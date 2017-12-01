TOP astrologer RUSSELL GRANT looks at what the stars have for YOU . . .

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th

Don’t make any impulsive decisions at the beginning of December or a close relationship could suffer. On the 3rd, the Full Moon will bring disappointing news about an official matter. Unexpected expenses and bigger than normal bills could throw you off balance. Befriending an official be helpful; if you’re polite to everyone you speak to, you’re more likely to get the assistance you want. You’ll have a chance to expand your horizons at the middle of the month. This is a terrific time to go on an overseas trip, carry out some old world traditions or take up a challenging course of study. The New Moon on the 18th is perfect for showcasing your expertise. Publishing an article or giving a workshop will be very successful. The second half of the month will improve your career prospects. Being ready to accept a new demanding role and you will be surprised by the results. By the time Christmas arrives, you’ll feel a tremendous sense of accomplishment.

Home and family should be your primary focus in early January. The Full Moon on the 2nd gives you a lovely opportunity to wrap up a property deal, attend a reunion or resolve a relative’s problem. Adopt a low profile during the first half of the month. Spending time out of the spotlight will give you a chance to rest and recuperate from all the holiday festivities that occupied your attention in December. On the 17th, the New Moon presents an exciting career opportunity. Work involving art, luxury goods or cosmetics would be a potential packed career direction. You’ll enjoy working for a company that has an element of glamour to it. Upgrading your professional wardrobe is strongly advised. A tasteful Libra will teach you which fashions look best on you. A Lunar Eclipse on the 31st brings the end to a creative project, allowing you to go on a trip you’ve been longing to take.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

Tension at work can take its toll on your health in the opening days of the month. Try practicing relaxation techniques to keep stress at bay. The Full Moon on the 3rd will drive home the fact you are not being properly compensated for all the work you do. Joining a professional organisation will help you find the lucrative job opportunities you want. At the middle of the month, you’ll enjoy some intimate moments with the one you love. Take this opportunity to go on a relaxing minibreak together. On the 18th, the New Moon will mark a windfall of some kind. Working hard to produce a cash cushion will put you on the road to a more comfortable financial position. The second half of the month will challenge you to go for a promotion. There are a range of possibilities open to you so check them all out and choose the one you feel most at ease with. Indulge your love of luxury at Christmas. A sumptuous gift is sure to put a smile on your face.

The opening days of the month will find you catching up on mundane chores like paperwork, phone calls and errands. Use the power of the Full Moon on the 2nd to tie up some loose ends. If you’ve had difficulty with contract negotiations, you’ll be able to finally come to an agreement on this pivotal date. The New Moon on the 17th invites you to expand your horizons in some exciting way. The opportunity to teach, write or travel for money will fall into your lap. Take this opportunity to add some impressive experience to your CV. On the 31st, a Lunar Eclipse will bring unexpected changes to your home life. Whether you have to find a new residence or need to make room for a relative in your living space, take heart. This transition will have tremendous financial benefits for you. Take this opportunity to make a deposit or open a savings account.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

Trying to force friends and lovers together will not work at the start of the month. Let relationships develop naturally, and if necessary separated one from the other. On the 3rd, the Full Moon will bring an embarrassing mistake to light. Instead of trying to sweep this error under the carpet, admit it and offer a sincere apology. People will give you a second chance if you admit the error of your ways. A dynamic business or romantic partner will help you realise a cherished dream at the middle of the month. Accept their generous offer of help. The New Moon on the 18th could mark the announcement of an engagement or wedding. Celebrate in high style with friends and family. The second half of December will put a crimp in your budget. Making your resources stretch as far as possible will help you though this pinch. Christmas will be a loving time; take this opportunity to give a heartfelt, sincere and romantic message to your amour.

