THE hosepipe ban due to start in North West England on August 5 has been called off.

Recent rainfall and a reduction in customers’ water usage, combined with the measures being taken by United Utilities to maximise water available in its network for supply, has led to the lifting of the hosepipe ban planned for this weekend across the North West of England. But the company has warned that it may still need to introduce a ban at a later stage if the dry weather continues throughout August or beyond.

The slightly cooler temperatures and spells of recent rainfall have both eased the demand from customers and helped with water levels in reservoirs.

Dr Martin Padley, Water Services Director, said:

“We would like to thank all of our customers who have helped in recent weeks by conserving water wherever they can around the home and in the garden.

“Our leakage teams are working 24 hours a day to find and repair as many leaks as possible and we have been moving water around our network. We have also been making operational interventions such as installation of new pumping stations, pumping between reservoirs, bringing ground water sources into use and prioritising maintenance to help ensure supplies have not been interrupted during the prolonged hot spell.

“Given the improved position, helped by recent rainfall, we do not want to inconvenience customers unnecessarily at this time. However, the long range forecast from the Met Office is one of relatively dry weather into the autumn, so future restrictions are still a possibility if more rain doesn’t arrive.

“In the meantime, we are continuing to step up our own response and over the coming weeks you will see our teams out and about, bringing additional water supplies on line and fixing even more leaks. We are working closely with the Environment Agency in monitoring the water resources situation and we still urge customers to please help us by using water wisely where they can.”

The first half of the summer in the UK has been the driest since 1961.