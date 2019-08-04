Your chance to win this super Park Christmas hamper

PARK have teamed up again with All Together NOW! to give you the chance of winning one of their fantastic Christmas food hampers.

It’s the 11th successive year that the Birkenhead-based firm have run the competition, which is now one of our most popular and most looked forward to features.

The top of the range Empire hamper is worth £571.50 and is bursting with Christmas food and drink to keep even the biggest families fed over the festive period.

It’s filled with top brand confectionery, desserts, soft drinks, beers, wines, spirits, pasta, soups, vegetables, freezer foods and the finest quality meat.

Park CEO Ian O’Doherty said:

“We are delighted to be able to put up another top prize this year. The competition always attracts a huge entry and we are confident that this year’s will create even more excitement.”

For more than 50 years Park have been helping people with their high street vouchers and Christmas Savings schemes.

For more information about budgeting for Christmas, go to:

Closing date for the competition is Friday 8 November 2019

