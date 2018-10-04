FOLLOWING last year’s highly successful UK tour, Alex Thomas is back with his spectacular Live on Mars tribute to David Bowie.

And we have TWO pairs of tickets to give away for his Liverpool and Manchester gigs.

Featuring the electrifying vocals and uncanny likeness of the iconic pop hero, Alex Thomas, with a hand picked world-class band, covers Bowie’s 50 year back-catalogue from Space Oddity (1969) to Let’s Dance (1983) and everything in between.

Live on Mars lands at Manchester’s Bridgewater Hall on Sunday 18 November, followed the next day at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall.

To win a pair of tickets just tell us the decade Bowie launched his career.

Email your answer to comepetition@alltogethernow.org.uk

Please insert BOWIE in the subject line – and remember to include your full address and telephone number, indicate your preferred venue, and tell us where you picked up your copy of All Together NOW!

Deadline: Friday 9 November.

Here is a promo video montage of the show: