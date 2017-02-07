TOP astrologer RUSSELL GRANT looks at what the stars have in store for you . . .

ARIES March 21st – April 20th

Your charisma will be burning brightly at the start of the month. Take this opportunity to enhance your appearance. Getting a makeover, updating your hairstyle or splashing out on some new outfits would be a good plan. A person from your past will try to reconnect with you; consider carefully whether you want to take up where you left off. On February 11th, a Lunar Eclipse could mark the satisfying end of a group association. The conclusion of this matter will leave you free to devote more time to a close relationship. Two heads will be definitely better than one during this highly romantic month. Getting engaged or married on Valentine’s Day is a distinct possibility. If you’re already in a committed relationship, take this opportunity to celebrate in style with your amour. On the 26th, a Solar Eclipse could trigger a powerful dream. Your subconscious is trying to send you a message; pay careful attention.

Try not to make unfair demands on your nearest and dearest in early March. Temperamental behaviour could drive a wedge between you and your best friend, romantic partner or business partner. You’ll spend a little more money than usual during the first half of the month, possibly to replace some broken technical equipment. On the 12th, the Full Moon will help you wrap up a work assignment, paving the way for a possible promotion. Get ready to step into the spotlight. If you’ve been contemplating a makeover, schedule one for the 28th, when the New Moon will help you find a style that enhances your best assets. You’ll have difficulty balancing your personal and professional lives at the end of the month. No matter how much you ask for understanding, your partner will be irritated by all the time you spend at work. They won’t be gracious about the sacrifices you’re making to climb the ladder to success.

TAURUS April 21st – May 21st

Take time out of your busy schedule during early February to enjoy the activities you love most. Instead of attending every party that comes along, think about staying in for a few nights every week. This will restore your spirits and put a spring in your step. The Lunar Eclipse on February 11th will bring the end of a professional role. After this milestone, you’ll go on to more creative assignments, which will appeal to your artistic nature. On Valentine’s Day, you’ll have a passionate encounter that deepens your commitment to a lover. Making things official would bring a welcome sense of stability and security to your life. If you’ve already exchanged vows, you or your partner could get a fabulous career opportunity that improves your lifestyle. The Solar Eclipse on 26th is perfect for attending a social occasion; you’ll meet some interesting people at this gathering. A lifelong friendship could take root in February.

Overindulging in food and drink will be give you cause for regret at the start of March. Practice moderation or you could experience physical challenges. If you’re preoccupied with a past disappointment, find healthy ways to lift your spirits. Working on creative projects will be the best thing for you. Take a trip to the craft store and stock up on supplies. The Full Moon on the 12th marks an exciting turning point in your love life making this a good time to get engaged or married. If you’re in a serious relationship, your amour might give you a lavish token of their appreciation. An unexpected expense will arise during the second half of March; resist the temptation to borrow money from a friend. On the 28th, the New Moon could land you a lucrative opportunity that allows you to repay a debt. Don’t discuss this assignment at your regular job; it’s best to keep it under wraps.

GEMINI May 22nd – June 21st

Why not host a gathering or get together at the beginning of February. This will be a great time to bring friends, family and neighbours together under one roof. A romantic interest from your past will reconnect with you during the first half of the month; this could be your chance to redeem a damaged relationship. On the 11th, a Lunar Eclipse will bring the successful conclusion to a legal matter. At long last, you’ll be able to return to a creative project you had to put on hold. Valentine’s Day will bring some exciting news about an engagement or marriage; prepare for a big celebration. A Solar Eclipse on the 26th will attract a remarkable professional opportunity. Your chance to embark on an intellectually stimulating career. Being paid handsomely to bring beauty to the world will be the answer to a prayer. There will be a compassionate element to this work that is highly rewarding.

At the start of the month, friends will try to pressure you to do something irresponsible with your hard earned cash. Keep your money safe in the bank, where it will be protected from chancers and opportunists. If you’re single, a friendship could turn romantic when someone you’ve known for years will make a move on you. Relocating to a different neighbourhood is a possibility on the 12th, due to a supportive Full Moon. Although you’ll enjoy living in a more cosmopolitan area, it will take time for a good friend or romantic partner to get used to this shift. Toward the middle of the month, your social life will be abuzz with excitement. Go to as many parties and casual get togethers as possible. You’ll enjoy mixing and mingling with a wide variety of people. The New Moon on the 28th will mark the beginning of a group association that is very stimulating. Join a book club or volunteer organisation.

