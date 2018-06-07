TOP astrologer RUSSELL GRANT takes a look at what summer has in store for you …

ARIES (March 21st-April 20th)

The New Moon on the 13th invites you to make a sales pitch, begin a social media campaign or start a writing project. At times, you’ll become muddled. When this happens, step away from your work and keep busy with routine chores. After an hour or two, a breakthrough will occur. Before going public, make sure you show your work to a person whose opinion you trust. They’ll alert you to potential problems. Instead of clinging stubbornly to your original version, be willing to tweak it. The more user-friendly your work is, the more successful it will be. It’s possible you’ll leave one job for another on the 28th, when the Full Moon marks a turning point in your career. Accepting a position with heavy responsibilities will work well for you. These considerable duties would make many people crumble, but not you. Your peers and superiors alike will admire your hard work, tenacity and strong leadership ability.

July sees things begin to change on the home front. You won’t be fond of many of these transformations. It may be necessary to relocate for work. You might have to take a loss on a property sale. It’s even possible you will have to downsize to a smaller place, simply as a cost cutting measure. Don’t worry too much what others will think of this change. The important thing is to remain positive and look for ways to turn this lemon into a brimming pitcher of lemonade. A group collaboration will come to a rapid conclusion on the 27th. That’s when a Lunar Eclipse makes you free to pursue a solo project. As soon as you fulfil your obligations to the team, get started on this personal plan. It will quickly bring you to a higher level of achievement. You’re ready for success on your own terms.

TAURUS (April 21st-May 21st)

A fresh moneymaking opportunity will arrive on the 13th, courtesy of the New Moon. You will enjoy the work involved, but your colleagues will be less than impressive. Your hard work and diligence will be seen as a threat. Instead of trying to win the approval of the group, remain true to your style. Your employer will reward your diligence with plum assignments. Soon, you’ll be able to leave a lacklustre department for a more successful one. The Full Moon on the 28th will find you collecting a degree or certificate. Alternatively, you could have a piece of written work published. You’ve been working hard to acquire expert knowledge. Reaching your goal is cause for celebration. Once the party is over, you’ll have to go straight back to work. Although you will long for more down time, it will be gratifying to secure a job so soon after you’ve established your mastery.

July’s Solar Eclipse on the 13th makes it difficult to operate as part of a team. Although you have good ideas, louder members of the group will discount your suggestions. Trying to be heard will be an exercise in futility. Instead of raising your voice, retreat to a quiet corner. Let everybody else battle things out. Conserve your energy for more rewarding activities, like creative projects and romantic relationships. On the 27th, the Lunar Eclipse marks a career high point. Being promoted to another department will be a huge feather in your cap. Get ready for your close up. If you’ve been unemployed, that situation will end. You’ll be given a job with lots of room for growth. Don’t be afraid to put your ambition on display. When your superiors understand that you are eager to move ahead, they’ll give you every opportunity to do so. Your calm diligence will be greatly appreciated.

GEMINI (May 22nd-June 21st)

You’re ready to make a fresh start, but don’t make any changes that will compromise your professional prospects. Getting a radical hairstyle or adopting a fashionable and stylish look could put you out of the running for an impressive job. It may be better to adopt a temporary change that can be easily abandoned when it’s time for work. Although you hate being held hostage by conservative attitudes, it’s better than being out of a job. On the 28th, your deepest feelings will come out in the open. It will no longer be possible to hide your passion, anger or resentment. If you’ve developed a crush on someone special, confess. Are you upset at someone who has dumped their responsibilities on your shoulders? Put your foot down. Coming clean will relieve a great deal of stress that has been building. It’s also possible that a car or appliance will break down. Choose a replacement that has a reputation for being well built.

Your financial security will be undermined on July 13th, due to a jarring Solar Eclipse. It may be necessary to pay a legal fee, make an alimony payment or buy out a business partner. You’ll be a little alarmed by your resulting bank balance, but try to stay calm. By being extra resourceful, you’ll eventually recoup this loss and move on to bigger and better things. The Lunar Eclipse on the 27th may find you returning from an extended trip. Wrapping up the terms of a legal matter is another possibility. As soon as you conclude this business, you’ll be able to explore greener pastures. Burn off your excess energy with a fitness program. The more physically active you are, the easier it will be to face the challenges ahead. Venturing into unknown territory will be refreshing. You’re tired of being held hostage by an old, outmoded arrangement.

