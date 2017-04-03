TOP astrologer looks at what’s in store for you during April and May . . .

ARIES March 21st – April 20th

You’ll be working hard to improve your financial situation at the start of the month. Demanding a raise, increasing your fees and applying for a better paid job are all possibilities. Keep your receipts, as it will be necessary to return an expensive item that doesn’t come up to expectations or is badly damaged. The Full Moon on the 11th will cause a power struggle in a close relationship. Beware of assuming a dictatorial attitude with your romantic or business partner. Hosting a gathering will lift your spirits at Easter; you’ll enjoy serving as Master of Ceremonies. Your employer will become less demanding during the second half of April, allowing you to catch up on household or family responsibilities. On the 26th, you’ll see a big improvement in your income. Having more money will give you more time for relaxing activities. It would be a good idea to take a solitary vacation by the sea. You’ll welcome this opportunity to reconnect with your spiritual side.

You should consider putting a stalled plan back into motion at the beginning of May. Promoting an idea or pressing an agenda will result in a raise or a better paid position. The Full Moon on the 10th draws you close to someone with a powerful personality. Letting down your guard with this charismatic individual will be empowering. Two heads are definitely better than one at this exciting time. Toward the middle of the month, you’ll get a chance to sign a contract or enter into a business agreement. If you’re not satisfied with the initial terms, lobby for better ones. Your powers of persuasion are strong. On the 25th, you’ll get good news about a romantic or business prospect. You’ll have to fight to get more time away from work. Although your employer’s need for you is pleasing in its own way, it’s better to pour most of your energy into personal relationships as June draws near.

TAURUS April 21st – May 21st

It will be easy to command attention throughout April. Take this opportunity to promote your agenda and increase demands. Your powers of persuasion will be very strong, making it difficult to refuse any of your requests. After being provided with new information, you’ll revise some opinions about current events. Be prepared to apologise for any confusion you have caused. On the 11th, the Full Moon will create strain at work. Mixing your personal and professional lives will cause a great deal of unhappiness. If you feel you want to ask a colleague for a date you should think again. Easter brings a lovely opportunity to socialise with caring people who bring out the best in you. Expenses will increase during the second half of the month, despite your best efforts to economise. Launching a self-improvement programme will be successful on the 26th, thanks to an empowering New Moon. Turn over a new leaf.

Surrounding yourself with creative people is a good idea during the opening days of the month. Take this opportunity to develop an intriguing idea that’s been tugging at your subconscious for the past few weeks. If you play your cards right, you’ll be able to travel overseas. Experiencing a different culture will inspire you. On the 10th, the Full Moon will assist you in wrapping up a partnership matter. Signing papers, submitting work or fulfilling the last part of an obligation will be liberating. Don’t be surprised if you’re offered a very different role once this arrangement is finished. Toward the middle of the month, it will be much easier to get an audience for your ideas. Take this opportunity to go on a job interview, ask for a date or submit your work for review. The New Moon on the 25th attracts an exciting moneymaking opportunity. Be totally forthcoming with any prospective employer.

GEMINI May 22nd – June 21st

You’ll get help from an undisclosed friend at the beginning of April. Don’t question your luck when you receive a big windfall. Instead, give thanks for it by making a donation to your favourite charity. Dealing with a bureaucratic issue will be more frustrating than usual during the first half of the month. If you can postpone this business until May, do so. The Full Moon on the 11th could make you realise that a troubled romantic relationship isn’t worth your time or your energy. Alternatively, the results of a creative project could be disappointing. Friends will be helpful around Easter, when you need an added measure of support to deal with a legal matter. Push an important personal project during the second half of the month, even if it means working around a stubborn authority figure. The New Moon on the 26th offers a welcome opportunity to rest, relax and recuperate from your labours. Head for a private retreat.

The first days of the month will find you working behind the scenes for an extremely creative person. Put your assumptions aside for the sake of absorbing new information. Look, listen and learn. The Full Moon on the 10th will finally begin to show results from a health regimen. Give yourself a handsome reward for strengthening your system. Resist the temptation to get pushy with an authority figure at the middle of the month. Be a team player instead. The second half of May could find you steering a friendship into romantic waters. If you’ve already got a steady partner, encourage them to pursue a lifelong dream. On the 25th, the New Moon will inspire you to adopt a new look. Changing your style, splashing out on clothes or even undergoing a cosmetic procedure could underscore your natural good looks. The final days of the month will find you in the arms of an adoring admirer.

