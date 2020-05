A SUPPORT line has been set up for people aged 16 and over across Merseyside who are experiencing stress, worry, and/or low mood as a result of the Covid-19 situation.

Run by Merseycare NHS Trust, the service is open to the general public and NHS staff who may be feeling overwhelmed.

The support line is staffed and is available daily from 8am-8pm 8.

Tel 0151 473 0303

For urgent mental health support call 0151 296 7200