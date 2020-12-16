A GLOBAL army of fundraisers swam, cycled, walked and ran nearly 200 miles for a charity helping people with long-term health conditions find meaningful work.

Supporters across Britain, Europe, North America, South America and Asia each covered 196 miles – the distance from London Bridge to the Eiffel Tower in Paris –in five days, making more than £75,000 for UK charity Astriid.

Astriid helps bridge the gap between people who have long-term conditions but wish to use their skills and experience in work, and the UK skills crisis – matching talented candidates with prospective employers.

The fund-raising effort raised three times Astriid’s £25,000 target.

Charity chief Steve Shutts said: “We were blown away. It has really shone a spotlight on the charity and this much-needed money will be used to support our over 1,000 candidates throughout the whole journey to finding meaningful employment. From reviewing their CV and preparing for interviews to identifying the right opportunities and connecting them with employers.”

“For those living with a long-term health condition, employment is about more than just wages. Working can provide routine, normality and promote a positive mental attitude.”

One of the fundraisers, Jill Sanger-Smith, from global cloud-based software company Salesforce, said: “I had personal experience of how chronic illness can negatively affect a person’s worth with my dad recently being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“It brought to life the vulnerability that Astriid members must feel and I know from my dad how important working and having a sense of purpose is.”