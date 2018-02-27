KEY TO FREEDOM: students and staff at Activate

ALL ABOARD. All smiles – and no wonder!

For years, Activate special needs college in Kirkby have had to rely on parents taxi students to events across the region.

Now the pressure is finally off everyone, thanks to the donation of a brand spanking new “Smiley Bus’, courtesy of the Steve Morgan Foundation.

Helen Mault, one of the college’s managers, said: “This is our first ever minibus, and we are thrilled that it will give our students opportunities to access new and exciting experiences outside of the college grounds.

“As a small, local charity it would have taken us years to raise the funds to purchase a minibus.”

The Steve Morgan Foundation has funded the majority of the overall £31,675 cost for the Smiley Bus, with Activate contributing £5,000, which includes £500 raised by the students themselves.

Handing over the keys, the foundation’s administrator Jane Harris said: “Activate is doing a fantastic job in offering all its students so many different experiences and helping to prepare them for independent living.”

It is the 61st Smiley Bus that the Foundation has provided to schools and charities across the region.

The Steve Morgan Foundation was created in 2001 by Liverpool-born businessman Steve Morgan, founder and non-executive chairman of Redrow. Since then it has committed over £300m of funding.

stevemorganfoundation.org.uk