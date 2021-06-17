PICTURED: Jim Yeoman, coordinator of Wheels for All, Liverpool

THE Steve Morgan Foundation is backing a new initiative aimed at getting more people in Liverpool to get on a bike and start cycling.

Together with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, the Steve Morgan Foundation is providing £147,842 to the Liverpool Wheels for All project, based at Springfield Park, next to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

The scheme is open to everyone and will also provide inclusive and accessible cycling equipment facilities to make sure that disabled people don’t miss out.

It’s hoped that patients at the nearby Alder Hey Children’s Hospital will also be able to take advantage of the facilities as part of their rehabilitation.

The project has the backing of Liverpool City Council, as part of their plan for better cycling routes and their goal of creating a city that is inclusive for everyone.

Steve Morgan, pictured, chairman of the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “I know the value and benefit of regular exercise and by providing the best facilities we hope to open it up to everyone.

“This is exactly the type of initiative the Steve Morgan Foundation and DCMS came together to support as part of the Community Match Challenge Fund.”

Ian Tierney, director of Cycling Projects, which is behind the Wheels for All project, said: “We want to ensure that disabled people have the skills, knowledge and awareness that cycling is available and accessible for everyone in the city and we’ll be building strong partnerships with many of Liverpool’s disability support organisations and delivering regular inclusive cycling activities across the city.”

Wheels for All, tel 01925 234213