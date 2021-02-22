LIVERPOOL legend Sir Kenny Dalglish has thanked everyone involved in the mass vaccination programme that’s under way at Anfield.

Two weeks ago the world-famous football ground joined a growing list of GP-led Covid-19 vaccination locations opening across the city.

Sir Kenny paid a socially distanced visit to the site to show his support and encourage scousers to get vaccinated.

He said: “I really want to personally thank some of the incredible NHS staff and volunteers who have been tirelessly working to help protect people from this virus.

“Football plays such an important role in the city of Liverpool, so it feels right that there’s a vaccination site here at Anfield, helping to reach out to people who live in the local communities around it.

“I have already had my vaccination, and I want to encourage everyone else to get one when invited too. Having the vaccine is the best way to protect you and your loved ones, and help get life back to normal.

“Also, the more of us who are protected, the sooner we can get back on the terraces to cheer our on our team – whether you’re Red or Blue.”

Dr Fiona Lemmens, chair of NHS Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The delivery of the vaccination programme in Liverpool is going really well, and it’s such a huge team effort, with everyone from GPs and vaccinators, to admin staff, stewards and volunteers all playing a hugely important role.

“The fact is that it simply wouldn’t have been possible for us to have achieved the kind of vaccination rates that we have so far across the city without these teams working so hard behind the scenes, and it’s wonderful to be recognised in this way.”

To date, more than 100,000 people have been vaccinated across Liverpool, including the vast majority of over 70s, care homes residents, health and social care staff, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable (advised to shield).

But anyone in one of these groups who still hasn’t had a vaccine is encouraged to get in touch with the NHS as soon as possible.

You can do this by booking an appointment at www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by calling 119 anytime between 7am -11pm, seven days a week (free of charge). If a suitable slot is not available through this national booking service, you can also call your GP practice to request one.

In addition, the NHS is continuing to see lower rates of take up amongst people from Black Asian and minority ethnic groups attending appointments to be vaccinated, so eligible individuals from these communities are especially encouraged to book an appointment, too.

This week the local NHS has also begun extending vaccination invites to people aged 65 and over, those aged 16 to 64 with certain underlying health conditions, and any carers in receipt of a carer’s allowance or acting as the primary carer for an elderly or disabled person who is identified as clinically vulnerable.

If you are in one of these new priority groups, you will be contacted by the NHS and invited to book an appointment soon. The NHS expects to complete vaccinations for these groups between now and the end of April.

LIVERPOOL has 14 GP-led vaccination sites now operational in total, linked to all 85 of the city’s GP practices. Those invited to receive their vaccination at Anfield will be people registered with a GP practice linked to the groups of practices based in the area who are operating the site.

All vaccinations are by appointment only; no drop-in vaccinations are available and members of the public who arrive at Anfield or any other vaccination site without a booking will not be vaccinated.

In addition to local GP-led vaccination services, there are also a number of regional vaccination centres for use by people across Cheshire and Merseyside, including one in St Helens.

People who are eligible, and haven’t already been booked in by a local GP-led vaccination service, will receive letters from the NHS Covid-19 Vaccination Booking Service, telling them how they can book an appointment online at one of these regional centres, or at some local pharmacy and hospital sites too.

This service is an alternative vaccination option, but patients don’t have to book through this system if no suitable appointment slots are available. They will still be contacted and invited to attend a local GP vaccination site in due course, too.

For the latest updates and a list of local Frequently Asked Questions about the vaccine visit: https://www.liverpoolccg.nhs.uk/health-and-services/coronavirus-information/frequently-asked-questions-covid-19-vaccinations/