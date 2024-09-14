TOP astrologer RUSSELL GRANT reveals what the stars have in store for you this autumn

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

September: Skeletons will be brought out of the closet on the 18th when the Lunar Eclipse pushes people to be more honest and open than ever before. You will feel relieved that there will be no more pretending and you have a chance now to be yourself. Confirmation of your chance to enter a new career field will arrive on the 26th.

October: You aren’t interested in external signs of success now. Fame and notoriety comes at a price and you have made many personal sacrifices for the sake of your career. The Solar Eclipse on the 2nd makes you keen to form healthier and happier bonds with those you love. Are you single? Embarking on a new relationship will make you excited for what the future might bring. Going that extra mile for your partner on the 8th is a good way to express your appreciation for them. Muddles and mix-ups abound thanks to the Full Moon on the 17th. You will get through this as best you can when most problems are temporary. A business venture will benefit from congenial teamwork on the 22nd. Some people will admit they could never have managed without you. New joint arrangements on the 28th are destined to take you places.

November: You will be looking for ways to increase your income on the 1st. The New Moon will bring an offer for you to do some freelancing. Act quickly to make the most of a lucrative opportunity. If there’s something bothering you that you need to get off your chest, the 3rd is the time to clear the air. After some initial reluctance others will agree there’s a need to discuss a sensitive situation. Positive thinking will lead you to make some quick decisions on the 9th. Take care that overconfidence in a run of good fortune does not tempt you into doing anything risky. The Full Moon on the 15th will bring some confusing events. You might wonder whether someone has got it in for you. Keep your suspicions to yourself or someone will twist your words and accuse you of something you did not do.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 21)

September: New leisure pursuits will be good for your health on the 16th, helping you relax and forget about responsibilities for a while. The Lunar Eclipse on the 18th charges a group project with excitement and passion. Even if you prefer to get on by yourself, be more open to work as a team. Put your heads together on the 26th and devise a plan that suits you all.

October: The Solar Eclipse on the 2nd fills you with the courage to act on changes you have been thinking about making. If your work environment makes you unhappy, find a new job. If your living situation could be better, get started on a home improvement project. Whatever your goal, take a deep breath and take the plunge now. You work hard for your money and it will feel good to purchase something that will bring you pure pleasure on the 8th. On the 13th, be wary of a boss or senior colleague who starts treating you like a best friend. Very soon they will be heaping more chores on your plate. The Full Moon on the 17th will call for peace and privacy when you will experience a strong desire to be alone in order to recharge your batteries. A financial award on the 28th can be put towards a holiday overseas.

November: From buying a house together to exchanging wedding vows, the New Moon on the 1st makes this a great time to establish stability in partnerships. A workmate’s careless behaviour will slow you down on the 3rd . It won’t be easy to be patient with them. At least on the 4th there will be a reprieve. Someone in a higher position will step in and suggest a sensible way to resolve the situation. A celebration will be in order on the 15th when the Full Moon brings recognition you richly deserve for dedicated efforts of the past. Financial trends come under favourable light on the 27th. If you are applying for a loan or mortgage you should be pleased with what is offered. Some useful working agreements will be reached as November ends. Contracts can be signed with confidence.

GEMINI (May 22-June 21)

September: Group activities on the 16th will be a great way to form stronger bonds with relatives, friends and neighbours. Be prepared to make some adjustments to your daily routine on the 15th to enable you to take advantage of an unexpected offer or opportunity. Get through some tricky moments under the Lunar Eclipse on the 18th and you will come out of this at your best. You might surrender to the world of dreams and imagination on the 25th, then on the 26th you will again be taking practical steps towards realising your goals.

October: On the 2nd you will want to return to hobbies that have been neglected in the past. You had forgotten how much pleasure it could be to lose yourself in creative pastimes and the Solar Eclipse pushes you to start taking advantage of your considerable talents. If you’ve been confined to the same place for too long, a change of scenery is what you need to get those creative juices flowing. Besides, on the 12th, visiting a place of beauty will be therapeutic. You’re tired of giving so much to people who don’t reciprocate. The Full Moon on the 17th adds to the tension in relationships. It’s hard to be with friends who show no gratitude for what you do for them. Don’t be surprised if you decide to go separate ways. Continue to channel your restless energy into hobbies and favourite pastimes on the 22nd.

November: Health matters absorb your attention on the 1st when the New Moon encourages you to build a better relationship with your body. A friend will introduce you to homoeopathic remedies or an alternative healing technique and you will want to find out more. If you ignore an issue that’s causing problems between you and a partner on the 3rd you could soon be going your separate ways. Someone wants to talk. They need you to listen. A friend or colleague’s words of encouragement on the 9th will keep you motivated. Someone will trust you with their darkest secrets on the 15th. The Full Moon brings revelations that are likely to change your opinion of a friend, relative or personal situation. You and a partner will be in harmony on the 18th as you balance each other’s strengths and weaknesses. A lot can be achieved through working as a team.

