful reset, urging you to clarify your desires and have faith in your ability to shape your future. This lunar event encourages renewal and prompts you to redefine your aims for the year, discarding unhelpful habits and fostering growth. The alignment of planets supports self-discovery, urging you to explore your strengths and step outside your comfort zone. This period is ideal for embracing opportunities and pushing beyond limits, with positive energy resonating throughout.

February offers Capricorn a month focused on financial security, personal values, and growth. The Sun in your 2nd house encourages you to prioritise financial stability and self-worth, making it an ideal time to plan for the future and strengthen your material foundations. The Full Moon in Leo on the 12th lights up your 8th house, revealing insights into shared resources, intimate relationships, and personal transformation. This lunar energy prompts deep reflection, inviting you to reassess emotional patterns and let go of outdated habits. Embrace this period of introspection as an opportunity to align with your core values and boost self-esteem. Resilient and determined, you’re well-equipped to meet these challenges, viewing them as steps toward growth. February encourages Capricorn to embrace personal evolution with confidence, recognising the journey as vital to reaching your goals.

March brings Capricorn a period of introspection and transformation. Saturn, your ruling planet, moves into Pisces on the 1st, shifting focus to communication, learning, and personal beliefs. This transit encourages you to question established views, expand horizons, and engage with like-minded individuals. The New Moon in Aries on the 29th highlights your 4th house of home and family, supporting healing, forgiveness, and fresh starts in personal life. This month’s energies inspire Capricorn to embrace change, let go of outdated patterns, and trust the journey toward self-discovery. Embrace new perspectives, nurture close relationships, and allow this transformative period to guide you toward deeper self-understanding. With resilience and openness, March offers Capricorn an enriching phase of growth and realignment.

AQUARIUS (Jan21/Feb19)

December: Your popularity is at an all-time high on the 1st when the New Moon will be bringing a number of invitations to parties, fun get-togethers and festive occasions. A new friendship will have a transformative effect on your life on the 7th. Getting involved in a community or political organisation will thrust you into the limelight on the 13th. You just want to have fun on the 15th but resist the temptation to cut corners. The Full Moon warns you to play by the book. You have always been innovative. Enjoy using tools of technology to advance your creativity on the 19th. Overindulgence in food and drink could cause health problems on the 24th. It will be out with the old and in with the new on the 30th as the New Moon sets your sights on fresh goals you would really like to see accomplished. This will mean cutting ties with the past.

January brings an exciting path of self-discovery and growth. The month opens with Venus and Pluto’s powerful conjunction in your sign, inspiring you to break free from outdated routines and embrace your true identity. The Full Moon in Cancer on the 13th highlights your 6th house of daily life and health, encouraging a balanced approach to work and self-care. On the 29th, the New Moon in Aquarius offers a fresh start, prompting you to set goals aligned with your deepest desires. With Mercury and the Sun entering your sign later in the month, you’ll feel mentally clear and energised, ready to express your ideas with confidence. This month is a time for personal growth, balancing responsibilities and wellbeing, and reassessing your ambitions. Embrace the New Moon to refine your goals, and use the Sun and Mercury’s influence to boldly pursue your objectives.

February is a reflective and transformative month for Aquarius. With the Sun in your 12th house, you’re encouraged to pause, introspect, and confront any lingering fears or outdated mindsets, helping you reconnect with your intuition and find inner clarity. The Full Moon in Leo on the 12th highlights your 7th house, offering valuable insights into relationships and encouraging open, heartfelt communication. Later, the New Moon in Pisces on the 27th sets the stage for spiritual renewal and a deeper faith in your path. This month balances inner exploration with relationship growth, guiding you to trust in the universe’s alignment and embrace the journey of self-discovery.

March is an exciting month for Aquarius, marked by growth, transformation, and self-realisation. Saturn’s move into your sign on the 7th begins a 30-month cycle, urging you to set clear goals, establish boundaries, and embrace personal growth. Challenges this month present opportunities for resilience and self-improvement. The New Moon in Aries on the 29th in your 3rd house invites fresh beginnings in communication and skill development. This period encourages truth-speaking, skill acquisition, and connection with others. Embrace adaptability, as March supports your journey toward your ultimate life purpose. Trust the process, embrace each challenge, and remember that the universe is guiding you toward your destiny.

PISCES (Feb20/Mar20)

December: Being of service to others on the 1st will give you a sense of purpose. The New Moon will bring opportunities for you to do volunteer work for organisations you admire. A fun festive event on the 7th will bring you into contact with people who share your creative ambitions. If an agreement over a family matter can’t be reached by the Full Moon on the 15th it might be time to scrap the idea altogether. Someone is withholding information on the 20th but this won’t stop you from finding out more. Your intuition will guide you on how to cleverly twist words around to discover what you need to know. Family ties will have strong importance on the 23rd. A relative will need your help or advice. The New Moon on the 30th will get you thinking about building a better life that reflects your needs, values and ambitions.

January promises a profound spiritual and emotional journey. With the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Saturn in your 12th house, this year is a time for self-discovery and inner transformation. You’re encouraged to connect with your subconscious and release outdated habits or beliefs that no longer serve you. On 29th January, the New Moon in Aquarius highlights your 12th house, offering opportunities for spiritual growth and healing. Focus on forgiveness and let go of past issues with grace. Trust your intuition during this period, as dreams may provide valuable insights. Allow your inner wisdom to guide you through this transformative phase. This journey isn’t about perfection, but growth. Take your time, and remember that overcoming challenges reveals your true strength. While the planets offer guidance, it’s your actions that shape your path. Embrace this awakening journey, stay kind to yourself, and trust in your ability to create meaningful change.

February offers Pisces a transformative journey focused on spiritual growth and personal rejuvenation. With the Sun, Mercury, Saturn, and Neptune in your sign, this month encourages you to explore your subconscious, heal past wounds, and embrace your unique talents. The New Moon in Pisces on the 27th presents a powerful opportunity for fresh starts, inviting you to enhance your spiritual awareness, foster personal development, and unlock creative potential. This period emphasises internal growth over external validation, urging you to release old habits and align with your true purpose. The universe supports each step in this journey, making it a time for profound self-discovery and renewed purpose. Embrace each day as a chance to grow and transform.

March is a transformative month for Pisces, focusing on introspection and personal growth. Saturn’s entry into Pisces at the start of the month initiates a period of inner exploration, inviting you to confront fears, release limitations, and connect with your true purpose. The New Moon in Aries on the 29th illuminates your 2nd house, bringing fresh perspectives on wealth and self-worth. This is a time for proactive financial planning and aligning material goals with spiritual values. March supports self-discovery, healing, and growth, empowering Pisces to step confidently into a new phase of life. Embrace this opportunity for inner transformation and renewal. Knowing the universe is guiding you toward alignment and fulfilment.