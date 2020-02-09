HERB EXPERT: Jekka McVicar

HERE’S the chance for TEN readers to win their own herb garden seeds from the nursery of Jekka McVicar, Britain’s top herb grower and writer.

Jekka is an expert on the cultivation and use of herbs, based on her family-run farm at Avon, near Bristol, where she has established the UK’s first herbetum containing more than 400 culinary herbs.

We have ten prize packages to be won, each containing of five packets of Jekka’s herb seeds, one packet each of top-quality seeds of the finest varieties: Sweet basil; Parsley Moss Curled 2; Rocket Salad; Coriander; Dill.

The basil, rocket, coriander and dill all germinate readily in pots or borders, from late March under glass or early May.

The parsley – the latest moss curled strain – can be encouraged to germinate by pouring very hot water into the seed drills and sowing immediately. Any of the herbs can be grown in large pots on patios. Put them in the sunniest place and don’t overwater.

Jekka’s books have sold well over 1m copies. She regularly contributes to the BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine, BBC Good Food and the Guardian. She has also appeared on many television programmes, including the Great British Garden Revival and Mary Berry Cooks.

To enter the competition, answer this question: How many kinds of herb seed can be won in this competition?

email your entry with your name and address, stating where you picked up your copy of All Together NOW!, to competition@alltogethernow.org.uk Deadline: Friday March 27. Please insert HERB in the subject line.

For the full range of Jekka’s herbs, go to www.jekkas.com