CANCER (June 22-July 23)

September: Anything connected with travel and education should go well on the 18th when a Lunar Eclipse urges you to get plenty of intellectual stimulation. Talking to someone who is academically minded could get you thinking about signing up for a new course of study. People will admire your willingness to listen and take in new information. Taking on a new set of responsibilities on the 30th will lead to some impressive achievements. Be sure to get enough sleep if you are working to a deadline.

October: The Solar Eclipse on the 2nd will turn your thoughts inward as you start to question your past and your priorities. You’ve done your best to live up to the expectations of your family or parents. If this has caused you to give up on your own dreams, it is time now to live the life you choose for yourself. Make a list of your values on the 12th. How many of these originate from your childhood? If you realise your thoughts are influenced by beliefs your parents promoted, it is time to cut the umbilical cord. The Full Moon on the 17th makes this a big day for official matters. Meetings will be called in order to deal with a crisis in the workplace. Adopting a balanced perspective will be crucial. Have confidence to follow through on the promises you make on the 22nd. People are starting to see you as a person who always fulfils their obligations.

November: You can express your creativity in so many ways. The New Moon on the 1st will encourage you to exercise your imagination at every opportunity. On the 2nd, mixing with talented friends will be intellectually stimulating. Nobody likes to have their private business discussed and on the 9th, no matter what occurs, there are secrets you hear that you will want to keep to yourself. You could do with an extra dose of kindness and compassion on the 15th when the Full Moon heightens tempers. Someone will fling some harsh criticism your way. They will apologise for their behaviour on the 18th. If you’re in a relationship, enjoy some quality time together on the 22nd. You will want to get out of the house on the 27th. Some fresh air and light exercise will remind you of the need to take better care of yourself.

LEO (July 24-Aug 23)

September: The Lunar Eclipse on the 18th will see you severing financial links with the past with the intention of making your future more secure. This may mean selling property that is part-owned by an ex-partner. On the 22nd, your love of drama will lead you into looking into professional or volunteer opportunities relating to the theatre or the arts. A talented friend will introduce you to people who share your passion, on the 30th.

October: A series of interesting day trips will add excitement to your life on the 2nd when the Solar Eclipse pushes you to find ways to ease your restless spirit. Planning a party for a relative will be fun on the 8th. At the same time you will be dealing with some important correspondence. Accept the chance to work with a group of artists on the 13th. If you’ve been feeling lonely, making friends will be easy and you won’t feel so alienated anymore. The Full Moon on the 17th brings secrets to the surface. This will cause tension in several relationships. Someone who has been deceived will break off certain ties; you will entirely understand. Accepting a challenging commission on the 24th will be an opportunity for personal growth. Even if this is something you have never done before, you will do a great job with this assignment.

November: It might seem like the domestic scene is disorganised on the 1st. At the same time looks can be deceptive and the New Moon suggests firm foundations are being laid. On the 3rd, a loved one will refuse to approve of some plans you are making. If these are important to you, don’t give up on them altogether. Just give people a chance to get used to new ideas. Catch up on what’s going on in your locality on the 12th. You could pick up a useful tip about a training scheme or job vacancy. People who have become heavily dependent on your help will become resentful on the 15th when you aren’t around. The Full Moon suggests a need for you to start putting your own needs first. This will send out a clear message that you are no longer at their beck and call. The 27th is a good time to quit a bad habit.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

September: The Lunar Eclipse on the 18th will inject a new kind of enthusiasm into a joint effort when you and a partner will both agree that you want the same thing. Together, you will find a way to achieve this. Positive change will occur on the 24th which confirms your earlier feeling that difficulties are stepping stones to better things.

October: A chance to make some extra money will fall into your lap on the 2nd as the Solar Eclipse brings an unexpected opportunity for you to boost your income. At last you are able to afford those luxuries you have been doing without recently. Go on a clothes shopping spree on the 8th. Treat yourself to some jewellery or a gourmet meal on the 15th. Pampering yourself reminds you that there is more to life than work and responsibility. The Full Moon on the 17th will bring good news about a legal matter. This is a good time to sign contracts and make important agreements. A relative has to make an important decision on the 24th. They will approach you to help them out. Catching up with housework on the 28th will give you a chance to spend more time with your housemates or family.

November: A desire for something different will prompt you to take a journey on the 1st. The New Moon inspires you to want to travel and broaden your horizons. You will also be grasping any chance to go away, meet people and have fun on the 2nd. Household chores and other family duties should be shared on the 12th. You shouldn’t be expected to do it all. You will be disappointed by a colleague’s lack of professionalism on the 15th when the Full Moon suggests they will leap into a situation without thinking about the consequences. As this is something you would never do, steer clear to protect your own reputation. You will have a lot of fun when mixing with active, sporty friends on the 21st even if you attend an event as a spectator. New experiences shared with someone special on the 27th will make you realise how insignificant a past romance is to you now.