CANCER June 22nd – July 23rd

You’ll make a fabulous impression at work in the early days of the month. Take this opportunity to make a presentation or sales pitch that is close to your heart. People will be very receptive to your ideas at this time. A family reunion could take place during the first half of February; this will be a good time to reconnect with people who love you unconditionally. A Lunar Eclipse on the 11th may deliver a big windfall to your bank account. This money will help you pay off a bill and achieve the financial freedom you’ve always wanted. Once you satisfy your debts, get into the habit of putting money aside each month. The Solar Eclipse on the 26th may usher in a period of travel that will be tremendously enlightening. Update your passport, invest in some good luggage and prepare to see the world.

An erratic boss or manager will put too many demands on you in the early days of March. Don’t be too quick to agree to overtime. Your family need you close to home. By standing up for your rights, you’ll earn the respect of your superiors. You might even be given a surprise promotion. You’ll make great career strides after yielding impressive results with a tight budget. The Full Moon on the 12th could find you graduating from a class or making some other kind of step forward professionally. Someone who is impressed by your work will offer to form a partnership with you. If you’re put in charge of a group, don’t bother copying the competition. The secret to your success will be offering unique products and services. On the 28th, you’ll be given an exciting career opportunity. Your personal life will suffer in the early stages of your new job. Your loved ones will have to become more self-reliant.

LEO July 24th – August 23rd

Travel and adventure will colour your world in the early part of February. Take this opportunity to enjoy a trip you’ve been dreaming about for years. Good news will come your way during the first half of the month; a disappointing decision could be overturned. On the 11th, a Lunar Eclipse could mark the successful conclusion of a course of study. You could graduate with honours or receive a scholarship for further academic work. Valentine’s Day could be very special. You may be celebrating with someone who is much older or younger than you. Alternatively, news of a pregnancy or adoption could be announced at this special time. A Solar Eclipse on the 26th will bring passion and intimacy to your life. Let down your defences with someone who has proven their love. A close relationship will have a trans-formative effect on you. Your partner will help you break a bad habit or embark on a healthier lifestyle.

It’s difficult finding an opportunity to use your expertise. Instead of holding out for the perfect job, it will probably be best to accept some part time or temporary work in early March. With a little patience and persistence, you’ll find the sort of position you are looking for. It’s simply a matter of making the right connections. Money from an inheritance, insurance refund or legal settlement will help tide you over during the first half of the month. A big pay cheque could arrive near the 12th, when the Full Moon ensures you are handsomely paid for a job well done. Don’t let a loved one pressure you into buying something you can’t afford in the middle of the month. It’s important to conserve your cash at this time. On the 28th, the New Moon will attract an opportunity to travel, study or both. This is a great time to apply to an academic program that is possibly located overseas.

VIRGO August 24th – September 23rd

A passionate relationship will spice up your life in early February. This is a wonderful time to embark on a romance. If you’ve been looking for work, you could get a chance to join a former employer during the first half of the month. This experience will be enriching, both financially and emotionally. Pay close attention to the days surrounding the 11th, when a Lunar Eclipse will bring an end to a steady job, opening up even better opportunities for you. Valentine’s Day will bring some stability to your domestic life. Moving in with your partner or putting a down payment on a home are distinct possibilities. On the 26th, a Solar Eclipse will start a new chapter in your personal life. Getting engaged or married will pave the way for a happy, fruitful future. If you’re already in a committed partnership, your other half will get a fantastic promotion that dramatically improves your standard of living.

Throwing money at a problem will not be an instant fix. You will need to have a difficult conversation with someone close to you in early March. Finding new ways to save money is critical to the health of your relationship. If you’re single, stop trying to buy people’s affection. You deserve to be with someone who loves you for your personality, not your bank account. Be compassionate and encouraging to those you love. By tempering your criticisms with kindness, your bond will grow stronger than ever. The Full Moon on the 12th will find you reaping the benefits of a self-improvement program. Splash out on a new outfit, tablet computer or smart phone; you’ve earned a reward. A brilliant idea for an invention could occur to you in the middle of the month. On the 28th, the New Moon will mark a fresh beginning in a relationship. Let down your defences with someone who has proven their loyalty.

