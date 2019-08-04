BIZARRE but beautiful – that’s the collection of begonias with amazing foliage to be won in this competition.

We have six sets of six varieties, worth £15 each, to give away. The plants come as vigorous plugs from Dibleys Nurseries, the leading breeder and grower of many houseplants, based at Llanelidan, Ruthin, North Wales, who have won gold medals at the world-famous Chelsea Flower Show for 30 years.

The six begonias are Casey Corwin, which has large leaves with a plum-coloured centre and broad green border, covered in silver freckles; Escargot, an astonishing plant with swirled leaves of olive green and silver; Connie Boswell, tall-growing with large, maple-shaped, silver leaves tinted with lilac; Listada, which has long, oval, dark green foliage with a striking yellow central vein; Masoniana, the “iron cross” begonia with green leaves marked with a distinctive, purple-grey ‘iron cross’ in the centre; and Red Robin, a compact plant with small, heart-shaped, rich red leaves with black centre and border.

To enter the competition, answer this question: Which variety is known as the “iron cross” begonia?

email your entry to Dibleys Competition, All Together NOW!, The Bradbury Centre, Youens Way, Liverpool L14 2EP, to arrive by Friday, July 26. Please include your name, address and phone number – and insert BEGONIAS in the subject line.

For Dibleys’ full range of nearly 50 bizarre begonias and many lovely flowering houseplants, go to www.dibleys.com