CANCER June 22nd – July 23rd

Working with a partner will help you make a cherished dream come true in the opening days of April. Don’t let pessimistic relatives and colleagues break your stride. A friend from your past will try to reconnect with you; recalling old times will jog some forgotten memories. The Full Moon on the 11th could bring a tense family situation to a head. It may be time to find a healthier living situation. Travel may be on the agenda around Easter. This would be a good time to go on a spiritual pilgrimage. Assuming more responsibility in a close partnership will be empowering during the second half of the month. This is a great opportunity to show how effectively you can take charge of events. On the 26th, a sociable New Moon will draw you out of your shell. It’s a great time to attend or host a gathering. Splash out on an eye catching outfit. You’ll have a great time playing the host or hostess with the mostest.

The early days of May could potentially bring impressive career breakthroughs. You’ll finally get the attention of someone who can increase your budget or green light a plan. Working with a partner will be the way forward during the first half of the month. Don’t be afraid to challenge your colleagues when you feel strongly about an issue. News of a birth, engagement or marriage will arrive on the 10th, when the Full Moon sets off a string of festivities. The second half of the month will find you very busy at work. Taking an original approach to your duties will win the attention of those who can give you a career boost. The New Moon on the 25th finds you moving into a more spiritual dimension. Devoting more time to solitary activities will cultivate contentment as May turns into June. When you start feeling stressed, head for a quiet haven where you can hear yourself think. Slowly but surely, your muscles will unclench.

LEO July 24th – August 23rd

A career opportunity that seems tailor-made for you will become available. Do everything in your power to land this position. Update your CV, gather a list of references and put together impressive samples of your work. You may have to go for several interviews before getting an official offer. On the 11th, the Full Moon will bring some upsetting news. It may be necessary to change your dietary and exercise habits. At first, these changes will be difficult to undergo. Be patient and persistent. You’ll attract lots of admiring glances at an Easter gathering. Be sure to wear something eye catching that will turn heads. Pay careful attention to your body’s signals during the second half of the month. If an old ache or pain resurfaces, make a date with your doctor. The New Moon on the 26th will put you squarely in the spotlight, where you belong. You could assume a political office or be given an impressive promotion.

Taking on a more prominent role will be rewarding. There will be many perks associated with this position and you should take full advantage of them. On the 10th, the Full Moon will give you a chance to wrap up a property matter. Buying or selling property will be profitable. This is also a good time to new place or sign a lease. At the middle of the month, you should attend as many parties and casual get togethers as possible. Talking with friends and meeting new people will give the intellectual stimulation you crave. On the 25th, the New Moon will inspire you to pursue a lifelong dream. With the help of a relative or neighbour, you will gain access to the resources you need to succeed. The final days of the month are ideal for assuming new job responsibilities. The more skills you acquire, the greater your value will be to your employer.

VIRGO August 24th – September 23rd

The beginning of April is a good time to make some travel plans. It would be wonderful to visit a country that has fascinated you since childhood. A legal matter could hit a snag during the first half of the month. Be ready to revisit some issues you had thought were resolved. On the 11th, the Full Moon will create financial strain. It may be time to talk with a loved one or child who has expensive tastes. Easter will bring a welcome opportunity to spend quality time with your favourite friends and relatives. An old flame will try to make their way back into your life during the second half of the month. Think carefully whether or not you want to get involved with them the second time around especially if there was a good reason you broke up in the first place. The New Moon on the 26th is ideal for expanding your horizons. Seize this opportunity to put yourself on a steep learning curve.

At the start of the month, you’ll feel a powerful, potent connection with someone close to your heart. This is a great time to ask someone for a date or plan a luxurious outing for the one you love. If you’re asked to go on an important business trip, accept. Getting paid to see the world will be highly enjoyable and great for your career prospects. The Full Moon on the 10th will find you passing a test, graduating from a course or relocating to a fun neighbourhood. Toward the middle of the month, you’ll get a chance to move up the ladder of success. Don’t be afraid of the competition. You’ll easily outperform your rivals. The New Moon on the 25th will put you squarely in the spotlight. Take this opportunity to show off your abilities, make a presentation or go on a job interview. As May draws to a close, you’ll be torn between professional and personal responsibilities. Err on the side of family.

