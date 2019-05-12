CHARITIES and not-for-profit organisations are being urged to enter a prestigious awards scheme that will raise their profile and could give them a financial boost.

The Steve Morgan Foundation is bringing back its Entrepreneur Awards to recognise and reward commitment and innovation.

But this time the awards are exclusively aimed at the Third Sector.

Applications are wanted now across five categories from any charity or non-for-profit organisation within Merseyside, North Wales, Merseyside, Cheshire and North Shropshire.

Steve Morgan, Liverpool entrepreneur and chairman of the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “It was at our inaugural conference staged last October, which brought together over 200 representatives of our supported organisations, that I was once again reminded of the incredible skill and entrepreneurial workforce that exists within the charitable sector.

“So many people do extraordinary things within their charities to change the lives of people from their local communities.

“Not only is there prize money available for the winners and runners-up, but hopefully it will also raise more awareness of these fantastic charities and organisations and provide them with a platform to continue to tell their stories and gain even more support.”

There will be three prizes in each category, a winner’s prize of £5,000 and two runners-up prizes of £1,000.

The categories are:

Best Entrepreneurial Charity or Social Enterprise

Charity or Social Enterprise making Greatest Local Impact

Charity or Social Enterprise Changing Young Lives

Charity or Social Enterprise with Best Volunteer Team

Outstanding Individual Contribution to Charity

Charities or not-for-profit organisations within the Steve Morgan Foundation remit areas can apply for a maximum of two categories. A third party can also submit an application on a charity’s behalf, but they must have obtained the signed agreement of the organisation they are nominating.

Entries will be accepted online until May 31, and finalists will be announced during June.

Judging will be made by the Steve Morgan Foundation team and trustees, but online voting taking place during July will also account for 25% of the final points.

The awards ceremony will take place during the charity conference at Carden Park Hotel on Friday September 13.

www.tfaforms.com/4728701

THE Steve Morgan Foundation (previously The Morgan Foundation) was created in 2001 by Steve Morgan CBE. Since then it has committed over £300m of funding.

Steve Morgan, 66, founded Redrow plc in 1974 thanks to a £5,000 loan from his father. Since then the company has gone on to build over 100,000 new homes. Steve retired from the Redrow Board in March, 2019, but remains a major shareholder.

He is also chairman of the Bridgemere Group of Companies, which owns significant land and commercial development interests and Carden Park Hotel.