LIBRA September 24th – October 23rd

Love, romance and friendship will be your top priority in the opening days of February. This would be a wonderful time to get engaged or married. If you’re already in a committed partnership, you may exchange roles with your amour. Allowing your other half to take the lead will give you more time for the creative activities you enjoy. A Lunar Eclipse on the 11th will allow you to put the finishing touches to a creative project. Submitting this work for review could lead to fame and acclaim. Valentine’s Day could be especially stimulating. If you’re single, someone will ask you on a date. This will be the beginning of a passionate romance. Toward the end of February, a Solar Eclipse may attract a thrilling job offer. Getting paid to express your imagination will make you glow with happiness. People may ask if you’ve been to a spa. This is also a good time to launch a health enhancing programme.

You’ve been enjoying being in the spotlight, but this has made a close friend rather jealous. An angry outburst could occur at the beginning of March, making you worried about the future of this relationship. Try imagining what this situation must be like for your loved one. A little care and compassion will go a long way. On the 12th, the Full Moon will bring important information to light. At long last, you’ll be able to address an important family matter or wrap up a property deal. A demanding relative’s behaviour will create problems in your personal life. Be ready to defend your best friend or romantic partner to your kin. The New Moon on the 28th is excellent for signing an agreement, embarking on a relationship or hiring a professional. Don’t lend money to a loved one at the end of the month or you will regret it. You don’t want to feed someone’s bad habit.

SCORPIO October 24th – November 22nd

Devote yourself to work that you truly enjoy at the beginning of February. A labour of love will fill you with new vigour and enthusiasm. You may be so busy that you’ll adopt a lower profile during the first half of the month. On the 11th, a Lunar Eclipse will find you wrapping up a real estate deal or family matter. Finishing this business will give you more time to enjoy solitary pursuits. It will almost be a relief to put some distance between you and your nearest and dearest. You could get a fabulous gift on Valentine’s Day. A lavish token of your partner’s love and affection will be a delightful surprise. On the 26th, a Solar Eclipse will usher in a highly romantic phase. This is a wonderful time to go on a fairy tale vacation. You and your lover will have a wonderful time kissing, cuddling and gazing into each other’s eyes.

Work will be erratic at the start of the month. Costly outings with friends won’t be an option. Do everything in your power to conserve your resources during the first half of March. Trust the advice of your best friend, romantic partner or business associate. With their encouragement, you can get out of this financial slump. A group project will come to a successful conclusion on the 12th, thanks to a supportive Full Moon. Employment prospects will dramatically improve after this; you could land a job with terrific benefits. The New Moon on the 28th could mark the first day of an exciting new role. Your ability to think on your feet will serve you well in this position. It will be a relief to escape the boring routines that have dogged you at previous companies. Working with unusual situations and offbeat people will bring out the best in you.

SAGITTARIUS November 23rd – December 21st

If you’re looking for love, you will find it in the early part of the month. Don’t be surprised if you meet someone special at a sporting event or some other type of outdoor competition. It’s even possible an old friendship could take a romantic turn. A Lunar Eclipse on the 11th will bring the successful conclusion to a course of study. Your newly acquired expert status will open doors for you. Valentine’s Day could prompt you to make a serious commitment. If you already have a partner, a special outing will feel like you’re falling in love with each other all over again. On the 26th, a Solar Eclipse will give you a chance to find your dream home. You’ll be able to negotiate a remarkable deal for a beautiful piece of property. Use your powers of persuasion to work wonders with a lending institution. A generous relative could be about to offer you the money for a down payment.

Friends probably won’t approve of a romantic relationship at the beginning of March. Being torn between these two spheres will be difficult. Be good to yourself during this stressful time. Brisk exercise will help you relieve tension, even if it’s taking a fast walk in your lunch hour. The Full Moon on the 12th will mark an exciting staging post in your career. Don’t be surprised if you’re given a rise, promotion or both. Landing a new job is another possibility during the middle of the month. Your love life will heat up near the 28th, thanks to an energising New Moon. You’ll have to make the first move on the object of your affection. If you’re already in a relationship buy your amour a token of your appreciation. Choose something geared toward their tastes, not yours. If you don’t have any good ideas, ask their best friend for advice.