An impressive cheque will arrive on or around the 2nd, courtesy of an enriching Full Moon. Take advantage of the New Year sales. You’ll find great bargains on luxury merchandise. This is also a good time to visit the salon, get a spa treatment and splash out on some status symbols. An intimate relationship could take flower on the 17th, thanks to the New Moon. It may be impossible to resist the charm of a potential partner who is tasteful, intelligent and gracious. Are you already in a relationship? Your amour will receive a raise or inheritance, increasing your own financial fortune. This would be a good time to make some upgrades to your home or start a retirement fund. The Lunar Eclipse on the 31st will prompt you to adopt a healthier outlook. The influence of an optimistic teacher will be very strong. You may be inspired to write, teach or travel.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

An authority figure’s erratic behaviour will make you angry at the beginning of December. The Full Moon on the 3rd will bring some troubling information to light that prompts you to look for a new job. Fortunately, you’ll be able to land a position with an international company with a worldwide perspective on the future. This position will seem more like play than work. At the middle of the month, you’ll be given an exciting opportunity to acquire advanced technical skills. Mastering this knowledge could lead to an impressive promotion. On the 18th, the New Moon will inspire you to start a health regimen. Improving your diet, exercise and sleep routines will make you look and feel much better. The second half of the month will prompt a loved one to make a personal sacrifice on your behalf. Be sure to show your appreciation. Christmas will be a cosy affair, spent with the people who are nearest and dearest to your heart.

The spotlight will be trained firmly on you during the opening days of January. The Full Moon on the 2nd is great for showcasing your talent and finishing an important chapter to your life. If you’ve felt like you’ve been giving everything you have and getting little in return, this is your chance to rectify the matter. Do something nice for yourself. Take some time off work, indulge in some sensual pleasures and put your needs first. By the time the New Moon arrives on the 17th, you’ll be ready to forge a partnership with someone you greatly respect. Joining forces with a creative person will make you feel like you can move mountains. On the 31st, a Lunar Eclipse will give you the courage to walk away from an arrangement that feels more like work than play. Finding a lucrative job that appeals to your artistic side is a strong possibility.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

A romantic partner’s thoughtless behaviour will cause offense in your social circle. It’s time to reflect on whether you want to stay with someone who can be so hurtful. On the 3rd, the Full Moon will prompt you to defend a loyal friend who has stood by you for years. You’ll feel much better after taking an ethical stance. The middle of the month finds you pouring all your energy into a stimulating creative project. Exercising your imagination will be a welcome distraction from a romantic disappointment. The New Moon on the 18th is ideal for going on a fun vacation. Fulfilling your sense of adventure will give you an attractive glow that is impossible to resist. The second half of December will find you taking better care of your health. Christmas affords a welcome opportunity to indulge your love of luxury. Choose an outfit that makes you feel positively regal and enjoy a sumptuous festive get together.

The Full Moon on the 2nd brings an end to a period of seclusion. Coming out of your shell will be refreshing. Don’t be surprised if you meet someone special on one of your first times back on the social scene. You’ll have to be the aggressor, since the object of your affection is very shy. Are you already in a romantic relationship? Do something special for your amour. A thoughtful gift or loving gesture will make the first half January highly passionate. The New Moon on the 17th is great for starting a new job or health regime. You’ll be more determined than ever to make success of a demanding routine. Set small, manageable targets over an achievable time. Each time you reach a goal, give yourself a small reward. The Lunar Eclipse on the 31st marks the end of a role you’ve outgrown. Take this opportunity to make a fresh start. Taking up a creative hobby will be extremely rewarding.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

Trying to fix a broken relationship with expensive gifts in the early days of the month will be an exercise in futility. The Full Moon on the 3rd will prompt you to have a difficult discussion with a business or romantic partner. Parting ways will be painful, but best for all concerned over time. Your kind, compassionate attitude will pave the way for a better union with someone else. At the middle of December, you’ll be able to seal a property deal quite quickly. Buying or selling a house or flat will pave the way for long term financial security. You can get fantastic terms on a bank loan around the 18th, courtesy of the New Moon. During the second half of December, you’ll be challenged to develop your creative talent. Studying with a master craftsman will allow you to polish your natural abilities to a diamond like brilliance. Christmas will be wonderfully romantic; give your amour a beautiful token of your lasting affection.

The opening days of January will be highly sociable, thanks to a Full Moon on the 2nd. Attending a family party could put you on an exciting path. If a relative offers to introduce you to one of their friends, be agreeable and gracious. This meeting will have a transformative effect on your personal life. On the 17th, the New Moon will mark the beginning of a passionate relationship. If you were on the fence about getting involved in a serious relationship, all your doubts will disappear at this time. Do you already have a partner? It will feel like you’re enjoying a second honeymoon during the middle of January. The Lunar Eclipse on the 31st brings hidden creative abilities to light. If you feel an urge to put your creative plans and insights into practice you will have to rearrange some present priorities to make more time for this pursuit. There is more to life than work and responsibility. Fill your free time with art, music and books.

