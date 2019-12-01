PICTURED: EMMERDALE’S Katie Sugden – Sammy Winward – gets on her gladrags and takes on ugly sisters Crissy Rock, left, and Sarah White in Cinderella at Liverpool’s Epstein Theatre (Dec 6-Jan 5). Joining them are Samantha Palin, Andrew Geater, Warren Donnelly and Lewis Devine.

CHRIS GROVES takes a look at what’s on over the festive season . . .

‘till Jan 18: Peter Pan. Royal Court, Liverpool. This is not for kids so treat yourselves to a babysitter and book in for a great night out! BSL Dec 3, 8pm. Audio described, Dec 4, 8pm.

‘till Jan 18: Jack and the Beanstalk. Theatre Clwyd, Mold.

Dec 3-7: Curtains. Regent, Stoke. Hilarious whodunnit packed full of catchy songs, unforgettable characters and plot twists galore!

Dec 4: Abba Arrival. Theatr Colwyn. The No1 International multi award-winning ABBA ?show, which has sold out in over 30 different countries worldwide.

Dec 5: Dweezil Zappa. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Dweezil will be performing his father Frank Zappa’s entire “Hot Rats” album in sequence live on stage.

Dec 5-28: Treasure Island. Octagon, Bolton. The classic tale of buccaneers and buried gold. Audio described, Dec 15, 1pm. BSL, Dec 15, 5.30pm. Captioned, Dec 23, 5.30.

Dec 6-Jan 5: Peter Pan. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Guaranteed yet another year of spectacular sets, dazzling costumes and side-splitting comedy. Audio Described and BSL, Dec 14 and 21, 2pm.

Dec 6: Shed Seven. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Special Guests – The Twang.

Dec 6-Jan 12: Gruffalo’s Child. The Lowry. Let your imagination run wild with songs, laughs and scary fun for everyone. Relaxed performance, Dec 19, 1.30pm. BSL, Dec 21, 1.30pm. Audio Described, Sat 28 December, 1.30pm – Touch Tour 12.30pm.

Dec 6-Jan 5: Cinderella. Epstein Theatre, Liverpool. Sammy Winward gets on her gladrags as Cinders. Chrissy Rock and Sarah White are her two ugly sisters.

Dec 7-29: Peter Pan. Liverpool Empire. Take a fairy tale flight to Neverland this Christmas in the hilarious, swashbuckling pantomime adventure. Relaxed performance, Dec 20, 8pm.

Dec 7-29: Sleeping Beauty. Venue Cymru, Llandudno. Spectacularly brought to life with an abundance of jaw-dropping dance, side-splitting comedy, sensational song and plenty of festive magic. BSL, Dec 14, 2pm. Audio Described, Dec 15, 1pm. Relaxed performance, Dec 27, 1pm.

Dec 10: Beasty Baby. Unity, Liverpool. A funny and magical mix of puppetry and live music that’s the perfect festive treat for all the family.

Dec 10-Jan 4: The Bodyguard. Palace Theatre, Manchester. The smash-hit West End musical returns to tour the UK.

Dec 11-31: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Pavilion, Rhyl. The fairest story of them all.

Dec 13-29: Jack and the Beanstalk. Southport Theatre. Get ready to cheer, boo, hiss, sing and dance your way into Christmas.

Dec 18: Christmas Gospel Concert. The Brindley, Runcorn. Sing Out’s unique gospel twist with a touch of Motown.

Dec 19-Jan 12: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The Brindley, Runcorn.

Dec 21- Jan 4: Aladdin. Theatr Colwyn. A perfect fun-filled festive family treat!

Jan 3-5: Shen Yun. Liverpool Empire. Opening a portal to a civilization of enchanting beauty and enlightening iewisdom.

Jan 11: Some Guys Have all the Luck. Lyceum, Crewe. Celebrating the career of Rod Stewart.

Jan 13: Russian State Ballet of Siberia – Sleeping Beauty. Liverpool Empire. The classic story of love and innocence, mystery and magic.

Jan 13-14: Shen Yun. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Enchanting and enlightening! A whole new way to view the world!

Jan 16: The Rocket Man – A Tribute to Sir Elton John. Liverpool Empire. Tribute to multi-Grammy award-winning legend and superstar.

Jan 17: The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Regent, Stoke. Direct from London’s Lyric Theatre.

Jan 17: Liverpool Legends – In Conversation. Liverpool Empire. Phil Thompson, Danny Murphy and Bruce Grobbelaar.

Jan 17: Mr Blue Sky. The Brindley, Runcorn. ELO AGAIN are back with their stunning ‘Re-Discovery Tour’ celebrating the music of Jeff Lynne.

Jan 17: The Sounds of Simon. The Brindley (Studio). Runcorn. Tribute show.

Jan 17: The Russian State Ballet of Siberia – Sleeping Beauty. Grand Theatre, Blackpool.

Jan 17: UK Pink Floyd Experience 2020. Theatre Royal, St Helens. Tribute show. Jan 18: Believe – The Cher Songbook. Charter Theatre, Preston. Turn back time and celebrate the Goddess of Pop.

Jan 18: Sing-A-Long-The Greatest Showman. Liverpool Empire.

Jan 20-25: Once. Liverpool Empire. Broadway and West End hit musical love story with a bittersweet difference.

Jan 21: Ellen Kent’s La Bohème. Palace Theatre, Manchester. One of the most romantic operas ever written.

Jan 24-25: Murder on Mulholland Drive. Theatre Clwyd.

Jan 24: The Magic of Motown – Reach Out. The smash hit show returns recreating the sublime legendary musicianship that were the making of Motown.

Jan 24: Lennon Retrospective. The Brindley, Runcorn. A night of music from one of the world’s top songwriters.

Jan 25: The Christians. Brindley, Runcorn. Formed in Liverpool in 1986 The Christians went on to become one of the UK’s biggest soul bands.

Jan 25: Moscow City Ballet presents The Nutcracker. Palace Theatre, Manchester. Complete with live orchestra, breath-taking choreography and dazzling performances.

Jan 27-Feb 1: Frankenstein. Theatre Clwyd, Mold.

Jan 27-Feb 8: We Will Rock You. Palace Theatre, Manchester. The worldwide smash hit musical by Queen and Ben Elton returns to the UK.

Jan 28-Feb 1: Curtains. Liverpool Empire. It’s murder putting on a new musical – literally!

Jan 30: Roy Chubby Brown. The Brindley. Runcorn.

Jan 31: Library of Screams. The Brindley, Runcorn. Classic spine-tinglers from the golden age of horror are given a new lease of blood in this original stage chiller.

Jan 31: Showaddywaddy 2020. Theatre Royal, St Helens.

Jan 31: Joe Brown in Concert. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Premier rock ‘n’ roll legend Joe takes to the road to celebrate 60 years in the business.

Feb 2: Rhod Gilbert-The Book of John. Liverpool Empire.

Feb 2: You Win Again. Grand Theatre, Blackpool. Direct from London’s West End – Celebrating the Music of The Bee Gees.

Feb 6: Crooners. The Brindley, Runcorn. The music show bringing all your much-loved, big band hits to the stage.