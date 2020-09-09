A NEW sports equipment rental service has been set up for people with cerebral palsy and other disabilities.

The equipment includes a range of GameFrames, which are used for playing Frame Football, and RaceRunning Frames, which help keep people upright.

Tom Henshaw, commercial manager at equipment provider Quest, said: “With access to all-important club activities and events now being severely limited due to COVID-19, we’ve been actively searching for new and innovative ways to support the continued rehabilitation and supported activity that CP Sport embodies.

“The rental service is a safe way for children and adults alike to explore their potential for movement, at their own pace, in their own home, but fully supported by both Quest and CP Sport.”

Adi Fawcett, chief operating officer at Cerebral Palsy Sport, said: “This is an exciting pilot programme. The service will enable us to take sport to our community and overcome the barrier of access to equipment for individual and provide support through one to one coaching sessions.

“Our aspiration during this challenging time is to enable as many people as possible to get moving, be active and have some fun being physical.”

Hire is for a minimum of three months. Quest will arrange to deliver each frame, and assist with setting up, and give practical advice in regards to this. Accessories will be provided as well as a 1-2-1 coaching session.

The cost of the service: RaceRunners – £30 non-member, £15 member per month. Frame Football Frame – £20 non-member,£10 member per month

Access the booking form here