LIBRA (September24th-October23rd)

Trying to push someone into making a decision is bound to backfire in early December. It’s better to make a strategic retreat than press your point. On the 3rd, the Full Moon will put an added strain on a romantic relationship. If you part ways with your amour, try to stay friends. Although you might not have worked well as partners, you still have a lot to offer each other. The middle of the month finds you teaming up with somebody who is unlike anyone you’ve ever partnered with before. Their upbeat attitude will bring fun and adventure to your life. The New Moon on the 18th sets the scene for excellent news about a creative idea or project. This will be a great time to sign with an agent or publisher. The second half of the month brings heavy household responsibilities. You may invite a relative or friend to live with you while they recover from an illness or professional setback. Christmas will be cosy, comfortable and reassuring.

On the 2nd, the Full Moon will find you accepting a promotion or award for a job well done. This accolade will pave the way for a more creative line of work. If you’ve always wanted a career in the arts, now is the time to make the transition. Is your current profession devoted to a particular creative medium? You’ll be able to transition into an equally stimulating form of expression. The New Moon on the 17th is ideal for buying a home, relocating to another town or starting a family. Cultivating a rewarding personal life should be your first priority. If you have a relative who wants to take a risk, give them your full encouragement. You may not realise it, but your opinion means a great deal to this family member. As January comes to a close, the Lunar Eclipse on the 31st could help you realise a dream you’ve held since childhood.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

You’ll have to keep your thoughts and feelings to yourself at the start of the month. Expressing yourself could result in a job loss or even a health problem The Full Moon on the 3rd will prompt you to break off a financial arrangement that no longer works for you. Supporting an irresponsible relative is no longer an option; they’ll have to fend for themselves. Standing up for your own interests will be liberating. At long last, you’ll have the funds to do as you please. Taking a vacation or delving into a creative project is strongly advised. Your income will get a big boost in the middle of the month, when you’re rewarded for having some essential skills. On the 18th, the New Moon will give you a chance to launch a project that is close to your heart. Christmas will prompt you to have a meaningful conversation with a relative. It’s time to get an important issue off your chest.

The Full Moon on the 2nd marks the conclusion of an exciting growth period for you. If you’re not returning from a business trip, you might finish a paper or take a test that results in a diploma. Alternatively, you could finish a writing project that earns fame and acclaim. No matter what your achievement in early January, it will set off a chain of celebrations. Have fun; you’ve earned it. On the 17th, the New Moon will inspire you to take up a hobby or sport. Balancing responsibilities with fun pursuits will cultivate energy and optimism. As the month draws to a close, a Lunar Eclipse will mark the end of a public role. After fulfilling your final responsibilities, you’ll be able to take a well-deserved holiday. This trip will cost a little more money than expected. Don’t worry. The memories you create will be more precious than gold.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

Your demanding social schedule will drain your energy at the beginning of December. On the 3rd, a good friend or romantic partner will give you an ultimatum. Unless you slow down, your relationship will come to an abrupt end. Things will improve by the middle of the month, as long as you stop insisting on going out all the time. Take this opportunity to enjoy quality time with the person closest to your heart. The New Moon on the 18th will inspire you to change your look in some way. This is the best time of the entire year to update your hairstyle or add fashionable items to your wardrobe. The second half of the month will prompt you to be more responsible with money. Save up to buy quality merchandise instead of cheap items that will quickly break or wear out. Christmas will be a meaningful season spent with the people you love most in the world.

The opening days of January will be lucrative for you, thanks to an enriching Full Moon on the 2nd. You could receive an insurance refund, legal settlement or royalty payment that allows you to fund a dream project. Starting a charity, making a film and going on a spiritual pilgrimage are among the possibilities. The New Moon on the 17th further increases your financial fortune, thanks to a handsome job offer. This well-paid position will allow you to supply the public with goods and services that make life much more pleasant. On the 31st, a Lunar Eclipse could mark the end of a prolonged period of study. Getting a license, degree or diploma will give you a greater measure of freedom. Taking a prolonged trip will be a great way to celebrate your newfound freedom. It will be so much fun to go out and enjoy yourself without worrying about tests, papers and reading assignments.

