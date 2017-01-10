BRILLIANT new flowers and delicious vegetables are the stars of leading seed firm Thompson & Morgan’s 196-page catalogue for 2017 – and we have TEN £30 vouchers for our winners to spend on seeds from the top-quality range.
Among the flowers are such delights as:
- Phlox ‘Sugar Stars Mixed’, with prolific starry purple blooms on 25cm (10in) stems. Simply scatter the seed in any sunny border for months of colour.
- Nasturtium ‘Chameleon’: The flowers look as exotic as orchids and also change colour – from red to pink to cream with a crimson blotch.Berkheya purpurea, nicknamed the ‘purple sunflower’, which produces a neat, ground-hugging rosette of foliage and silvery violet, daisy-like flowers on 30cm (1ft) stems in late summer.
T&M’s new vegetables include:
- Pea Eddy, mildew resistant so perfect for a late harvest from early August sowing but can also be sown in spring for summer crops.
- Artisan Tomato series, a new class of elongated mini-plum tomato which combines superb flavour with striking colours – ‘Artisan Blush Tiger’ (pink blush on golden skin) and ‘Artisan Pink Tiger’ (pink and gold stripes) – for both greenhouse and outdoor cropping.
- Climbing Bean Mamba, which produces double the yield of the former favourite Cobra, with no drop in flavour.
To enter the competition, answer this question: How many pages in Thompson & Morgan’s 2017 catalogue?
Email your entry – including your name and address – to: competition@alltogethernow.org.uk. Please insert Garden in the subject line.
Closing date Friday 20 January.
The winners will a receive a catalogue with their voucher.