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

September: Fond memories of the way things used to be will make you nostalgic on the 16th. It will feel great to revisit happier times but there are good things happening in the present too. Take a few moments to appreciate your blessings. You can’t keep putting off the inevitable and the Lunar Eclipse on the 18th will force you to face up to issues you have been sweeping under the carpet. It is time to release some burdens.

October: Your contributions to meaningful pursuits and projects have not gone unnoticed. The Solar Eclipse on the 2nd helps you understand the personal pride and emotion you can get out of such ventures. You will appear calm and controlled on the 13th while having to deal with some difficult circumstances. Your calm composure means you are able to maintain a respectful tone when everyone is under a lot of pressure. A partner has been trying to cover up mistakes of the past. This will be brought to light on the 17th when the Full Moon will push for absolute honesty in close relationships. You will emerge successfully from a business challenge on the 22nd and this will bring about a personal transformation. Being able to break away from a restrictive situation will be a tremendous relief. Just one small change will lead to a series of further successes.

November: You will need to be resourceful when it comes to covering everyday expenses on the 1st. That’s why the New Moon will be prompting you to start looking for a better paid job or for a second source of income. A senior colleague will be curious about an incident that occurs on the 12th. You will wish you had had more time to prepare for all the questions they are asking. If you don’t have the answers, admit it. It isn’t a good idea to skip over legal and financial matters on the 15th when the Full Moon suggests you really can’t take these too lightly. A project will call for a variety of long-term decisions on the 21st and some of these will be contentious. Be ready to grab an unexpected earning opportunity on the 27th. When you do what you love, the money always seems to follow.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

September: The Lunar Eclipse on the 18th will bring an acknowledgement that it is time to reduce responsibilities and make more space in your life for new interests. A fund raising venture on the 22nd will be worth your time and effort. You’ll be given a prominent role in a big organisation on the 26th. Expect even more invitations to come your way to community events, parties and professional gatherings.

October: On the 2nd you will be released from obligations that were starting to hold you back. The Solar Eclipse encourages you to push forward with personal plans of a long-term nature. Be assertive on the 8th to get other people to take you seriously. Your main priority at this time will be to get on with your own life, at your own pace and in your own way. Whether it is romance, being creative or just walking in the rain, do whatever it is that brings you pleasure on the 15th. You will be deeply involved in work and other responsibilities on the 17th. Problems will be encountered under the Full Moon and you will need to find an outlet for your frustrations. An unexpected visitor on the 30th will have news that speaks of changes to come.

November: You’ve done your best with what you have and you have done a great job of keeping on top of everything. The New Moon on the 1st encourages you to celebrate your recent successes no matter how small. A perceptive friend will lift the lid on what has been going on behind some strange incidents on the 9th. The ability to thrive and survive on your own merits is not always easy. The Full Moon on the 15th suggests you have the knowledge, skills and experience to make some good decisions, both for yourself and those relating to a partnership. You’re ready to develop new ideas on the 21st. Take a chance on the 22nd to showcase your leadership skills. Some influential people will be impressed with your talents and this could result in an interesting job offer on the 27th.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

September: The Lunar Eclipse on the 18th urges you to resolve misunderstandings that have been causing problems in the family. You are starting to understand yourself through your relationships. Practising self-care will have a long-term impact. Joining a volunteer organisation on the 25th will make you feel as if you are helping to make a difference. In addition, you will be forming new friendships.

October: Your positive energy and enthusiasm to get involved in group activities makes you popular within your community. Don’t be surprised if the Solar Eclipse on the 2nd brings several invitations for you to take part in social events and outings. Household repairs will drain your cash on the 13th. Even so, property matters should be dealt with as soon as they occur. Spending more time at home during the middle of the month will protect you from the stress of public life. Set aside some time to read, listen to music or work on a creative project. The Full Moon on the 17th will bring some interesting opportunities to exercise your creativity. Don’t be surprised if you start thinking about selling products that are related to a favourite hobby. The 30th is a good time to launch a blog related to your passions.

November: When the going gets tough on the 1st the New Moon will steer you away from the temptation of reaching out to others for support. Instead you should look inward to find the strength you need to keep going. Refuse to be pushed into anything you don’t want to do on the 3rd. If you do agree to go along with someone’s suggestions it should be because it is your choice and not due to them manipulating you into it. You will make a great impression on a new boss on the 9th when you have talents they admire. Do something nice for yourself on the 15th. The Full Moon will release guilt that makes you want to deprive yourself of creature comforts. Splash out on something that will lift your spirits. Take a structured approach to financial and domestic matters on the 22nd. Don’t sweep problems under the carpet. Tackle them head on.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 20)

September: Be flexible about opportunities cropping up to increase your income on the 16th. You’re starting to recognise the barriers that are preventing you from achieving your aims and the Lunar Eclipse on the 18th will give you the courage to take action to remove these. Your chance to shine arrives on the 30th.

