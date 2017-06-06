A THREE-IN-ONE flowering shrub is our amazing prize in this competition – and we have TEN of them, worth £14.99 each for All Together NOW! readers.

Thompson & Morgan’s Buddleja ‘Buzz® 3-in-1’ combines three plants in one container.

The plants create a compact ‘single’ bush with three different coloured fragrant flower spikes – indigo, ivory and candy pink – which are all big favourites with bees and butterflies.

This unique dwarf variety grows little more than 1.2m (4ft) high but retains all the best qualities of its larger cousin, the butterfly bush, Buddleja davidii, without taking over the garden. ‘Buzz’ is also the world’s first patio buddleja.

A recent report by Butterfly Conservation revealed that more than three-quarters of butterfly species have declined significantly in the past 40 years and is urging British gardeners to grow plant species like our prize shrubs to support them.

‘Buzz’ is ideal for patios, scented borders and wildlife gardens, flourishing in full sun or semi-shade and staying compact while flowering from June to October. It does not set seed so there is no risk of rogue plants popping up all over the garden as they do with standard varieties.

To enter the competition, answer this question: What are the flower colours of Buddleja ‘Buzz® 3-in-1’?

Email your entry with your name and address, stating where you picked up your copy of All Together NOW!, to competition@alltogethernow.org.uk

Please use THOMPSON-MORGAN in the subject line.

For the full range of Thompson & Morgan plants go to www.thompson-morgan.com