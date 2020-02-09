Mar 17-21: J M Barrie’s Quality Street. Playhouse, Liverpool.

CHRIS GROVES’ guide to what’s on in the theatres.

Feb 10: Everton Legends. Liverpool Empire. Peter Reid, Neville Southall and Joe Royle.

Feb 10-13: Schools Alive 2020. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. 2,000 pupils from virtually every Blackpool school perform hundreds of songs and dances.

Feb 10-17: Thriller Live: Palace, Manchester. Spectacular concert created to celebrate the career of the world’s greatest entertainer: Michael Jackson.

Feb 11-15: I Think We Are Alone. Playhouse, Liverpool. Delicate and uplifting play about our fragility, resilience and our need for love and forgiveness.

Feb 11: Beauty & the Beast presented by Allegrodance. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Feb 12-15. Animal Farm, Everyman, Liverpool. There are problems at Manor Farm.

Feb 12: Sinderella. Liverpool Empire. This show promise to be full of camp, fabulous and filthy fun!

Feb 13: The Travelling Wilburys Songbook. Lyceum, Crewe. Barry Steele with a cast of fabulous singers and musicians.

Feb 13: Fisherman’s Friends. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. From their native Port Isaac to sing songs of the sea.

Feb 13: Nathan Carter and his Band. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Plus, Claudia Buckley.

Feb 13: Bowie Experience. Liverpool Empire. Spectacular concert featuring all of David Bowie’s hits.

Feb 13-15: The Importance of Being Earnest. The Brindley, Runcorn. Fabulous cast brings this iconic and well-loved piece of theatre to life.

Feb 14: A Beautiful Noise Show. Lyceum, Crewe. Tribute to Neil Diamond, featuring Fisher Stevens.

Feb 14: The Music of Zimmer Vs. Williams. Liverpool Empire. Epic concert celebrating two of the greatest film music composers.

Feb 14: Oh What a Night. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Musical journey through the incredible career of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

Feb 14: The Legends of American Country. Rhyl Pavilion. Returning for another fantastic night of toe tapping Country classics.

Feb 15: What’s Love Got to Do With It? Liverpool Empire. Celebrating the music of the incredible Tina Turner.

Feb 15: Josh Widdicombe: Bit Much. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 15: Got to Sing, Got to Dance. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Eight schools come together as one in the name of entertainment and charity.

Feb 15: A Feast of Gilbert and Sullivan. Floral Pavilion. New Brighton. Accompanied by The British Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

Feb 15: Madam Butterfly. Rhyl Pavilion. Welcoming back the fabulous Korean soprano Elena Dee.

Feb 16: Welsh Wrestling. Rhyl Pavilion. The Welsh Wrestling roadshow invades for one night only!

Feb 16: Midge Ure. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. The 1980 Tour- celebrating ‘Vienna’ and ‘Visage’.

Feb 17-22: On Your Feet. Liverpool Empire. Direct from London and featuring many of the original West End cast.

Feb 18-22: Night of the Living Dead – Remix. Playhouse, Liverpool. Seven strangers take refuge from flesh eating ‘ghouls’ in an isolated farmhouse.

Feb 18-22: Bang Bang! Theatr Clwyd, Mold. John Cleese makes his stage writing debut with a hilarious new adaptation of this classic comedy – a blend of French Farce and Fawlty Towers.

Feb 20: Rapunzel: Rhyl Pavilion. Let your hair down and get tangled in a brand-new musical adaptation of the classic fairy tale.

Feb 20-May 17. Back to the Future the Musical. Opera House, Manchester. Prior to transferring to the West End.

Feb 20-22: The Unlikely Candidate, Royal Court, Liverpool. Dark comedy with original music written by Francis Tucker.

Feb 21: Dance to the Music. Rhyl Pavilion. With over 15 styles of dancing performed to the biggest hits of every decade.

Feb 22: Conversations with Stacey Dooley. Playhouse, Liverpool. BBC documentary maker talks about her experiences.

Feb 22-23: Half A Sixpence. The Brindley, Runcorn. Musical based on the novel KIPPS by H.G. Wells.

Feb 23: German Cornejo’s Tango Fire. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Explosive journey through the history of authentic Argentine Tango.

Feb 24-29: Band of Gold. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Kay Mellor makes a triumphant return with a star-studded cast.

Feb 25: The Russian State Opera presents Aida. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 25-29: Cabaret. Palace, Manchester. This production has enjoyed two smash hit West End runs.

Feb 25-29: Matthew Bourne’s production of the Red Shoes. Liverpool Empire. The double Olivier award-winning smash hit returns.

Feb 26: Whitney-Queen of the Night. Theatre Royal St. Helens. Tribute show.

Feb 26: The Russian State Opera presents Carmen. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Feb 26: Circus of Horrors. Lyceum. Crewe. 25th anniversary tour.

Feb 27: David Baddiel. Lyceum, Crewe.

