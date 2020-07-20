A HUGE thanks to singer songwriter Jennifer John and all her worldwide choir who sang their hearts out for All Together NOW!

Jennifer has just sent our charity a most welcome £760 towards the cost of our 15th ANNIVERSARY issue of All Together NOW! – which we are very much hoping will be back in circulation during September.

Jennifer said: “I’m really pleased that our singing will go some way towards making life a little easier for your amazing newspaper and the incredible work that the charity does.”

“It was a real pleasure to be able to help and I wish you well in everything you continue to do that supports those who need it most.”

Jennifer’s song, Love Sings, brought together almost 200 voices from all over the world, raising vital funds for this charity and the Toxteth-based community hub, The Florrie.

“I just want to bring people together,” she said, “and music, like sport, can do that. Love Sings has already brought together so many people from all different backgrounds and abilities, especially those who are unable to get out of their homes.

“I’m overwhelmed with the response I got, and piecing it all together was a challenge. But that’s all been down to my friends at Parr Street Studios and video production firm Zut Media.”

Born in the East End of London, Jennifer moved to Liverpool to study in 1983 at the age of 18, and has stayed.

“I really do believe in making a difference. When I first moved to Liverpool, I realised things I had taken for granted about being encouraged to become a singer.

“I met a lot of people I was blown away by, who didn’t consider themselves to be singers because they hadn’t been encouraged. It made me realise how lucky I was. I thought if I can encourage that in other people, they could get that sense of confidence too.

“Music is just a feel good. Whenever life’s difficult, musicians are often at the centre of making that change.

“There’s a lot of reasons that people need to be brought together right now.”

All Together NOW! editor Tom Dowling said: “We are absolutely delighted what Jennifer, the choir, Parr Street Studios and Zut Media have done for us. It’s a great video and really is a tremendous boost for us.

“So many readers have been disappointed that we have had to temporarily cease publishing our free newspaper. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before we’re back up and running.”

Love Sings video – www.jenniferjohnmusic.com/love-sings