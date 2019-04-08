TOP tribute group Rumours of Fleetwood Mac are back with their ‘Anniversary Tour’ – a brand new show celebrating 50 years of the best music from the iconic rock band.

And we have TWO PAIRS of tickets to be won for FIVE gigs taking place in shows across the North West and in North Wales.

Channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac, the show offers a great opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured the band’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time.

Personally endorsed by founding member Mick Fleetwood, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac is the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups.

As in previous shows, there is also a very special blues set paying tribute to Fleetwood Mac’s legendary Peter Green era.

To have a chance of winning a pair of tickets just tell us who founded Fleetwood Mac – and which gig you would prefer to attend.

email your answer and your preferred gig to competition@alltogethernow.org.uk

Please insert RUMOURS in the subject line.

Sat 20 Apr: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (deadline Friday 12 April)

Wed 1 May: Salford The Lowry (deadline Friday 19 April)

Sun 5 May: Llandudno Venue Cymru (deadline Friday 26 April)

Fri 24 May: New Brighton Floral Pavilion (deadline Friday 17 May)

Tue 4 June: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall (deadline Friday 24 April)