CAPRICORN (December22nd-January20th)

Influences and individuals at work will begin to get on your nerves in the early days of December. By the 3rd, you may decide to move on to greener pastures, when the Full Moon causes your work performance to be unfairly criticised. Fortunately, you have plenty of friends who will rally round to defend you. Let them help you find a creatively rewarding role. By the middle of the month, you could be working successfully from home. Escaping an arduous commute and office politics will improve your health. The New Moon on the 18th will prompt you to delve into the spiritual side of life. Putting less emphasis on money and status will deepen your appreciation of life. The second half of the month will invite you to take on a new challenge. You’ll have a chance to achieve expert status in your desired field. Presiding over a big Christmas celebration will give you great happiness. You’ll love bringing friends and family together in a spirit of harmony.

The Full Moon on the 2nd brings a partnership matter to a satisfying conclusion for everyone involved. Whether you tie the knot, finish a creative collaboration or conclude a work assignment is immaterial. The important thing is you will have benefitted from the support and encouragement of a talented person who only wants the best for you. By the time the New Moon rises on the 17th, you’ll be ready to make a profound change to your personal life. Changing your hairstyle, undergoing a cosmetic procedure or assuming a different role will attract favourable attention. The Lunar Eclipse on the 31st marks an improvement in your financial situation. A romantic or business partnership will put more money in your bank account. Take this opportunity to sneak away to a private hideaway. Getting some time away from the demands of work and family will be therapeutic. Stay away from social media during this relaxing interlude.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

An angry outburst will be a cause for regret at the beginning of the month. Bite your tongue whenever you feel your blood starting to boil. On the 3rd, the Full Moon will throw a spanner in the works of your schedule, forcing you to cancel a fun outing. Coming to an absent minded friend’s rescue has become tedious. It’s time to set some healthier boundaries with this inconsiderate person. Be sure to attend a festive occasion at the middle of the month. Wear a stylish, eye catching outfit that makes you feel fabulous; you’ll create quite a stir. The New Moon on the 18th is ideal for joining a study group. You’ll enjoy talking about your favourite subject with fellow enthusiasts. The second half of December will prompt you to adopt a lower profile. Spending more time on solitary pursuits will be rewarding. Christmas could turn into a quiet affair, spent only with your nearest and dearest friends.

Finishing a big job on the 2nd will cause you to breathe a sigh of relief. When the Full Moon rises on the 2nd, you’ll feel a sense of accomplishment that is positively empowering. Take this opportunity to set a lofty new goal. Launching an art project or going on a spiritual journey will be a handsome reward for all the hard work you’ve done over the past few weeks. The New Moon on the 17th will find you taking a more low key approach to life. Solitary pursuits like reading, writing and communing with nature will keep life in proper perspective. Instead of yearning for fame and acclaim, you’ll be happy to spend a quiet evening with your nearest and dearest. On the 31st, a Lunar Eclipse will bring the end of a partnership. Once you aren’t responsible for someone else, you’ll be able to pursue a cherished dream. Go for it.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

An unexpected expense could upset your equilibrium at the start of December. Take a deep breath and summon up all your inventiveness. An imaginative solution to your problem could arrive on the 3rd, courtesy of the Full Moon. Instead of maintaining an expensive lifestyle, you may decide to move to a neighbourhood full of undeveloped potential. Reducing your housing costs will give you more opportunities to enjoy the activities you love, like going to concerts, plays and movies. An exciting career opportunity will make your eyes sparkle with excitement at the middle of the month. Not only will the position be prestigious, but the money might be much more than you expected. The New Moon on the 18th will find you travelling for business. Visiting a country you’ve never seen before will be stimulating. You’ll be able to sign a new client on this eventful journey. During the second half of December, you’ll rub elbows with a variety of impressive executives, even over Christmas and into the New Year.

The Full Moon on the 2nd gets 2018 off to a highly romantic start. If you’ve been dating someone special, you may decide to get engaged or married. Are you single? You could meet someone special in the opening days of the year. Both of you will share a deep desire to create a loving bond that lasts a lifetime. On the 17th, the New Moon will prompt you to join a group, team or organisation that furthers your dreams in some way. There is power in numbers during the middle of the month. Whenever you encounter an obstacle, ask friends for help. They’ll be happy to lend whatever assistance they can. The final day of the month finds you rising up the ladder to success. After successfully completing a job, the Lunar Eclipse will attract a professional opportunity that makes your heart sing. Work involving publishing, travel or education will be especially enjoyable.