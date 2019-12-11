DISABILITY CHAMPION: Tim Fallowfield

ONE of Sainsbury’s senior directors received a top award for his commitment to including disabled people in the workforce.

Tim Fallowfield, company secretary and director of corporate services, was voted Disability-Smart Senior Champion at the annual Business Disability Forum’s awards.

Diane Lightfoot, CEO, Business Disability Forum, said: “These awards celebrate success, but we hope they will do much more than that. By sharing best practice, we want to show what can be done and what should be done.

“One in five people are disabled, so it makes business sense for everyone to make disability inclusion a priority.”

The awards were supported by Barclays and co-hosted by Paralympian Stef Reid.

Disability-Smart Senior Champion Award

Winner: Tim Fallowfield, Company Secretary and Director of Corporate Services, Sainsbury’s

Disability-Smart Design Award

Winner: Herbal Essences for a design that makes it easier for visually impaired consumers to distinguish its shampoo and conditioner products through the sense of touch. The judges commented on the beautiful, yet simple design, which uses tactile indentations to help differentiate between the products.

Highly commended: Disabled Sailors Association for designing and building accessible yachts and dinghies, which could be sailed and lived on by wheelchair users without help. The judges commented on the stunning design of the RoRoCat which allows wheelchair users to fully participate in the sailing experience.

Disability-Smart Workplace Experience Award

Winner: MI5. The DBS RAST team won for their ongoing work in a tough environment. The team offers advice to employees, line managers and HR colleagues on workplace adjustments and other disability related matters.

Disability-Smart Influencer Award

Winner: BBC for their Neurodiversity initiative, BBC Cape (Creating a Positive Environment). The initiative has created positive change at the BBC for people with Neurodivergent conditions such as Autism, Dyslexia, Dyspraxia, Tourette’s and ADHD by removing barriers in the workplace and enabling neurodivergent individuals the opportunities to follow career ambitions and achieve their potential. The judges felt that the team at the BBC, led by Leena Haque and Sean Gilroy, shone a light for a hitherto underserved community.

Disability-Smart Technology for All Award

Winner: Dubai Police for creating the World’s first smart police station free from human interaction. The technology allows disabled people (and indeed everyone) to interact with the police service in a discreet and accessible way. Judges commented on the invaluable role played by the technology, in a culture where people might not want to be seen to be visiting or being visited by the police.

Disability-Smart Customer Service Award

Winner: Edinburgh Printmakers for creating a fully accessible arts venue. Judges felt that the organisation had pulled out all the stops, including moving to a new premises, in order to make themselves more accessible. Judges were impressed by the efforts and ambition of a small organisation.

Disability-Smart Communications & Marketing Campaign Award

Winner: Microsoft for their Tech that Empowers Everyone Campaign in collaboration with the John Lewis Partnership and The Guardian Newspaper. Microsoft won for the sheer range and impact of their campaign.

Highly Commended: Busy Life Ltd for its Diversity Designs™ campaign, for everyone who runs. Judges felt its range of clothing embraces and celebrates different races, religions, shapes, ages, and abilities.

Disability-Smart Multinational Organisation Award

Winner: Shell for their global focus on mental health and their wider global disability programme. Judges commented on the range and sophistication of the work being undertaken across their global operations.

Disability-Smart Diversity & Inclusion Practitioner Award

Winner: Neil Milliken, ATOS, for crafting and implementing ATOS’ Global Accessibility policy, for organising and facilitating global awareness events across seven countries, and for co-creating the popular online community, AXS Chat.

Highly Commended: Satjinder Jabanda-Wilson, Virgin Media, for her work championing disabled and vulnerable customers.

Highly Commended: ‘Discover UCL’ team, UCL, for delivering a programme to support deaf students’ preparation for university; helping students develop the confidence and skills to flourish in Higher Education.

Disabled People’s Choice Award

Winner: EmployAbility (nominated by Harry Ashcroft) for its commitment to assisting disabled students and graduates to transition successfully into employment. Judges were impressed by the organisation’s success in recruiting candidates for blue-chip companies and government.

