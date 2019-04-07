IF YOU think raspberries cannot be grown on a patio – think again.

Breakthrough dwarf variety Yummy from Suttons is perfect for a pot and we have TEN, worth £9.99 each, to give away.

Raspberry Yummy has been bred to remain compact and fruitful. It also produces fruit in the first year unlike most varieties for which you have to wait until the year after planting. Supplied 15cm-20cm (6in-8in tall) in a 12cm pot, raspberry Yummy grows to a height of 45cm (18in) and produces sweet and juicy deep red berries over a long period through summer.

It will grow best if transplanted carefully on arrival into rich compost such as a mixture including John Innes No 3 in a pot 30cm (12in) in diameter.

No complicated pruning is needed to keep growth in check. Last year’s stems can be left to start early fruiting although I would expect a bigger, if slightly later, crop if the old fruited stems are cut down.

To enter the competition, answer this question: How tall does raspberry Yummy grow?.

Email your entry with your name and address, stating where you picked up your copy of All Together NOW!, to competition@alltogethernow.org.uk to arrive by Friday 24 May. Please insert YUMMY in the subject line.

For the full list of Suttons’ wide range of plants and seeds, go to www.suttons.co.uk