CAPRICORN December 22nd – January 20th

Home is where the heart is in early February. Take this opportunity to attend a family reunion or to entertain relatives in your own home. A job offer from a former employer may arrive during the first half of the month. You’ll be enthusiastically welcomed back into the fold. On the 11th, a Lunar Eclipse will bring an end to a moneymaking venture, leaving you free to accept other potential packed opportunities. Your professional star will be on the rise. As the month winds down, you’ll get some surprising news about a creative venture. You may be asked to edit a newsletter, write an article or teach a class. This assignment will give you a great deal of intellectual stimulation and emotional fulfilment. Your dry sense of humour will be a big hit with your audience. It’s possible you’ll also use social media as a way to spread your message.

Throwing your weight around will be a big mistake in the early days of March. Having a reputation for honesty, fairness and generosity will open more doors than pulling power plays. Dealing with some serious business for a family member will be helpful during the first half of the month. Your tenacity will help you cut through the red tape of a big bureaucracy and officialdom. Near the 12th, the Full Moon could mark a legal decision being given in your favour. This will strengthen your position and give you a greater measure of control over your personal life decisions. Go out and celebrate this victory with your nearest and dearest. Domestic life will be especially rewarding toward the middle of the month. The New Moon on the 28th would be a perfect time to make some home improvements or buy a piece of property. There will be money available for some beautiful fixtures or furnishings.

AQUARIUS January 21st – February 19th

Acquiring a new skill will be lots of fun at the beginning of February. You’ll enjoy being with people with upbeat energy and they’ll admire your inventive approach to learning. It’s possible you’ll get a chance to return to a place you’ve always loved during the first half of the month. Be ready to travel on a moment’s notice. A Lunar Eclipse on the 11th will prompt you to look at things from a different point of view. This fresh beginning will help you discover hidden talents. Valentine’s Day promises to be a special time, prompting you and your partner to pursue a cherished dream. If you’re single, you may decide to steer a friendship into romantic waters. The Solar Eclipse on the 26th marks a significant moneymaking opportunity. Starting your own business or moving to a new company will greatly increase your standard of living. Splash out on a few of life’s little luxuries; you’ve earned them.

Angry words will be exchanged on social media. Think twice before posting a sarcastic remark on Facebook or Twitter. You don’t want a bad joke or a thoughtless comment to undermine your reputation. A home repair project will be completed faster than you expect during the first half of March. By the 12th, the Full Moon could send a nice windfall. If you have a business or romantic partner, they’ll get a pay rise that greatly improves your standard of living. Alternatively, you could receive an inheritance, tax refund or royalty payment. Use this money to take a relaxing vacation. You’re long overdue for a break. The New Moon on the 28th may prompt a passionate declaration of love. It’s a great time to propose, get engaged or exchange marriage vows. Do you already have a partner? Taking a mini-break will be a wonderful opportunity to reconnect. Escaping the pressures of home will allow you to fully focus on each other.

PISCES February 20th – March 20th

More money for luxuries will become available in the opening days of the month. In addition to the cash you earn, you’ll get an unexpected windfall in the form of an inheritance, legal settlement or royalty payment. Use the cash to put a down payment on a home or car. A Lunar Eclipse on the 11th will bring an end to a period of seclusion. You’ll be able to enter the dating scene or reconnect with an attentive romantic partner at this time. Valentine’s Day could be especially sweet, highlighting your professional achievements. All the work you have done in secret will be acknowledged and celebrated. Give yourself a pat on the back and a great big treat. A Solar Eclipse on the 26th ushers in an exciting new beginning for you. Embarking on a different lifestyle, adopting a new look and assuming a fresh role are all possibilities. Dream big during this fateful period, when wishes can come true.

At the beginning of March, unexpected expenses could come thick and fast. Money will be tight and there won’t be many opportunities to enjoy creature comforts. Professional demands will be significant. If you play your cards right, you could negotiate a pay rise. The Full Moon on the 12th will signal a turning point in a relationship. You may decide to move in with a lover or even a good friend. Getting engaged or married is another possibility. If you already have a serious partner, you can realise a goal you’ve both had since the early days of your courtship. Work assignments will be more plentiful during the second half of the month; you’ll be able to build up your savings account again. The New Moon on the 28th will give you a chance to earn a steady salary from artistic efforts. You’ll enjoy getting paid to create beautiful things for others.