Feb 27-28: Fame. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Ysgol John Bright return to present their latest musical.

Feb 27: Henning When: Get on with it. Rhyl Pavilion. Wehn wraps his vowels around the issues of immigration and identity.

Feb 27: Clinton Baptiste in the Paranormalist Returns. The Brindley, Runcorn. The world-renowned clairvoyant, medium and psychic is back.

Feb 29: Levellers. Venue Cymru (Arena) Llandudno. Still going strong after 30 years in the business.

Feb 29: That’ll be the Day. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Prepare for a rock ‘n’ roll nostalgia extravaganza.

Feb 29: Strong Enough – The Ultimate Tribute concert to Cher. Theatre Royal St. Helens.

Mar 1: Through the Decades with Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly. Theatre Royal, St. Helens. Delivering a feel-good factor with all the hits.

Mar 3-7: Six. Playhouse, Liverpool. Uplifting musical. From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII finally take to the mic to tell their tales.

Mar 3-7: By the Waters of Liverpool. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Adapted from the million-selling book.

Mar 3-4: Wasteland. Lyceum, Crewe. A look at how two generations coped in an era of radical upheaval.

Mar 4: The Roy Orbison Story, West End Special. Liverpool Empire. Barry Steele and a fabulous cast of musicians and singers.

Mar 4-7: The Battle of Boat. The Brindley, Runcorn. Courageous tale of a group of children trying to find their place in a world at war in 1916.

Mar 5-7: The Kite Runner. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Haunting tale of friendship set in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Mar 5: Believe – The Cher Songbook. Liverpool Empire. Tribute show.

Mar 5: Siobhan Phillips – Live and Unhinged. Lyceum, Crewe. The only female finalist in Britain’s Got Talent 2019.

Mar 6: Cruising Through Menopause. Rhyl Pavilion. Hilarious, heartfelt, reassuring and unflinching

look at the joys of menopause and friendship.

Mar 6: Believe – The Cher Songbook. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Tribute show.

Mar 6: Jack Dee – off the Telly. Lyceum, Crewe.

Mar 6: Livewire the ACDC Show 2: Theatre Royal, St. Helens. Tribute show.

Mar 7: Sasha Velour – Smoke & Mirrors. Liverpool Empire. A blend of drag, visual art, and magic.

Mar 7: Bryan Ferry. Palace, Manchester. One of the most iconic and innovative artists in popular

music.

Mar 7: Magic of Motown. Rhyl Pavilion. Breath-taking concert spectacular taking you on a

journey through all your favourite songs.

Mar 7: Welsh National Opera: Les Vepres Siciliennes. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Sung in French, with English and Welsh subtitles.

Mar 7: Northern Live – Do I Love You. Theatre Royal, St. Helens.

Mar 7: Look-a-Like Tribute Festival: Floral Hall Southport.

Mar 7: Count Arthur Strong ‘Is There Anybody Out There?’ Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 8: Ben Fogle – Tales From the Wilderness. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Ben takes the audience on an inspiring adventure.

Mar 9: Sasha Velour – Smoke and Mirrors. Palace, Manchester. A blend of drag, visual art, and magic.

Mar 9: Giovanni Pernice – This Is Me. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Strictly Come Dancing favourite.

Mar 9-14: The Woman in Black. Lyceum, Crewe. Susan Hill’s acclaimed ghost story comes dramatically alive.

Mar 9-14: We Will Rock You. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Muisical.

Mar 10: The Russian State Opera – AIDA. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Sung in Italian with English subtitles,

Mar 10-21: The King and I. Liverpool Empire. The greatest musical from the golden age of musicals.

Mar 10: Deluxe – BalletBoyz. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Applauded across the globe, the multi-award winning BalletBoyz are back.

Mar 11: Seven Drunken Nights. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. The Story of The Dubliners.

Mar 11: Susan Boyle. Palace, Manchester.

Mar 12: Elvis Costello. Palace, Manchester.

Mar 12: The Simon And Garfunkel Story. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Direct from a run in London’s West End.

Mar 12: The Vintage Boys: The Brindley, Runcorn. Step back in time to the Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Mar 12: Puccini Madama Butterfly. Southport Theatre. Welcoming back the fabulous Korean soprano Elena Dee.

Mar 13-14: Mark Thomas: 50 Things About Us. Playhouse, Liverpool.

Mar 13: The Real Thing. The Brindley, Runcorn. The greatest hits tour.

Mar 13: An Evening with the Merseybeats and Friends. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. The annual charity event with music from the golden age of the 60s.

Mar 13: I’m Still Standing – The Music of Elton John. Southport Theatre. Musical celebration of his legendary 50 years.

Mar 13: Derek Ryan Live in Concert. Theatre Royal, St. Helens. Irish country sensation.

Mar 14: Hits of Motown. Theatre Royal St. Helens. Starring Roy Hemmings, former member of The Drifters.

