PUBLIC voting is now open for the Steve Morgan Foundation’s Entrepreneur Awards after a host of excellent entries were whittled down into shortlists by the charity’s trustees.

Over 100 entries were received across the five different categories, making for a tough task to draw up the shortlists, with the respective winners and runners-up now to be decided by a combination of further assessment from the trustees and online voting.

“We have had some fantastic applications from charities and not-for-profit organisations,” said Jane Harris, Director of Regional Funding.

“The trustees had a very tough task to draw up the shortlists and it will probably be even more difficult to choose the winners and runners-up, which is why it will be nice to have a helping hand, with the online voting making up 25% of the overall points.

“The winners and runners-up will be announced at our next charity conference at Carden Park on September 13, sure to be another really positive day sharing all those stories of innovation and good practice which makes our supported charities so special.”

Online voting is now open in the following four categories, for which the winners will receive £5,000 and two runners-up £1,000 each:

Best Entrepreneurial Charity or Social Enterprise

Charity or Social Enterprise making Greatest Local Impact

Charity or Social Enterprise Changing Young Lives

Charity or Social Enterprise with Best Volunteer Team

The fifth category winner for Best Overall Individual Contribution to Charity will be decided at the judges’ discretion, with a winner’s prize of £5,000.

This year’s awards are a revised version of the successful Entrepreneur Awards previously organised by the Steve Morgan Foundation on an annual basis between 2008 and 2012.

It was from attending last year’s inaugural charity conference at Carden Park that Chairman of the Foundation Steve Morgan, inspired by so many examples of innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, decided to bring the Awards back for this year.

Steve, pictured, said: “The high standard of the applications has confirmed our view that there is a huge amount of dedication, creativity and innovation taking place within the Third Sector, and even those charities who haven’t made our shortlists should feel very proud of the work that they are doing to change the lives of people in their communities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who took the time to make an application and congratulate those who have made the shortlists as we move into the next stage of the judging process.”

People can now vote for their favoured charity in each category from the below nominations by clicking this link – https://www.tfaforms.com/4735053

Voting will remain open until midnight on Sunday, July 21.

Best Entrepreneurial Charity or Social Enterprise

Cheshire Down’s Syndrome Support Group

Chester and District Federation of the Blind

Emmaus Merseyside

Liverpool 6 Community Association

RainbowBiz CIC

Charity or Social Enterprise making Greatest Local Impact

Imagine If Trust

Neo Community

The Parr Sports & Community Centre

The Port Grocery CIC

St Leonard’s Youth & Community Centre

Charity or Social Enterprise Changing Young Lives

Liverpool Lighthouse

Passion for Learning CIO

Priority Youth Project

Stick ’n’ Step

Youth Shedz Ltd

Charity or Social Enterprise with Best Volunteer Team.

Clwyd Special Riding Centre

Home Start Southport & Formby

Innovate Volunteering CIC

The Open Door Centre

St Leonard’s Youth & Community Centre