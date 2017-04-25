PRIZES for young gardeners are on offer in this competition – sets of two imaginative packs from Johnsons Seeds’ Little Gardeners’ My First Growing Game series.

Each set is worth £11 and we have TEN to give away. They come as colourful boxes which open out to reveal…

Sunflower Race, combining the growing element – seeds of Sunny Giant sunflowers with growing directions and a card to record the flowers’ growth rate – with the game, a snakes-and-ladders style board on which “frost” sends the players back and “watering” forward, a number spinner and sunflower counters; and…

Grow Your Own Pizza Topping, which contains seeds of basil and tomato Moneymaker, with growing and cooking directions, plus a lily-pond game with jumping frogs.

Both include compost pellets, peat pots, seed labels and an educational plant colouring-in picture.

Little Gardeners even has its own website ( www.little-gardeners.co.uk ), which combines fun and facts in the Fun Zone, Little Gardeners’ Academy and Meet the Gang page.

To enter the competition, answer this question: What variety of sunflower comes in Sunflower Race?

email your entry with your name and address, stating where you picked up your copy of All Together NOW!, to competition@alltogethernow.org.uk

Please insert the word JOHNSONS in the subject line.