CANCER (June 22nd-July 23rd)

On the 13th, you’ll feel the urge to rest, relax and recuperate from a busy social season. Before you get too comfortable, you will have to attend to a legal or business matter. Giving a court deposition or going on an overseas trip for work will keep you busy towards the middle of June. Once you’ve crossed this big responsibility off your list, you’ll be able to take a break from the action. The Full Moon on the 28th brings a partnership or contract to completion. After fulfilling your responsibilities, you might be pressured to keep this arrangement going. Be ready to break away, even at the risk of looking callous. Bigger and better opportunities await you. You’re tired of waiting on a hypercritical person who is never satisfied with your efforts. Working for appreciative people who value your efforts will give your confidence a big boost. Say your goodbyes and take the first step to a more rewarding future.

July sees a personal project getting off the ground but it will be difficult on the 13th. That’s when a Solar Eclipse puts strain on your personal life. Your best friend, romantic partner or even a professional contact does not want to change the status quo. You’re eager to explore new territory. This will create a tug of war that is emotionally exhausting. It may be necessary to decide what you want more: Your relationship or your dream. Trust your gut; it has never steered you wrong. On the 27th, the Lunar Eclipse concludes a financial struggle. Money from an inheritance, legal settlement or insurance refund will finally land in your account, causing you to breathe a sigh of relief. Use this windfall to pay off some bills. Getting out of debt will liberate you to pursue more rewarding projects. You might be able to leave an oppressive job for one that offers lots more creative fulfilment.

LEO (July 24th-August 23rd)

A cutting-edge collaboration will be more challenging than expected on the 13th, due to a tense New Moon. There won’t be enough money in the budget to do this project justice. As a result, the team will start squabbling. If someone tries pinning the blame on you for this failure, fight back. You can’t afford to have this shoddy work palmed off on you. If you meet a charming person at a party in mid-June, think twice about giving your personal information to them. You don’t want to become victim to somebody who preys on strangers for money, influence and status. The Full Moon on the 28th prompts you to reconsider how you are using your time, money and energy. Being more resourceful will help you meet increased personal and professional responsibilities at the end of June. If you feel tired and anxious, scale back your schedule and get your rest. Don’t push your body past the breaking point.

On July 13th, the Solar Eclipse will bring an embarrassing secret to light. A jealous colleague will try making trouble for you. If you’ve been caught posting a tasteless remark or bending the rules, issue an immediate and sincere apology. Don’t just say you are sorry if you offended anyone. Claim responsibility for your actions and vow to change your ways. It will take time for people to trust you again, so be patient. The Lunar Eclipse on the 27th brings an end to a partnership that has run its course. Going solo will be scary but stimulating. Take this opportunity to explore a new lifestyle, hobby or belief system. When you pour your energy into activities and beliefs that resonate with your spirit, you’ll feel as if you have been reborn. Friends and family may find certain choices strange, but don’t worry. This is your life; stop seeking outside approval.

VIRGO (August 24th-September 23rd)

A career opportunity on the 13th isn’t all that it is cracked up to be. The New Moon is urging you to make a job change, but there will be hidden elements to this job that are very unpleasant. Working for someone who isn’t sure what they want will be maddening. It’s better to hold out for a boss who has an impressive track record. If you’re put in charge of a division that lacks adequate funding, you should avoid making grandiose promises. Be truthful about what you can accomplish with such a limited budget. On the 28th, the Full Moon will mark a turning point in a romance or creative project. You might decide this relationship or venture is just too much trouble. The last thing you want is to be stuck in a situation where you’re doing all the giving without receiving anything in return. Raise your standards at the end of the month.

You’ll feel like a duck out of water on July 13th. That’s when a Solar Eclipse will put you in a group that utterly confounds you. Not only will you disagree with virtually all their beliefs, but you’ll also find their attitudes offensive. Instead of trying to convert everyone to your point of view, pretend you are a spy. Listening carefully to their logic will help you understand what motivates them. Knowing what to say to get members to do your bidding will be helpful. On the 27th, a Lunar Eclipse will bring an end to a health regime or work assignment. It will feel strange leaving this familiar routine behind. Instead of wading slowly into a new way of life, you’ll be forced to adopt these changes immediately. Being forced to think on your feet will be a welcome challenge for you. Instead of overanalysing your options, you’ll have to make instinctive choices.

