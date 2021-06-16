PICTURED: Patrick, second left, with fellow walkers Alex Smith, Jorge Stevenson and Phil Saunes

A STUDENT who was told last year that he had an advanced form of blood cancer is all set for an eight-day marathon walk to help others with the disease.

Economics student Patrick Savage found out about his condition on the day before his 19th birthday.

Next Tuesday, Patrick and three pals will set off from their university campus in London, walking the 240 miles to Manchester’s Christie hospital, where he was treated for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Joshua Hughff, sporting events officer at The Christie charity, said: “For Patrick to be doing this so soon after completing his treatment is nothing short of miraculous. We are incredibly grateful to him.

Mr Hughff added: “This is an incredibly difficult time for us all. We have lost a quarter of our usual income and have never needed fundraisers like Patrick more. Efforts such as his mean we can continue to make a difference to the lives of those affected by cancer when they need us the most.”

Patrick, from Tarporley, Cheshire, knew something was wrong when he began to feel run down and found a lump on his neck.

After returning home from university due to the Covid-19 lockdown he was referred to The Christie.

Patrick was treated at The Christie’s £12m Teenage and Young Adult unit, part funded by the Christie charity.

After six months of treatment, during which he had no visitors due to the pandemic restrictions, he returned to university to continue his studies.

He said: “It’s thanks to the amazing work done by charities such as Cancer Research UK and The Christie charity that I am able to undertake this event.

“We’re looking forward to doing our bit to make sure everyone is able to receive the same incredible standard of treatment I did and to help continue the push to ensuring everyone who receives a cancer diagnosis gets to experience the unparalleled feeling of beating the disease.”

Patrick has also secured a significant contribution from corporate sponsors. Iceland Foods Charitable Foundation, Boohoo, Peel Group, Regatta, The Steve Morgan Foundation and mental health charity Together have all pledged to donate.

Chris Doyle, relationship manager at Cancer Research UK, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Patrick for his fantastic support. He is living proof of how research into cancer saves lives, and we are absolutely delighted that he has decided to take on this epic challenge to help raise vital funds for Cancer Research UK.

Patrick and friends start their trek northwards on June 22 and aim to arrive at The Christie in time for lunch on June 30.