LIBRA September 24th – October 23rd

Passion suffuses an intimate relationship in the early days of the month. If you’re single, you could meet someone special at a business meeting or professional association. Go over financial statements with a fine toothed comb during the first half of the month. Report unusual activity or unrecognised charges as soon as possible. The Full Moon on the 11th will force you to defend our reputation to a meddling relative. Stop letting a controlling family member influence your decisions. A big windfall will come your way at Easter, allowing you to put a down payment on a home or car. Your household will undergo big changes during the second half of the month making it a good time to launch repairs or modernise your home in one way or another. On the 26th, you’ll get a chance to create long term financial security. Make out a will, take out an insurance policy or start a retirement fund.

The opening days of May will make it much easier to work with a partner. Take this opportunity to sort out misunderstandings or misconceptions and build a plan for moving forward. Big improvements will occur on the domestic front; use the first half of the month to launch repairs and rearrange rooms. On the 10th, the Full Moon will bring a boost to your bank balance. Spend it on furniture, artwork or appliances. This is your big chance to create a home that uplifts and inspires you. Toward the middle of the month, you’ll find yourself facing off with someone who insists on always taking the lead. It’s important to assert yourself instead of getting pushed aside. The New Moon on the 25th invites you to expand your horizons. Going on an overseas trip, starting a writing project or attending an advanced professional course will be extremely stimulating. Push yourself harder than usual as June approaches.

SCORPIO October 24th – November 22nd

A partner is encouraging you to make a bold move. Thanks to their support, you’ll be taking decisions and moving forward at a rate you never dreamt possible. You’ll have to revisit an old issue with a business or romantic partner. Resist the temptation to sweep a relapse under the carpet. On the 11th, an embarrassing secret will come to light. Be ready to do some damage control at this stressful time. News of an engagement, marriage or pregnancy could be announced near Easter, setting off a round of celebrations. The second half of April will prompt you to change your thinking on a local matter. Apologise to someone whose opinions you once scorned. The New Moon on the 26th could mark the beginning of a fruitful business partnership or passionate romance. This alliance will cause your creative juices to flow freely. Take this opportunity to revisit a creative project you abandoned some time ago.

May begins with an astral emphasis on all health enhancing ideas and strategies. Taking up a fitness regimen, changing your diet and getting more sleep will increase your stamina. Encouragement from an attractive person will prompt you to work even harder and dramatically improve your health. The Full Moon on the 10th will put you squarely in the spotlight. Take this opportunity to promote your agenda or showcase your creative work. The second half of the month is best spent with an intimate partner. Working together will result in some dramatic breakthroughs. On the 25th, the New Moon brings a financial windfall in the form of an inheritance, insurance refund or royalty payment. Spend this money on a spiritual pilgrimage you’ve been yearning to take. Visiting a place known for its beauty and culture will give you a new lease on life. You’ll start seeing possibilities where you once only saw brick walls.

SAGITTARIUS November 23rd – December 21st

Working on a commission or freelance basis could pay off nicely at the beginning of the month. You’ll easily outperform the competition at this stimulating time. If you’re unemployed, you could find work with an employer you used to work for a long time ago. On the 11th, the Full Moon will cause arguments among friends. As much as you hate to do so, you will have to take sides. The days surrounding Easter will be perfect for enjoying domestic pursuits. It’s a positive time to enjoy comfort food with your nearest and dearest. Do your best to conserve your financial resources during the second half of April. Make your cash stretch as far as it can possibly go. On the 26th, the New Moon will prompt you to hold a far reaching lifestyle check. Improving your diet, exercise and sleep regimens will yield impressive results. Breaking a bad habit will be liberating; get professional help if you need it.

The start of May makes it easier to finalise arrangements for an upcoming vacation. The delays and snags that held you back will magically disappear. Your home life will be rewarding during the first half of the month. Spend as much time in your domestic comfort zone as possible; it will help you cope with stress from public life. The Full Moon on the 10th brings the end to a period of seclusion. You’ll welcome the chance to make more money. Check out opportunities involving sports, entertainment and leisure in general. Getting involved in a serious romance is possible during the second half of May. There may be a big age difference between you and your amour. On the 25th, the New Moon will prompt you to enter into a serious partnership. Although you’ve always prized your independence, you’ll feel very comfortable working as a team with someone who is cultured, polite and artistic.