Mar 14: Jack Dee: off the Telly. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Mar 14: Mothership – Led Zeppelin Tribute. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show.

Mar 16-21: Educating Rita. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. The best British comedy ever.

Mar 17-21: J M Barrie’s Quality Street. Playhouse, Liverpool. Delicious farce set in a quaint northern town in Napoleonic war times, was so well known in its day that it gave its name to the popular chocolates, made in Halifax since 1936.

Mar 17: The Russian State Opera presents premiere of Aida. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Accompanied by a live orchestra of over 30 musicians.

Mar 17-21: By the Waters of Liverpool. Theatre Royal, St. Helens. Adapted from the million-selling book.

Mar 18: Ben Fogle: Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Tales from the Wilderness.

Mar 18: Herman’s Hermits. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. An evening of nostalgia, song and laughter.

Mar 18: Psychic Sally. Rhyl Pavilion.

Mar 19: The Elvis Years. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. The story of the ‘king of rock and roll’.

Mar 19: Giovanni Pernice – This is Me. Southport Theatre. Strictly Come Dancing favourite.

Mar 20: Paul Carrack. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Nicknamed ‘The Man with the Golden Voice’ in a BBC documentary.

Mar 20: The Carpenters Story – Goodbye to Love Tour. Rhyl Pavilion. Spectacular celebration of the

classic songbook.

Mar 20: Chris Bannister Performs the Music of John Denver. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 20: The Elvis Years – The story of the King. The Brindley, Runcorn. The story of the ‘king of rock and roll’.

Mar 21: That’ll Be The Day. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Featuring smash hits from the 50s, 60s, 70s & 80s.

Mar 21: Thank ABBA for the Music. Rhyl Pavilion. Spectacular must see show.

Mar 21: Bootleg Beatles On the Road. Venue Cymru. Absolute must for Beatlemaniacs.

Mar 24-28: Holes. Playhouse, Liverpool. Thrilling and off-beat comedy adventure and is perfect for adults and children.

Mar 25-26: RSC Measure For Measure. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Audio described and captioned Mar 26, 1.30.

Mar 26: Michael – The Magic of Michael Jackson. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. Tribute show with Ben Bowman.

Mar 26: Welsh National Opera – Carmen. Liverpool Empire. All the passion and drama expected of this iconic opera.

Mar 26-May 30. The Phantom of the Opera. Palace, Manchester. One of the most beautiful and spectacular productions.

Mar 27: Faith: The George Michael Legacy. Theatre Royal, St. Helens.

Mar 27: Welsh National Opera – The Marriage of Figaro. Liverpool Empire. Mozart’s sublime score.

Mar 27: The Bon Jovi Experience. Rhyl Pavilion. Tribute show.

Mar 27-28: By the Waters of Liverpool. Southport Theatre. Adapted from the million-selling book.

Mar 27-28: The Adventures of The Little Mermaid. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton. The Barbara Simons School of Dance and Drama with an evening of dance and entertainment.

Mar 28: Lost in the Rhythm. Rhyl Pavilion. Featuring all your favourite Latin and ballroom styles.

Mar 28: Welsh National Opera – Carmen. Liverpool Empire. Stand by for lots of passion and drama.

Mar 28-Apr 1: RSC As You Like It. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Audio described and captioned, Mar 30, 7.30pm. BSL, Mar 31, 7.30pm.

Mar 29: Merseyside Youth Dance Festival. Floral Pavilion, New Brighton.

Mar 29-30: The Illegal Eagles. The Brindley, Runcorn. Tribute show.

Mar 30-Apr 1: Ian Ashpitel & Jonty Stephens as Eric & Ern. Theatr Clwyd, Mold. Brilliant homage to Morecambe and Wise.

Mar 30: We Will Rock You. Liverpool Empire. Queen’s biggest hits and Ben Elton’s hilarious futuristic comedy writing.

Mar 31-Apr 4: Ghost Stories. Playhouse, Liverpool. There’s something dark lurking in the theatre. Enter a nightmarish world, full of thrilling twists and turns.

Mar 31: By the Waters of Liverpool. Rhyl Pavilion. Featuring a star-studded cast from stage and screen.

Apr 1: The Foundations. The Brindley, Runcorn. One of the biggest groups of the Swinging Sixties.

Apr 3-5: La Sylphide & Peter Pan Plus Showcase. The Brindley, Runcorn. Showcase of diverse and original dance works.

Apr 3-5: ZOG. Venue Cymru. Katie Sykes’ creates a real and fantastical world.

Apr 3-4: RSC Taming Of The Shrew. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Audio described and captioned, Apr 4, 1.30pm.

Apr 4: The Story of Guitar Heroes. Southport Theatre. If you like music and guitars you will love this show.

Apr 5: Seven Drunken Nights. Liverpool Empire. The Story of The Dubliners.

Apr 5: Menopause The Musical 2. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Sequel to the smash-hit show Menopause the Musical.