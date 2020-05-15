A NEW advice page is being launched today to provide businesses with the latest guidance on supporting disabled colleagues, post lock-down.

Launched by the Business Disability Forum’s Advice Service, ‘Back to business: Supporting disabled employees post-lockdown‘, provides a round-up of all the latest guidance from the Government, the EHRC, and other official bodies. It also offers practical advice for businesses on planning their back to the workplace strategies.

The topics covered are based on the most common post-lockdown queries received by the Advice Service, in recent weeks.

Topics include:

General post-lockdown guidance

Commuting and travelling for work

Office environment

Psychological and social considerations

Monitoring compliance and behaviours

Preparing for a potential second wave

Employees waiting for NHS treatment and procedures

Angela Matthews, Head of Advice, Business Disability Forum, said:”With guidance changing on a daily basis, we know it can be difficult for organisations to stay on top of the latest information and how it impacts on disabled colleagues.

“We hope our one-stop advice page will make it easier for organisations to quickly find the practical information that they need and ensure the needs of disabled colleagues are taken into consideration when planning for post-lockdown working.”

The one-stop advice page is the latest in a series of Covid-19 resources produced by the non-profit disability and business membership organisation to help organisations support disabled colleagues and customers.

‘Back to business: Supporting disabled employees post-lockdown’ can be found here