October: Don’t be surprised if your priorities start to change on the 2nd. The Solar Eclipse will make it easier for you to decide on what you really want over the months ahead and to go for it. New arrangements will bring a different kind of challenge for you on the 8th. Instead of worrying about whether or not you will be successful, you will embrace this chance to test your abilities. The 13th will bring proof that you are capable of working independently. The Full Moon on the 17th will see you devising new ways of handling family responsibilities. Your main aim will be to provide an older relative with some solid support. On the 22nd joining a team of like-minded people will be rewarding. Your practical contribution will earn lots of respect and together you will find a way to achieve mutual goals.

November: The New Moon on the 1st prompts you to consider what more you can do to make your job more interesting. Building good working relationships will also improve your outlook. Situations that crop up on the 9th will bring you a sense of déjà vu. This will help you meet difficult circumstances with more confidence. You seem to intuitively know what to do. The Full Moon on the 15th will be encouraging you to appreciate the finer things in life. For a change, don’t feel bad about making your personal comforts a priority. You will feel happier with the way personal finances are shaping up on the 22nd. You’ve had to get over a number of hurdles and at last, you can start looking on the bright side. You will be seeing positive results of earlier decisions on the 27th.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21-Feb19)

September: Don’t be surprised if you are asked to mentor someone on the 19th. Your ability to share your knowledge makes you an effective teacher. If there are debts to be settled, the Lunar Eclipse on the 18th makes this a fine time to get your financial house in order. A heart to heart conversation with an older relative will help you resolve old baggage and emotional wounds that are related to parents, past relationships or events of your childhood.

October: You long for something new and different and the Solar Eclipse on the 2nd will steer you in new directions. Don’t be surprised to find yourself looking at new study and travel possibilities to satisfy your need for adventure. If you aren’t able to take a trip at this time, planning one will be just as much fun. An impulsive purchase could backfire on the 13th. You will be keen to buy someone you love an expensive gift. They will much prefer a more modest offering. The Full Moon on the 17th will bring events and activities that call for you to draw on your communication skills. Be careful about how much you reveal of your future plans. A hidden rival will try to block your path. Your boss will choose you to handle a special assignment on the 24th when they know they can rely on you to get the job done quickly and efficiently.

November: You will have to act quickly on the 1st when there is a competitive aura around you. The New Moon encourages you to obey your impulse to try new paths. On the 3rd, be prepared to be more bold than usual if you are to win the support of sceptics. Be honest about your intentions to get your agenda met. Keep your wits about you on the 15th when the Full Moon pushes you to keep ahead of the competition. You’ve been focused and determined and the 18th will bring a sense of victory. Enjoy this. It will be clear on the 22nd that you have attained expert status. People applaud your skills and an award, prize or promotion is coming your way. Despite you being sociable by nature, it will be some privacy that you crave most on the 27th especially when your personal space is being invaded by a needy friend.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

September: The Lunar Eclipse on the 18th highlights an obligation that is starting to make you feel restricted or claustrophobic. You may need to think long and hard about whether or not you want to continue with some commitments. Trust your intuition if you are looking for a new home on the 30th. You will be surprised by how quickly you find a place that feels right for you.

October: If you’re unhappy where you are, moving to a new home could solve many of your problems. The Solar Eclipse on the 2nd makes this a good time to relocate if it is something you want to do. Alternatively, making a start on a home improvement project will give you a strong sense of satisfaction. Expect to have to fill in a lot of paperwork on the 8th. This will be extremely tedious but it is necessary and there will be deadlines to applications. A decision to pay off debts will be made on the 17th when the Full Moon prompts you to be more organised about your finances. A financial advisor will help you consolidate your loans and reduce the interest rate. An adult education course will attract your attention on the 22nd. Even if it is for the pleasure of studying an interesting subject, this is a wonderful time to increase your knowledge.

November: Whether it is through formal study, spending time with accomplished people or starting an online course, the New Moon on the 1st pushes you to want to further your education. It might take time to learn a difficult subject but the effort will eventually pay off. If you’ve been growing bored with familiar places and faces, you will be whizzing off on an adventure on the 2nd. Are you single? You could meet someone special at a far-off location. Kind works performed on the 12th will pay off. You will be offered an exciting opportunity to get more deeply involved in a charitable enterprise. On the 15th less attention you draw to your plans and activities, the better. The Full Moon warns that it would be best not to broadcast your intentions until they are firmly put in action. Sharing time with like-minded friends will feel incredibly healing on the 27th.