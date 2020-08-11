HELP is at hand for blind university students worried about their finances.

A new guide to getting finance-ready has been developed by MyBnk in partnership with the Thomas Pocklington Trust.

Student Dosh covers everything students need to know – from banking accessibility to information on overdrafts and how to budget, including additional support on financing studies.

There is also a useful ‘budget calculator’ to help identify what money students have coming in and what they have to spend, so they can plan and manage their finances.

Student Dosh is available here.

Tara Chattaway, Student Support Service Manager at Thomas Pocklington Trust, said: “This online guide on managing money while at university, covers loans and overdrafts and how to apply, how to make money go further and advice on accessibility options offered by banks.

“These resources complement a wide range of information that can found on our website on Disabled Students’ Allowance and how to apply, finding a place during clearing, support during COVID-19, life in Higher Education and more.”

Tara added: “We know starting university can be challenging under normal circumstances for anyone with vision impairment, but in the current crisis it is going to be even more difficult. This is why we have created information around a whole host of topics”.

Students who have specific concerns or questions around starting Further or Higher education can contact the team via the Student Support Line 0203 757 8040 or via email: studentsupport@pocklington-trust.org.uk

They can also join the Student Support Facebook group to gain or share advice, ask questions and connect with those going through similar situations.