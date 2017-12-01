A WEEKLY radio show aimed at older listeners – especially those who don’t get out much – is puling in the listeners on the community station Wythenshawe FM 97.2.

The Out to Lunch with Silver Seniors show, broadcasts on the Manchester station on Mondays between noon and 2pm.

It features helpful agencies and groups, community centres, nursing homes, care homes, music from yesterday including a sing-a-long spot, and a some tunes from today – “just to keep us young at heart,” says presenter Roz Johnson.

Wythenshawe FM 97.2: Tel. 0161 499 0222

PICTURED: From left, Roz Johnson, (Monday, Out to Lunch for Seniors), Ian Hills (news team), John Lowry (Saturday Irish Connection), Martin Williams (Friday, Out to Lunch), Barry Neale (Saturday afternoons), Sandra Shufflebottom (Thursday Drivetime).