EASY DOES IT … there’s plenty of help available on choosing the vehicle that’s right for you at at Allied Mobility

THE new summer Motability Scheme price list has been released, with a range of over 2,000 cars available and many vehicle models on offer with no Advance Payment.

The latest options available with no Advance Payment include:

Nissan QASHQAI HATCH 1.3 DiG-T 160 Acenta Premium

Vauxhall CROSSLAND X 1.2T Elite 5dr Auto

Hyundai KONA HATCH 1.0T GDi Blue Drive S

Skoda KAROQ ESTATE 1.0 TSI SE

The Motability Scheme prices include a three-year package of insurance, RAC breakdown assistance, service and maintenance, as well as tyre and windscreen repair and replacement.

In addition to almost 300 cars at nil Advance Payment, there are an additional 500 with an Advance Payment under £500.

Motability say they have maintained these prices despite the challenges of the current market, caused by factory closures worldwide, and disruption in buying and selling patterns which have made residual values hard to predict. There are also global challenges such as stock availability, backlogs in supply chains and increased commodity prices to factor in.

The summer 2020 price list also includes more than 100 cars available at less than the higher rate mobility allowance. This means that customers are free to spend the remaining money on other things.

Options include the Fiat 500 1.0 Mild Hybrid Pop 2dr Sports, SMART FORTWO COUPE 60kW EQ Passion Advanced 2dr Auto Electric City-Car and Kia CEED SPORTSWAGON 1.0T GDi ISG 2

This price list features more affordable, low emission vehicle options (with CO2 emissions of 100g/km or less). Options include the Honda Jazz 1.5 i-MMD Hybrid SR available at £299 Advance Payment, the Toyota C-HR 1.8 Hybrid Icon CVT available at £495 and the MG ZS Excite EV 5dr Auto available at £499.

There are more than 150 vehicle adaptations available at no extra cost, providing car entry solutions, more comfortable travel or options for storing mobility equipment.

With over 600 Wheelchair Accessible Vehicles (WAVs) to choose from there are options available to suit a range of different disability and transport needs.

The models and prices featured are available until 30 September.

Recipients of the Higher Rate Mobility Component of Disability Living Allowance, Enhanced Rate of the Mobility Component of Personal Independence Payment, War Pensioners’ Mobility Supplement or Armed Forces Independence Payment can choose to use their weekly allowance to pay for the lease of a vehicle through the Scheme.

There are three pricing options available for those looking to lease a car through the Motability Scheme:

Cars that cost less than your mobility allowance – these cars are available to lease at a fixed weekly amount for the whole of the agreement, meaning that the remainder of the allowance, including any increases, will be paid directly to the customer by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Cars that cost all of your mobility allowance – customers simply pay all of their weekly mobility allowance, including any annual increases from the DWP, to lease their car through the Scheme.

Cars that cost all of your mobility allowance, plus an Advance Payment – customers can increase their choice of cars by paying a non-refundable payment upfront, known as the Advance Payment. This covers the difference between the allowance amount and the total cost of the lease.

Please visit motability.co.uk for more information, or call 0800 953 7000.