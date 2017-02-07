WE’VE teamed up with Dibleys of North Wales to offer you the chance to win a colourful collection of saintpaulias.

One of the first popular houseplants decades ago, they were restricted to the purple ‘African violet’.

Now there are many colours and we have six of the best to give away.

These collections, each worth £21.55, give a wonderful, balanced mixture of colours to brighten up any house. They are chosen specially for All Together NOW! readers from Dibleys’ range of 64 saintpaulia varieties.

The six saintpaulia varieties are:

Beatrice Trail, a trailing form with delicate double pink flowers.

Bob Serbin, semi-double wine-red blooms edged in white.

Alan’s White Feather, a miniature variety with bell-like blooms.

Delft, semi-double cornflower-blue flowers.

Dibleys Kaarina, dark red star-shaped flowers and ruffled foliage.

Tiger, dark blue semi-double blooms and variegated foliage.

To enter the competition, answer this question: How many saintpaulia varieties in Dibleys’ range?

email your entry with your name and address, to competition@alltogethernow.org.uk

Please insert SAINTPAULIAS in the subject line.

Closing date, Friday 24 March,

For the full range of Dibleys houseplants go to www.dibleys.com