LIBRA (September 24th-October 23rd)

An opportunity to travel, publish or teach will arrive on or around the 13th, thanks to an adventurous New Moon. There will be strings attached to this opportunity, so beware. Hidden expenses, additional responsibilities or inflated promises will make you regret your decision. Instead of dwelling on your disappointment, try making the best of a bad situation. This experience will enrich your horizons, but only after it has tested your patience multiple times. The Full Moon on the 28th creates drama on the family front. A stern relative may discourage your plans to become more independent. Instead of letting this family member break your spirit, renew your resolve. Moving into your own place or becoming romantically involved with someone they dislike will be empowering. You’re tired of winning other people’s approval at the expense of your own happiness. Stand up for what you want, even at the risk of having a quarrel.

A professional offer on July 13th is not as rosy as it appears. The Solar Eclipse will force you to choose between having a rewarding public and professional life. If you take this job, you’ll have little opportunity to spend time with friends and family. All your energy will be channelled into pleasing a boss who is on a power trip. You’re better off passing up this opportunity and waiting for one that affords a better work/life balance. The Lunar Eclipse on the 27th marks a turning point in a romantic relationship or creative project. If you’re seeing someone special, you could get engaged or married. Are you footloose and fancy free? Favourable publicity about your work will lead to a series of lucrative commissions. July ends on a high note. Remember this if you’re feeling discouraged by a stressful work situation. What seems like a loss now could become a victory later in the year.

SCORPIO (October 24th-November 22nd)

An investment opportunity arriving at mid-June is too good to be true. The New Moon will tempt you to back this exciting venture on the 13th, but all is not what it seems. You’re dealing with someone who talks a good game but has nothing to show for their claims. After doing some research into their background, you’ll decide it’s better to keep your hard-earned cash in the bank. Advise friends and family to stay away from this manipulator, too. On the 28th, the Full Moon will prompt you to say what you see. Confront someone who is taking advantage of their position. You’re the only one brave enough to challenge their abusive behaviour. If you remain silent, lots of vulnerable people will be hurt by their actions. Notifying the media can lend extra weight to your warnings. The last thing people like this want is negative publicity. Call their bluff.

July’s Solar Eclipse on the 13th will make you feel like you’re out of your depth. If you’re asked to do work that is beyond the scope of your knowledge, ask for help. Admitting your ignorance and deferring to those with more experience will earn people’s respect. You’re in a terrible situation. Nobody blames you for it. The only way you can tarnish your reputation is by pretending to know what you’re doing. On the 27th, a Lunar Eclipse brings unexpected closure to a family problem. You’ll breathe a sigh of relief when care is found for an elderly relative or a new school is discovered for a struggling child. Once this matter is settled, you’ll be able to improve your living situation. Finding a new place to live or making some home improvements will give you forward momentum. It will be a relief to resume your personal life.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23rd-December 21st)

On the 13th, the New Moon will tempt you to enter into a business or romantic relationship. Don’t jump into anything too quickly. Your feelings are muddled and with good reason. You’re dealing with someone who blows hot and cold. Trying to anticipate their reactions will be a waste of valuable energy. Hold out for someone who says what they mean and means what they say. The Full Moon on the 28th brings a nice little boost to your bank balance, but you’ll have to spend it on some expensive necessities. Take this opportunity to replace kitchen appliances or computer equipment. Alternatively, you might have to buy a car. Such a purchase may be boring, but it’s essential to your day to day operations. If you don’t have reliable equipment, you’ll lose the lucrative work assignments you desire. Postpone luxury purchases for another time and meet practical needs instead. Even a dreamer like you needs a secure base from which to launch bold ideas.

A powerful physical attraction will create financial strain on the July 13th. The Solar Eclipse will make you restless. Resist the temptation to buy someone’s affection. It’s also important to stay true to your moral code. Trying to impress somebody by assuming a cavalier attitude will cause problems later. You shouldn’t have to put on an act to win a person’s heart. The Lunar Eclipse on the 27th will cause someone to render their final decision. Once you get the news, you’ll be able to move forward with a plan of action. Starting a blog, posting a video or launching a promotional campaign is strongly advised. You have an original way of expressing yourself. This attracts a wide audience. People are looking for a public speaker with a fresh approach. You’re not afraid to defy expectations and send shock waves through the audience. Soon, everybody will be buzzing about the zany new social media superstar.

