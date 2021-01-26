The Stencil Pencils. Indiana aka ‘boo-lash’, Johnson aka ‘bouba’ and Kale aka ‘woo’

MEET the Stencil Pencils, the UK’s youngest Asperger’s band.

Six-years-old Indiana Harris-Herbert set up the band with her brothers, Johnson, 11, and Kale, 10, who has Asperger’s syndrome, which affects the way he interacts with people.

The band have already made two records – one about Covid-19, the other about Christmas – and they are now hoping for better things to come, including the chance to win a top Pearson World Changer education award.

Dad John said: “I’m so proud of the children. Kale finds life really hard. He has no friends and finds it extremely difficult within his peer group.

“This new venture is really building his confidence – he is a grand example of someone overcoming his disabilities.”

The band’s debut performance was for neighbours during VE celebrations. That led to appearances on BBC Three Counties Radio’s breakfast show and ITVs ‘The Scrambled Show’.

They’re going places fast. Watch out for them on ITVs ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, and ‘The Voice Kids’.

https://www.facebook.com/stencil.pencils.5