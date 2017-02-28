All Together NOW! readers are being urged to sign up to a scheme that offers United Utilities customers extra help.

The FREE Priority Services scheme is open to people with a wide range of challenges – age, ill health, disability, mental health problems, financial worries or language barriers.

Readers experiencing a significant change in their circumstances such as bereavement in the family, losing a job or an increase in caring responsibilities are also eligible to join the scheme.

To register, call 0345 072 6093

Textphone 18001 0345 072 6093

http://www.unitedutilities.com/Priorityservices.aspx