Successful return for World Disability Snooker

Another major success for Tony Southern

WORLD Disability Billiards and Snooker crowned its first champions in over 18 months as the body enjoyed a successful return to competition at the Hazel Grove Snooker Club in Stockport.

The first event staged since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Stockport Open, saw six tournaments held in all, alongside the Open day, at which people from local disability organisations and other guests enjoyed coaching from WPBSA coaches.

Ambulant Classifications

In the combined Groups 2+3 tournament there was a fourth career WDBS victory for Tony Southern, who defeated 2019 champion John Teasdale 3-0 in a deceptively close final to clinch gold.

Previously a winner of the Belgian Open and UK Championship, Southern did not drop a frame during his five matches as he made it back-to-back titles on the circuit for the first time following success in Bruges last March.

There were also familiar winners in the Group 4 and 5 competitions as Daniel Blunn and Mickey Chambers claimed gold respectively.

For Blunn, a record-extending 12th WDBS success and his second at Hazel Grove, as he defeated David Church 3-1 to win the Group 4 tournament. He lost just two frames during the tournament, while opponent Church had the consolation of having equalled his personal highest WDBS break of 52, previously made three years ago in Northampton.

Chambers, meanwhile, maintained his incredible unbeaten run in Group 5 by claiming his seventh WDBS title following a 3-0 success over Dean Simmons.

Since his 2018 debut at his home tournament in Preston, Chambers is yet to taste defeat on the regular WDBS circuit, losing only to Blunn at the invitational Tour Championship at the Crucible Theatre in 2019.

Intellectual Groups

There was a new champion crowned in Group 6A as Scotland’s Alan Reynolds claimed gold on debut following a 3-1 win over defending champion Mohammed Faisal Butt.

Paired within the same round robin group, it was Butt who in fact won their initial meeting as both progressed to the semi-finals, but Dunfermline’s Reynolds gained swift revenge on his way to the title.

In Group 6B there was a special victory for Leroy Williams who defeated first-time finalist Matthew Haslam 3-1 to claim his seventh title and his first since becoming a father just five months ago.

Williams, who was also defending his title first won in 2020, made the highest overall break of the weekend with a run of 61 – his new personal best on the WDBS Tour to date.

Finally, there was victory for Peter Geronimo in the Challenge Cup tournament for players who had not made it through the knock-out rounds, as he defeated Steve Cartwright 2-1 to claim his third WDBS gold medal.