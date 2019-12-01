THE FIGHT is on to keep your FREE and favourite newspaper alive and kicking.

Thankfully, we have some magnificent supporters on our side.

When the Steve Morgan Foundation got wind of our plight, they immediately stepped in and increased their sponsorship by £10k a year!

Steve Morgan CBE, chairman of the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “All Together NOW! is our longest supported charity. For 14 years the newspaper has helped so many people, and we are very happy to help get it through what is an especially difficult period.

“The paper is so important to the community – and especially to the huge numbers of older readers who cannot get this kind of news and information elsewhere. It is a lifeline for many people.

“Hopefully, other organisations will also be able to help.”

If you – or your organisation – can help, we’d be delighted to hear from you.

news@alltogethernow.org.uk

www.stevemorganfoundation.org.uk