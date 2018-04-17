GREAT STORY: All Together NOW! editor Tom Dowling, left, with Matt Gadsby (bass), George Greenaway (manager/DJ), Rob Gadsby (drums), Connor Grace (vocals), and Jamie Dalgleish (lead guitar). Inset: Dan Dowling

by TOM DOWLING, editor, All Together NOW!

IT’S strange how things can come full circle …

Forty-four years years ago, when I was just 20, I was doing some fundraising at the Bull’s Head pub in Ellesmere Port.

The aim was to raise money for the town’s Boys Club road trip to Mount Everest, a journey that I had played a big part in planning, and which ended tragically on the roadside of Iran.

Our four-man team were attacked by armed bandits as we slept in our minibus. One bullet went through the head of my friend, Ken, who made a miraculous recovery.

But another bullet crashed through my spine, instantly paralysing me from the chest.

My life had changed forever. And I soon discovered just how unfair things were for the millions of people affected by disability.

My own experiences ultimately led to the launch, 13 years ago, of this website and the free charity newspaper, All Together NOW!

Roll on 40 years and I was back with my family at the pub on Saturday for another fundraiser – this time for All Together NOW!

Local rock band Same Old Story put on a fantastic night, raising more than £700 for the paper.

One of my own sons, Dan, also did a 30-minute classical guitar slot.

The band’s bass guitarist Matt Gadsby said: “We think the paper is brilliant, and just wanted to do our bit to support it.

“It’s packed with news and information that’s seldom seen elsewhere and we know how much it is helping people.”

A huge thanks to the band, to the Bull’s Head, and everyone who helped to make the night such a great success.

Same Old Story: http://www.trmp.co.uk/band/?id=143