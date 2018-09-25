PICTURED: Ernie Lundstrom with All Together NOW! editor Tom Dowling

All Together NOW! sends a HUGE thanks to Liverpool Scooter Club for the fantastic £850 donation to help keep your free and favourite newspaper up and running.

Club leader Ernie Lundstrom said: “We are always looking to help local charities and when we heard that All Together NOW! needed a bit of support we decided to donate this year’s collections to this wonderful newspaper.

“The paper is packed with news and information that is helping so many vulnerable people across Merseyside – it really has become a lifeline. In these economic tough times, it must be really difficult to keep a free charity going, and we just wanted to show our support and give a helping hand.”

The club, formed in 1996, meet Thursday nights at the Cambridge Pub in Mulberry Street, Liverpool.

“Anyone with even the slightest interest in what we do, is warmly invited to come along and join us,” said Ernie.

“We arrange and take part in scooter rallies and ride-outs, locally, nationally and across Europe. We also hold functions on a fairly regular basis.

“The main thing is that you don’t have to own a scooter to join us at any of our club nights and functions. Anyone with an interest will be made to feel very welcome!”

Tel, 07877 909478

www.liverpoolscooterclub.com