CAPRICORN (December 22nd-January 20th)

Starting work on a project will be cause for alarm in mid-June. Someone who isn’t clear how this work will be performed will give conflicting instructions on the 13th, due to a deceptive New Moon. It will take a great deal of time and energy to sort out your priorities and form a plan of action. With a great deal of patience and persistence, you’ll figure everything out. Don’t let the head of this operation take credit for your hard work. Your colleagues will rally around you, insisting you are put in charge of future operations. The Full Moon on the 28th will invite you to do something special for yourself. Instead of putting other people’s needs first, you should enjoy a spa treatment, holiday or afternoon nap. If anyone dares accuse you of being lazy, be prepared to set the record straight. You’re tired working around the clock while everyone else has fun.

July’s Solar Eclipse on the 13th will prompt you to pay more attention to a close relationship. Expecting your best friend, romantic partner or someone you work with to follow orders will create deep resentment. Be more attentive. Stop insisting on taking the lead. By playing the part of a helpful assistant, you’ll pave the way for a happier, healthier union. If you’ve been in a committed relationship that no longer works, it may be time to part ways. This breakup will be painful but cathartic. A source of income will come to an end on the 27th, due to a Lunar Eclipse. Once this job finishes, you’ll be able to land a bigger and better opportunity. Don’t be afraid to apply for a position in the hi-tech industry. Alternatively, you could find work involving air travel, broadcasting or lab research. You’ll face some stiff competition for this spot, but don’t worry. Your application will stand out from the crowd.

AQUARIUS (January 21st-February 19th)

The New Moon on the 13th opens the door to a passionate relationship. Beware of trying to buy someone’s affection. If this relationship is meant to be, your amour will be satisfied with you on any terms. You deserve to be loved for who you are, not for your purchasing power. If you’re already in a relationship, an argument over an ethical matter will break out. It’s time to decide whether you can stay with someone whose values are radically opposed to yours. On the 28th, you will be challenged to let go of an old grudge. This doesn’t mean you have to forgive someone who performed a terrible injustice. It does mean you must train yourself to release your anger and resentment over this issue. Stop dwelling on this betrayal and set your sights on the future. The sooner you make a fresh start, the happier you will be.

A health regime will get off to a rocky start, due to July’s stressful Solar Eclipse on the 13th. A new medication could make you feel queasy. An exercise programme could result in a sprain or strain. If a doctor’s suggestions are wreaking havoc, let them know. They might propose an alternative treatment. Are you unhappy with the level of attention you’re receiving? Get a second opinion. It’s important to work with a health professional whom you respect. The Lunar Eclipse on the 27th puts you in the spotlight. Breaking off a relationship will put you in line for a much better arrangement. You’re no longer willing to compromise with pushy people professionally. Going solo will allow you to turn a good idea into a great one. Take this opportunity to start a business, change your lifestyle or alter your appearance. When one door closes, another will open.

PISCES (February 20th-March 20th)

Finding a place to live will be more challenging than expected. The New Moon on the 13th invites you to lower your expectations about living spaces. You can have two of three options: Cheap, well-located and luxurious. Getting all three is impossible. The sooner you accept this inconvenient truth, the easier it will be to find a spot to rest your head. The Full Moon on the 28th could cause you to break away from a group that no longer meets your needs. An influential member will be personally insulted by this defection, but it can’t be helped. Remaining part of this organisation will compromise your reputation. Take a stand and assert what you truly believe. You’ll be lonely at first, but this will be better than feeling like a hypocrite. Soon, many other members of the group will follow your lead. There is something rotten in Denmark. Exit stage left.

News of an engagement, marriage or pregnancy will come as a shock on July 13th. That’s when a Solar Eclipse turns your world upside down. Your whole life is going to change. This change will make you resentful. In some ways, you’ll feel like you’ve lost your best friend. Instead of letting your hurt feelings simmer, find an outlet for them. Working on a creative project or joining a club will be a welcome distraction in mid-July. The Lunar Eclipse on the 27th brings an end to a period of deception. Once you discover someone’s true character, you’ll be able to make better decisions. Someone who has been trying to convert you to their belief system should be told to back off. You’re very respectful when discussing spiritual matters, but don’t like it when you’re pressured to change your convictions. If this pest continues with their sales pitch, break off the relationship or file a complaint.