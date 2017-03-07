PICTURED: From left, Andy Abernethy (Medicash), Jack O’Shaughnessy, Christian Anderson (Yellow House), Nex Jager, Joshua Burns, George McKane (Founder, Yellow House), Jonny Hesketh (Yellow House)

HUNDREDS of young people with mental health problems are to be given the chance to get involved in theatre and films.

Yellow House charity has set up a ‘ContenMent’ project that aims to improve the emotional wellbeing of young people from socially excluded and disadvantaged backgrounds across Merseyside.

Director Jonny Hesketh said: “Funding from Medicash’s charitable trust has given the programme a vital kickstart.

“We know that there is a huge demand for what we are providing. We are confident we will be able to make a huge difference to the lives of young people who need our help.”

Andy Abernethy, at Medicash, said: “Yellow House provides a friendly, safe and secure environment for young people to access life changing support and develop essential skills to enable them to overcome issues and thrive with confidence.

“The team’s innovative and practical approach will no doubt go a long way in transforming the futures of many youngsters and we are delighted to have been able to provide the funding to help get the project off the ground.”

Yellow House has been supporting young people on Merseyside for over 30 years.

Yellow House, tel 07712 716645

Medicash, tel 0151 702 0213

www.yellowhouse.info