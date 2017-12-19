MORE than 300 children from across Merseyside partied like never before ­at a fun-filled and magical afternoon deep in the heart of the Cheshire countryside.

The children, including many with disabilities or life-changing conditions, were guests of honour at the annual Steve Morgan Foundation Christmas party.

All have benefited from support provided by the Foundation.

Some have received specialist disability equipment via the charity’s Enable programme, while others represented charities supported by the Foundation, including Stick’n’Step, Amy and Friends, Creatasmile and Sundowns Wirral.

Super heroes and Disney characters from Liverpool-based Jumping Jacks Parties took centre stage, and there were plenty of activities to keep everyone smiling.

Alex, who is supported by autistic charity Creatasmile, staged his own Punch & Judy show, while children danced away in a festive disco, listened to enchanting stories, and were left wide-eyed and spellbound after some dazzling magic.

Steve Morgan CBE, founder and chairman of the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “This is one of my favourite afternoons of the year. Seeing the children enjoying themselves is fantastic.

“For some, being able to come to an event like this is a real occasion and we are delighted to have made it possible. All of them face difficulties and disadvantages on a daily basis and our funding makes a real difference to their lives.”

In addition to the families who have benefited from Enable funding, 15 organisations brought children along to the party: Amy and Friends, BIRD Charity, Central Cheshire Buddy Scheme, Netherley Youth & Community Initiative, Northwich Multi-Sports. Stick’n’Step, Sundowns Wirral, Croxteth Child Development Service, Croxteth GEMS, St Helens Young Carers, Passion for Learning, Dads Lads and Lasses, Woodlands Community Centre, Creatasmile & Millstead School.

The Steve Morgan Foundation (previously The Morgan Foundation) was created in 2001 by Liverpool-born Steve Morgan CBE, founder and non-executive chairman of Redrow plc.

Since then it has committed over £300m of funding to charities across North Wales, Merseyside, West Cheshire and North Shropshire.

Help is focussed mainly on those who work directly with children and families, particularly those suffering from disability or disadvantage.

