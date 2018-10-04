WIN one of five £20 vouchers for superb spring flowers from Suttons Seeds in this competition.
The winners will receive Suttons’ Bulb Catalogue with their vouchers and will be able to choose from a vivid selection of bulbs – for planting this autumn and flowering next spring – and spring bedding plants.
The bulbs range from dazzling daffodils, colourful crocuses, tremendous tulips and many more – while the bedders include pansies, primulas, sweet williams and wallflowers, all in a glorious range of shades.
The bulb range includes Suttons’ new and exclusive double daffodil Salou, which is white with a ruffled yellow heart, plus specialities for flowering indoors such as amaryllis, scented hyacinths and dwarf daffodils.
To enter the competition, answer this question: What is the name of Suttons’ new double daffodil?
Email your answer to competition@alltogethernow.org.uk , stating where you picked up your copy of All Together NOW!, Deadline: Friday 16 November.
Please insert SUTTON SEEDS in the subject line.
For the full range of Suttons plants and products, go to www.suttons.co.uk