CAPRICORN December 22nd – January 20th

Your powerful magnetism attracts many admirers at the beginning of April. If you’re single, you’ll enjoy playing the dating game. Do you have a partner? It will feel like you’re enjoying a second honeymoon with your amour. It may become necessary to revise a creative project several times during the first half of the month. Be patient and stay focused on doing the best job you can. The Full Moon on the 11th will find you facing off with an oppressive authority figure. You may decide it’s time to leave a position that has become too stressful to bear. A loving message from someone special will make your spirits soar at Easter. During the second half of the month, you should make adjustments to a self-improvement programme that is sapping your energy. On the 26th, the New Moon will prompt you to take a financial or emotional risk. This gamble will pay off handsomely.

It will be easier to smooth out and defrost family relationships at the beginning of May. Getting a loan or signing refinance papers are other possibilities at this stage. On the 10th, the Full Moon will allow you to finish a group project. Those you work with will be so impressed by your work that they’ll give you even more room to take the initiative and make unilateral decisions. Don’t discuss the details of your private life in mixed company toward the middle of the month. It’s best to be discreet, especially with colleagues. Try not to neglect your family during the second half of your month, even if exciting career opportunities beckon. Be sure to attend a game, recital or performance. The New Moon on the 25th marks a job offer that sounds too good to be true. Accept it anyway; this will put you on a positive professional path. Don’t let friends discourage you from going in an unconventional direction. Break out of your shell.

AQUARIUS January 21st – February 19th

Home improvements will make daily life much easier; use the early days of April to make repairs or upgrade the kitchen or bathroom. A property matter will hit some snags during the first half of the month. Take delays, mechanical breakdowns and misunderstandings in your stride. It will be much easier to straighten things out when you are calm and focused. On the 11th, the Full Moon will cause arguments about religion, politics and culture to erupt. Instead of adding fuel to the fire, listen carefully to all points of view. Reconnect with friends and family at Easter. The second half of April will find you doing battle with a bureaucratic institution. A change in policy will create tremendous inconvenience to you. If an agency refuses to stick to its original agreement, you may want to contact the media. The New Moon on the 26th is perfect for buying or selling a piece of property.

Working from home will be genuinely pleasant and productive in the early days of the month. It’s much easier to develop ideas when you’re in familiar surroundings. The Full Moon on the 10th will bring about a changing of the guard at work. When an executive leaves, you’ll feel able to take over their duties with ease. At the middle of the month, you could travel for pleasure. If you’re single, you could meet someone special on this journey. Do you have a partner? It will feel like you’re having a second honeymoon. Good news about a lifelong dream will arrive during the second half of May. Take a bold risk of some kind. On the 25th, the New Moon will attract opportunities for love, romance and adventure. Take a break from your work to have some fun. Head for a private retreat as May winds to a close. You’ll really need and enjoy the seclusion.

PISCES February 20th – March 20th

Joining a professional or creative organisation will be empowering in the early days of April and set a trend for times to come. There is strength in numbers at this pivotal time. Double check the address field before hitting the ‘send’ button on emails. Misdirected messages can cause tremendous problems during the first half of the month. The Full Moon on the 11th will bring an unexpected expense. You’ll have to juggle the budget to accommodate your financial obligations. Use your considerable charm to talk your way into a great job around Easter. The second half of the month will see some big changes to your social network. It may be time to purge some people from your Facebook feed. On the 26th, the New Moon will give you a chance to acquire some valuable skills. Learning how to make furniture or repair equipment will give you a great feeling of satisfaction. If you play your cards right, you may even be able to use this knowledge to increase your income.

In the opening days of May, finances will flow more freely. It will be a relief to have more income at your disposal. Being with a group that is happy to share ideas and discuss theories and prospective projects will set your brain buzzing with new initiatives. You’ll enjoy picking the brains of people who share your artistic, cultural and political interests. On the 10th, the Full Moon will be a time when legal and official matters can be wrapped up and put to bed. It will be a relief to have a case decided in your favour. Home improvement jobs will go smoothly toward the middle of the month. Upgrading a kitchen or bathroom will greatly improve the value of your investment. If you don’t own your home, approach a lending institution for money; you’ll get terrific terms. The New Moon on the 25th could find you relocating. Moving into a beautiful place near lots of cultural diversions would be your best option.