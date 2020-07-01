HUNDREDS of people were expected to be turning up at Thornton Hough village on Sunday for Autism Together’s action-packed summer fair.

Covid-19, of course, has put an end to that.

But the team over at Bromborough is determined not to let lockdown spoil its plans and is taking the fun online.

Vistors to the charity’s Facebook page will be able to check out local artisans and their handcrafts, and see some creative face painting and hairdressing demos. There will also be horse riding sessions, magic tricks, music and loads more. There’s even a cutest pet photo competition.

Chloe Jones, who is leading the charity’s Virtual Funday Team, said: “After having to cancel a number of events back at the start of lockdown we were determined to keep this event on.

“The Summer Funday is an important part of our calendar and a vital fundraiser to help our charity too, so we’re encouraging everyone to visit our Facebook page during the day, check out some of the great content we’ll be sharing, and show their support for the work that we do.

“Expect engaging videos and lots of fun posts throughout the day to entertain and interest. We’ll be bringing you new Facebook posts every 15 minutes from 10am right through to 5pm. Can’t wait to see you there.”

Autism Together’s Virtual Summer Funday takes place on Sunday, from 10am – 5pm at www.facebook.com/autismtogetheruk