PEOPLE caring for a loved one are being given the chance to win a week’s break at a top respite centre.

Revitalise, who operate three respite centres including the Sandpipers resort in Southport, want carers and their loved ones to share their lockdown experiences – highs and lows, humour and tears – through a 500-word story or poem. Spoken recordings from people with different abilities can also be submitted.

The charity’s CEO Jan Tregelles said: “We are hoping for a bumper response to the Revitalise 500 Competition. Home carers are amazing, talented people and we want to provide an echo chamber for their inspiring stories, together with a great respite holiday experience for the lucky winners.”

A celebrity panel of judges includes BBC Radio 2 DJ Mark Radcliffe, actress and disability activist Samantha Renke, TV Endeavour actress, Carol Royle, and Paralympic gold medalist David Smith.

Second and third places will receive £250 and £150 Revitalise vouchers respectively, which can be put towards their next Revitalise visit.

The competition is part of the charity’s #CareforCarers campaign, aiming to raise £1 million to support carers and their loved ones to accessing respite care breaks following lockdown.

Closing date: November 6.

The pressure on unpaid home carers, nursing and caring for seriously-ill or disabled loved ones 24 hours a day, have became intolerable. Carers now face a further six months of isolation with no end in sight. Current Government restrictions are preventing home carers from taking respite breaks.