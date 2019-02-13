BRIT FLOYD, the one of the world’s greatest Pink Floyd tribute shows, return to the North West with its most ambitious and best production yet – a very special 40th Anniversary retrospective of the band’s iconic rock opera, ‘The Wall’.

Released in November 1979, The Wall remains one of the biggest selling albums of all time, and an important moment in Rock music history.

The band will also perform classic gems from The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, Animals and The Division Bell plus lots more.

We have TWO PAIRS of tickets each for the shows at the Liverpool Arena (Thurs 28 February) and Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall (Friday 15 March).

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets all you have to do is answer the following question:

What year was The Wall released?

email your entry to: competition@alltogethernow.org.uk. Insert BRIT FLOYD in the subject line – and remember to tell us where you picked up your copy of All Together NOW!

Also please tell us if you would like to receive our FREE e-newsletter.

Deadlines:

Liverpool gig – Thurs 21 February

Bridgewater gig: Friday 8 March