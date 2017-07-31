PARK have teamed up again with All Together NOW! to make this Christmas very special for one lucky reader.

This is your chance to win Park’s top-of-the-range Empire hamper, worth £549 – and it will be all yours if your name is first out of the hat in our super prize draw.

It’s the SEVENTH successive year that Park has donated their monster hamper, which contains a huge range of Christmas food and drink to keep even the biggest family fed over the festive period.

Park CEO Chris Houghton said:

“Our previous competitions in All Together NOW have all been extremely popular. We are confident that this one will attract even more interest.”

The draw takes place at noon on Friday November 10.

